Murder at Rochester’s State Hospital for the Insane

Hospitals of all kinds are supposed to be places of comfort and healing.

In 1889, however, a patient at Rochester State Hospital for the Insane was killed in a case that involved patient neglect and substandard staffing. It cost one man his life, caused the hospital superintendent to resign, and damaged the reputation of the institution.

And the crime came to light only because a witness overcame his fear and finally told authorities what he had seen.

The Rochester State Hospital was originally established by the state Legislature in 1876 as an institution for inebriates. It was to be funded by a $10 annual tax on all establishments that sold liquor. The tax was challenged in the state Supreme Court, where it was ruled to be constitutional. But given the unpopularity of the tax, the whole idea was dropped by the state, and the mission of the new hospital was changed to the treatment of mental illness.

With the $36,000 of the liquor tax that had already been collected, the state purchased a 160-acre farm from Jacob Rickert east of the city—the current location of Rochester’s Federal Medical Center—and began construction of the main hospital building. Dr. Jacob Eaton Bowers, assistant superintendent at the St. Peter State Hospital, was named superintendent of the new Rochester facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowers had taught French and German at a high school in Canada before attending and graduating from medical school at the University of Michigan.

“There has never been at Rochester a gentleman more highly respected or more greatly esteemed by all who know him,” according to Joseph Leonard’s “History of Olmsted County,” published in 1910.

On January 1, 1879, the new Rochester State Hospital for the Insane welcomed its first patients—100 patients transferred from the facility in St. Peter. Over the next decade, Bowers and his staff set high standards for operation of the institution.

The Hospital ran a farm on what is now Quarry Hill Park. In 1882, what is now the Quarry Hill Caves were carved to serve as a cellar for the storage of many vegetables grown on the farm. A crew of six men from the State Hospital dug the series of caves out of the soft sandstone.

Dr. Jacob E. Bowers served as superintendent of Rochester State Hospital from 1879–1889. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

However, “A most unfortunate occurrence,“ as Leonard described it, took place on April 1, 1889.

Two attendants on the staff of the hospital reported that Taylor Combs, a 37-year-old patient they were supervising, had fallen from a scaffold while cleaning the ceiling. According to the attendants, August Beckman, 25, and Edward Peterson, 23, Combs asked for a drink of water after his fall, and then went to lie down. A short time later, he was found dead.

An apparently superficial examination by the county coroner determined Combs had suffered a broken breast bone and had died of internal bleeding.

Combs, a Black man born in slavery in Missouri, had been serving a 30-year prison sentence for rape when he was sent to the state hospital for treatment of “mania.” He was reported to be a polite patient but was prone to outbursts of violence. He and Beckman had a dispute of some sort just days earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of the “accident” was accepted by hospital authorities and the body of Combs was returned to his family in St. Paul. Word soon got around, however, that John Date, a 20-year-old workman, had been painting in a nearby hallway and had witnessed what happened to Combs. Date, though, was afraid of retribution from Beckman, and initially declined to tell what he had seen.

Eventually, Date revealed to authorities that he had observed Beckman and Peterson beating Combs with a broom handle and cane, and then kneeling on the victim’s chest.

Administration Building of the Rochester State Hospital, circa 1930. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

Superintendent Bowers, when informed of Date’s version of events, fired Beckman and Peterson, but didn’t bother to report what had happened to the hospital’s board of trustees, or to law enforcement. It just so happens, as reported in “History of Olmsted County,” that the legislature was at the time considering a large appropriation for the state hospitals, and any unfavorable publicity could have put that funding in jeopardy.

But as news of Date’s story spread, Bowers was suspended, Beckman and Peterson were charged with manslaughter, and a state investigation was begun. The body of Combs was exhumed and an examination revealed that the fatal injuries were much more severe than originally thought.

In a trial in June, Beckman and Peterson were found guilty and sent to prison. Beckman was given a four-year sentence, and Peterson was sentenced to three years.

This 1889 Rochester Post newspaper clipping of the Combs’ trial describes the courtroom as “crowded with spectators at the opening of court.” Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

Meanwhile, officials began a lengthy investigation of conditions at the hospital. The investigators appointed by the governor interviewed dozens of witnesses, including both hospital staff and patients. A pattern of abuse of patients by poorly paid and undertrained attendants was uncovered. Bowers, though, was absolved of any wrongdoing in the Combs case.

In fact, the investigators “highly commended his ability and his conscientious faithfulness” in running the hospital, according to Leonard’s book. Now that he was exonerated, though, Bowers resigned his position. He entered private practice, first in St. Paul, and later in Duluth.

Before he left Rochester, Bowers was feted with a reception held at the Cook Hotel, where he was given a gold watch, and where “highly commendatory addresses” were delivered by, among others, attorney C.C. Willson (who had represented Beckman and Peterson in their court trial), and Dr. William W. Mayo.

The hospital closed in 1982. Rochester’s Federal Medical Center was built on the former hospital’s grounds in 1984.

