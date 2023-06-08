99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, June 8

Rochester Magazine

From Matchbox Twenty to Trampled by Turtles, Treasure Island’s 2023 Outdoor Summer Concert series

Go island hoppin' in Red Wing.

By Rochester Magazine Staff
Today at 2:00 PM

Matchbox Twenty

MatchboxTwenty_2023_1080x1080(2).jpg

(with opener Hudson Thames)
When: June 10
Songs you know: “3 AM,” “Push,” “Unwell”
Random fact to give you another reason to go: Four of the band’s original five members—including lead singer Rob Thomas—are still touring with the band.
Tickets start at: $26.50

Island Block Party

blockparty.jpg

When: July 3
What to expect: Food trucks, fireworks, and a yet-to-be-announced band (and they’ve had some good ones in the past).
Random fact to give you another reason to go: It’s free. And the fireworks are always awesome.
Tickets start at: Free.

Carrie Underwood

CarrieUnderwoodAd_1080x1080.jpg

When: July 21
Songs you know: “Before He Cheats,” “Last Name,” “Church Bells,” “Ghost Story.”
Random fact to give you another reason to go: This, from a recent review: “Standout songs included a show-stopping performance of ‘Cry Pretty,’ which earned her a standing ovation before she even finished the number.”
Tickets start at: $59

Jason Aldean

JasonAldeanTOUR_1080x1080(2).jpg

(with openers Mitchell Tenpenny and Corey Kent)
When: August 19
Songs you know: “Big Green Tractor,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Any Ol’ Barstool,” “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Random facts to give you another reason to go: Ten studio albums, 27 No. 1 songs, 20 million albums sold ... and the Academy of Country Music’s 2010s Artist of the Decade.
Tickets start at: $45

Who’s it going to be?

Question Mark Background Q&A Quiz Grunge Textured Abstract Vecto
Grunge textured distressed vector abstract background with question mark symbols. Horizontal grunge abstract pattern background with monochromatic blue colors.
VladSt

When: Sept. 2
Songs you know: We don’t know yet, because the announcement hasn’t been made. But we do know there’s a big show scheduled.
Random fact to give you another reason to go: We really don’t know who it is or we would tell you. Check out ticasino.com for the announcement, which should happen by June 1 or so.
Tickets start at: $??

Staind

StaindAd_1080x1080.jpg

When: Sept. 9
Songs you know: “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away,” “Outside.”
Random fact to give you another reason to go: Staind is back! This is the band’s first tour since 2014, and they’ll be promoting their first new album in a decade.
Tickets start at: $39

Trampled by Turtles & CAAMP

TrampledCaamp_1080x1080(4).jpg

When: Sept. 16
Songs you know: Trampled by Turtles’ “Wait So Long” and “Wildflowers” and CAAMP’s “Vagabond” and “All the Debts I Owe.”
Random fact to give you another reason to go: This, from a recent concert review: “Even 20 years after their first shows, Trampled by Turtles can still bring speed, noise, and undeniable power. The precision with which the band played at lightning speed was incredible.”
Tickets start at: $39.50

For tickets and info on all of these shows, check out ticasino.com or call 800-222-7077.




