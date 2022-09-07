SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE
99¢/month for 3 months
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Wednesday, September 7
🗳️2022 Election
🏈Prep Results
🚨Public Safety
🗓️Calendar
📷Photo Galleries
🖼️Photo Reprints
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Live Video
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Rochester in Color
Rochester Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🗳️2022 Election
🏈Prep Results
🚨Public Safety
🗓️Calendar
📷Photo Galleries
🖼️Photo Reprints
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE
99¢/month for 3 months
Sign in
Account
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE
99¢/month for 3 months
Do you feel safe in Rochester? Take our survey
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rochester Magazine
|
Supported by
Supported by
Produced with financial support from an organization or individual that did not approve or review the work.
Local Table - September 2022
By
Rochester Magazine staff
September 07, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
We are part of The Trust Project.
Related Topics:
ALL-ACCESS
LOCAL TABLE
What to read next
Community
Take Scout home, country roads
Columnist Steve Lange reflects on a dog's life, well lived.
September 06, 2022 09:30 AM
·
By
Steve Lange
Rochester Magazine
'Our job is to save lives'
The SWAT team. The negotiator. The Throwbot. Inside the Emergency Response Unit.
September 02, 2022 06:30 AM
·
By
Steve Lange