SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Magazine
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Legally blind. And a visionary

Four facts about longtime Rochesterite David Schwartzkopf, who died earlier this year. But left a legacy.

By Staff reports
September 09, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
us__en_us__ibm100__build_equal_opp__david_schwarzkopf__560x800.jpg

1. David Allen Schwartzkopf was born in Pulaski, Wisconsin to Lillie and William Schwartzkopf on June 11, 1942. David was born with cerebral palsy, and developed macular degeneration as a child, which caused the slow loss of his vision. He was identified as “intellectually disabled” in his early school years. Fortunately, however, two teachers thought David should have an IQ test—and his score was very high. He would go on to graduate from Pulaski High School in 1960, and then attain degrees in mathematics and physics at the University of Wisconsin.

2. David Schwartzkopf’s personal experience with cerebral palsy and being legally blind fueled his drive to improve the lives of others who also faced the challenges of disability. From 1967 to 1996, Schwartzkopf held various positions of responsibility in IBM, from product development group and team leader to manager of technical education. While serving as a consultant, he was responsible for putting the Americans with Disabilities Act into practice at IBM, Rochester. In 1969, the company provided Schwartzkopf with an exclusive grant to enable IBM computers to print in Braille.

attachment-Davd-Schwartzkopf.jpg

3. Throughout his career in the private and public sectors, David received numerous awards. Two awards were from presidents, three from governors, and one from the mayor of Rochester. Several other agencies also formally recognized David. President George H. W. Bush personally presented the 1990 Disabled American of the Year Award to David in Washington D.C. The city of Rochester awarded David the Medal of Honor in 1987. David’s smile “was a mile wide,” according to his obit, when he and others represented the disabled community as a torch bearer in the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay.

4. David Allen Schwartzkopf died on February 13, 2022. He was 79. David is survived by four stepchildren, Deborah (John) Erar, Robert Martin, Jr. (Olivia Nyhus), Michael (Jodi) Martin, and Thomas Martin; sister, Jeanne Davis, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Martin, his mother, Lillie Schwartzkopf, and his brother, William Schwartzkopf.

Sources: IBM archives and Post Bulletin obituary.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERIBM
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Local Table - September 2022
Rochester Magazine
Local Table - September 2022
September 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Magazine staff
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Take Scout home, country roads
Columnist Steve Lange reflects on a dog's life, well lived.
September 06, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6084.JPG
Rochester Magazine
'Our job is to save lives'
The SWAT team. The negotiator. The Throwbot. Inside the Emergency Response Unit.
September 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange