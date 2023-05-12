It’s a spring (style) thing

Post Bulletin Advertising Coordinator Sam DeJongh on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Traditional spring colors. Yes, that includes pastels. Expect to see shades of lilac and light blue, and even pale yellows and greens at your favorite boutiques. But don’t limit yourself to soft tones. All color is good color for spring.

Baggy jeans. This season, jeans are looser and more relaxed. So tuck away your skinny jeans and invest in some wide-legged styles.

Ankle crops. And when picking out those jeans, you’re bound to see plenty of options cropped at the ankles and with unfinished hems. “The crop ankle is the cut of the season,” says Brenda Dahlstrom from On Track Boutique. “It’s flattering on every shape and perfect whether you’re at the office or enjoying the weekend.”

Maxi skirts. Floor-length skirts continue to make fashion waves. This season, find them in a variety of fabrics, from knit to satin to denim.

Sheer fabrics. Flashing back to Y2K fashions, mesh is making its return. Throw a long-sleeve mesh top over your favorite cami. Or layer sheer layers over each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leather. You’re bound to find leather (or leather-look) skirts, dresses and even blazers on the rack this spring. And when it comes to jackets, moto-styles are especially hot.

Metallics. After making their return in 2022, metallics are still going strong. This season, watch for sequins on skirts and tops, chrome finishes on shoes and bags, and shiny metallic fabrics on all lengths of skirts.

Polka dots. For an easy spring outfit, slip a denim jacket over a navy and white polka dot dress. Then add a splash of color with a red shoe.

Smocked fabric. Smocking—a sewing technique that adds texture, dimension and elasticity to fabric—is showing up on everything from tops to dresses and skirts this season. “We are loving this fashion trend for all ages and body types,” says Ashley Moberg from Real Deals. “They are flattering for everyone, yet keep us stylish and comfortable!”

Sustainability. This is one trend we hope outlasts the season and continues for decades to come. Sustainable fashion aims to not only reduce its impact on the environment, but also ensure that pieces are ethically made.

Customers “want to know that their clothing is sustainable and environmentally sound,” says Walter Hanson with The Nordic Shop, who adds that “there is definitely more interest in classic designs that are responsibly made.”

Kristin Welch and Susan Garris, with Tyrol Ski & Sports, agree. “An ongoing trend for us is the continuation by our brands to their commitment of reducing their footprint to achieve the lowest impact on the planet,” they say. “An example of this would be creating fabrics from sustainable sources like organic cotton, hemp, recycled nylon and polyester—as well as Modal and Tencel, which are both created out of renewable wood sources.”

Post Bulletin Advertising Coordinator Sam DeJongh on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Purses and bags are the accessory of the season. Consider these on-trend styles.

Handbags. Who needs pockets when one of your best accessories is as functional as it is fashionable? Handbags are making a comeback—and local boutiques couldn’t be more pleased. “I’m excited this season because I see a return to women carrying handbags, after a bit of a slump,” says Rebecca Calhoun from Poppi Italian Leather. “At Poppi, we specialize in the beautiful Italian bag: modern, refined, and unique. A “made in Italy” bag is synonymous with innovation, quality, and sustainable production. Our most popular bag here, at the moment, is the petite bucket bag crafted by Simone, Florence, Italy. It’s a must have for the season!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oversized bags. Need more space than a traditional handbag allows? Welcome to the oversized bag, which isn’t only stylish, but practical, too: You can fit your shopping, your water bottle and your favorite book inside. Pack it just right, and it may even be your ticket for an overnight getaway.

Mini backbacks. Another on-trend way to carry everything you need for work and play? Stylish—and downsized—backbacks. You can find Longchamp Le Pilage foldable backpacks at Style by Hanny’s, where manager/buyer Jessica Murphy calls them “light as a feather, and small but incredibly mighty.”

Shop our Favorites

Is your closet begging for some fresh spring styles?

These Rochester boutiques and retailers have you covered.

What’s on-trend at The Nordic Shop this season? “Helly Hansen is on fire. Everything from their waterproof and breathable rainwear down to their basic tees are selling. Helly is one of the industry leaders in sustainable and ecologically responsible production. They have produced highly advanced technological fabrics for today’s world. Their simple tees have a UPF of 50+ even when wet. They feel as soft as silk next to skin, and evaporate excess moisture. The ‘Lifa Active Tees’ can be worn several days before needing to be washed, saving water.”

Galleria at University Square, skyway level

111 S. Broadway, 507-285-9143, thenordicshop.net

What’s on-trend at On Track Boutique this season? “Stylish water bottle bags are new to On Track Boutique! Finally a stylish way to bring your water bottle with you! Holds your water bottle or coffee tumbler PLUS your phone, keys, credit cards, money, lip gloss — all the essentials!”

200 N. Broadway, 507-281-6877 ontrackboutique.com

What’s on-trend at Poppi Italian Leather this season? “The one specific fashion trend that has been popular on the European fashion scene, and now merging in the U.S., is wide-leg pants, which range from trousers to jeans! This style elongates every body type, and elevates even the most basic tee and sneaker combo. Both practical and comfortable, wide-leg trousers can be dressed up or down. If you invested in them, you will be pleased to hear they are bigger than ever.”

Galleria at University Square, 111 S. Broadway, 507-282-3088, PoppiItalianLeather.com

What’s on-trend at Real Deals this season? “We are loving all things joggers and so are our customers! Also, so many different styles from the ‘80s are BACK — and not only does the younger generation love it to be trendy, those that lived through the ‘80s have some of their favorite styles back to enjoy again!”

2050 Jordyn Rd NW, 507-322-6777, realdeals.net/rochester