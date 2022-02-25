Oddchester: Make time. [big pause] for time apart

When people seek me out for relationship advice—which is practically never—I always passionately impress upon them the following:

Make time. For time apart.

I wish I could do more, here, to emphasize the dramatic pause I use between these two sentences when I speak them aloud.

A period alone doesn’t do it justice.

Lindy and I realized this “time for ourselves” lesson early in our own relationship.

I have always, for instance, locked the bathroom door when I’m in there. Even just to brush my teeth.

There’s a fine line, after all, between togetherness and needing to watch your significant other floss.

When Lindy had to take that first big work trip right after we were married—a week in San Diego—we went through the motions of new lovers, distraught at each other’s parting.

“Oh! My dearest, Stephen! Every minute we’re apart will feel like in eternity of emptiness in the part of my soul where my love for you lives!”

“Yes, sweet, sweet Lindy! I will spend the entire week lying in the fetal position hugging myself and pretending my arms are in fact your sweet, sweet arms!”

But, when Lindy was on her trip, she went to the San Diego Zoo with co-workers. Really enjoyed it. Took a whale watching excursion, which she still mentions today as one of her favorite vacations.

I slept on the couch every night and ate take-out barbecue. Every night!

We realized that, hey, we should make time! For time apart!

So it has gone, for the last 25 years.

Sure, we take family vacations together. We go hiking most weekends.

But, once a year or so, Lindy will drive to Vermont to see her sister and her family. Or Michigan to see her parents.

For the last 18 years, I’ve taken a weeklong motorcycle trip with my dad. I’ll go to Michigan to race the Port Huron-Mackinac sailboat race with my brother.

Often, when I take these kinds of trips, people say things like, “Your wife doesn’t care if you just take off like that?”

Here’s something: This summer, when I dramatically reminded my wife that I was leaving the next morning on a solo, weeklong motorcycle trip—how I’d be “winging it” by myself for “a few thousand miles”—she said “Oh. That’s tomorrow? I thought that was next week. Have fun!”

It’s the same with nights out. At one point, I played poker—with the same group of people, at the same house—most Friday nights for 15 years.

One may think that my family would miss me on Friday nights. One would be wrong.

Because, every Friday night, Lindy and the kids would sleep upstairs on the living room floor and spend the night watching “Food Network.”

When the kids were little, they would start asking “When are you leaving for poker?” the minute I got home from work on Fridays.

It may have been hurtful, had I really thought about it.

But I got to play poker.

Lindy got to fall asleep at 8 p.m.

And the kids got to watch five hours of Food Network shows like “What Would Brian Boitano Make?” in which you spend 30 minutes watching former figure skater Brian Boitano make his dinner.

Lindy and I don’t bother each other even for the little “hour or so getaways” we occasionally carve out for ourselves.

Lindy will sit in the van to listen to the last of an NPR story on the radio. By herself. In our driveway.

Most Sundays, I spend an hour wandering Menards, by myself, in search of my “free with rebate” deals.

As I write this, I’m finishing up Week One of Living in the Basement by Myself.

Lindy and the kids have been sick, and staying upstairs. I have not gotten sick, so I’m trying to keep my distance.

They are sleeping, mostly. I hear them coughing occasionally. Every once in a while, I’ll hear someone watching “What Would Brian Boitano Make?”

Downstairs, I’m having fires in the fireplace. Playing pinball. Watching all the shows Lindy wouldn’t want to watch.

Like “Last Breath,” the documentary about an underwater diving expedition gone horribly wrong. “All Is Lost,” the Robert Redford movie about a solo ocean sailing trip gone horribly wrong. “The Beckoning Silence,” the documentary about a mountain climbing expedition gone horribly wrong.

“Dances With Wolves.” “No Country For Old Men.” A bunch of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Today is Sunday, Day Eight of Living in the Basement by Myself. So I’m heading to wander Menards. Then picking up John Hardy’s for dinner. Then falling asleep on the couch watching Mystery Science Theater 3000.

It’s been tough, being forced to stay away from each other in the same house.

It would be worse, though, if we weren’t used to it.

If we hadn’t previously made time ...

Long pause.

Keep pausing.

For time apart.

