October Mist? Evergreen Fog? Guacamole?

These are actual descriptions, from the companies themselves, for a few of the 2022 Colors of the Year.

And while the adjectives may seem a bit dramatic for your new wall covering—Harmonious! Yet diverse!—local designers and painters do follow the trends. And they say Rochesterites do as well.

“We’ve been in a trend of beige and gray, but I’ve painted three houses recently that incorporated some of the new greens,” says James Anderson, a professional painter with Adelsman Painting. “We’ve also seen a lot of beige coming back into style. It’s not the golden oak tan color it used to be, but more of the gray beiges, the agreeable grays.”

And, Anderson says, he’s seeing less monochromatic colors carried throughout homes.

“People are definitely trying to add flare and seem to want a more personalized feel to their homes than they used to,” he says. “So you might get a north and south wall one color, and the east and west wall the other color.”

Lynn Wightman, a Realtor and home staging expert with Wightman-Brock Real Estate, says that while it sometimes takes color trends a bit longer to reach Rochester, these colors—the “fall tones”—will be accepted in Minnesota.

“Greens and the other ‘fall tones’ are easy to live with, bringing the outdoors inside, and are a welcome change for people who have not loved the cool gray themes that have been with us for some time now,” says Wightman, who says she keeps up with the color trends in her own home. “Sometimes it takes a bit for trends to move inward from the coasts, but I believe these color trends are a welcome change and will be accepted quickly in the Midwest as a whole.”

Just like Anderson, Wightman says some old trends may be making a comeback.

“I am seeing signs of more earth tones. Warmer tones. Bolder choices with some limitations. Rumor has it accent walls could be making a comeback,” says Wightman. “I think people are looking at colors again. I also have seen wallpaper coming back, some with bold designs. We are in an era where anything goes. ‘If you love it, it works.’ I appreciate that. Being an eclectic at heart, I love mixing and matching old with new. People should be comfortable in their homes and the freedom to do what you love is refreshing.”

The color: Art&Craft

The company: Dunn-Edwards

The description: “Art and Craft is a timeless, versatile hue that beckons us to revisit the classics. It evokes an earthy, sophisticated quality—the perfect backdrop for showcasing handmade objects and works of art. Inspired by academia, 17th-century painters, cottagecore, and artisans everywhere, Art and Craft infuses any space with effortless opulence.”

The color: October Mist

The company: Benjamin Moore

The description: “This gently shaded sage quietly anchors a space, while encouraging individual expression through color. With its endless number of invigorating combinations, this palette provides effortless harmony for any paint project, and every design style. October Mist is harmonious yet diverse, reliable yet whimsical, and meditative yet eclectic.”

The color: Evergreen Fog

The company: Sherwin Williams

The description: “Evergreen Fog is a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue. It’s a simple but sophisticated wash of beautiful, organic color for spaces that crave a subtle yet stunning statement shade.”

The color: Aleutian

The company: HGTV Home

The description: “Aleutian bridges the gap between warm and cool, mingling perfectly with every color in the palette. Add some sunlight, and the washed indigo hue is almost reminiscent of water sparkling in the sun—no easy feat to capture in a home.”

The color: Guacamole

The company: Glidden

The description: “We have taken our green- and guac-loving affinity to a whole new level. Our 2022 Color of the Year is not only named after our fav food, but is also one of our fav greens to use on any wall or accent. This spirited yet soothing green brings an organic energy to any space, which is needed because we all know you’ve probably killed at least three plants this year.”

The color: Breezeway

The company: Behr

The description: “A relaxed and uplifting sea glass green expressing peace and tranquility for forward movement. From soft moments to adventure that awaits you, the sight of Breezeway will awaken your senses.”

The color: Olive Sprig

The company: PPG Paints

The description: “Olive Sprig is a relaxed, but enticing green that emulates the feeling of soothing aloe vera or a fragrant plant—brightening any space with organic liveliness. A versatile color that lives well inside or outside, Olive Sprig blends in with nearly any environment.”