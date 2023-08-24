Random Rochesterite: Julie Yost

Name: Julie Yost

Age: 63

Occupation: Textile artist

Where we found her: Jeremiah Program gala

Read more from Rochester Magazine





Are you originally from Rochester?

I am not. I grew up in Lakeville and then, when we got married, my husband took his first job as a schoolteacher in Eyota. So we lived in Eyota for 39 years while I drove into work every day. We didn’t actually move to Rochester until three years ago.

What did you drive into Rochester for?

Oh goodness. My very first job in Rochester was managing the Singer sewing machine store inside the JoAnn Fabrics at Northbrook, across from Silver Lake. That was so long ago. That’s when there was a movie theater and Bridgeman’s ice cream store there. For five years, I managed that sewing machine center. Then I heard about this new company coming to town. I applied there, and I was one of the original group of people hired to open the Best Buy store in Rochester. That was October of 1985. This group of us were the first salespeople, but we were also helping to finish the building, putting up shelves and merchandise so we could open in November for prime Christmas season. The hot new item was VCRs. I sold VCRs! It was fabulous, but this was back when Best Buy was 100% commission. We were selling hand over fist when we opened, but when Christmas season was over and it was January, oh my. At a certain point I said to myself, “I wonder if there’s a job where I can get paid just for being nice and helping people and not having to sell?” And that is when I applied to Mayo Clinic. I had eight jobs at Mayo over the next 33 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where does the “textile artist” part come in?

Well, that’s why I had to retire from Mayo. I was starting to think about artsy stuff more than my Mayo work stuff! I’ve always been a tad bit creative and an artist wannabe. But with no training and no talent as an artist, you can’t actually put food on the table! So that’s why I had to get real jobs until I didn’t have to do a real job anymore. That’s how we got to Rochester, too. My wonderful husband knew I wanted a studio. And our house didn’t have that. So shortly after I retired, we started looking for a new house, and eventually found one in Rochester—the best house in the best neighborhood.

Julie Yost on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you make in your studio?

My husband’s favorite thing, when he tells people what I’m doing, is to say, “Oh, she’s downstairs dying.” It’s true! I do a lot of dying—natural dying, ice dying, tie-dying. I spend my days dying, or preparing to dye, or planning to dye! And if I’m not dying, I’m sewing. I’m macrame-ing. I’m creating out of fabric or fibers or things like that. I’m turning bedsheets into clothing. I’ve always been creative, but I didn’t have the time until I retired. And then I had to retire, because the drive to create was becoming stronger than my desire to keep working and getting paid.

And how’s it been?

I love it. I’m trying to break into the Rochester arts community. I’m a member of Threshold Arts, and we should say how wonderful Threshold Arts is. Naura Anderson is a visionary leader and she’s doing great things for the local art community. And that extends to the Rochester community as a whole, because that makes Rochester a better place, too. I have some of my items at Threshold’s storefront, like three dozen other local artists. For next year, I’ve already been asked to have an exhibit at 125 LIVE. I have an Instagram presence at @consistentlydifferentdesigns. It’s super long because when I joined I didn’t know any better. But it’s a good description of me. All of my things are one of a kind.

Do you have kids?

We don’t have kids—we have grandchildren and their parents! I tried to deliver some of my daughters’ high school things to them, diplomas and stuff, because I have to make way for the grandchildren things!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share some words of wisdom?

I believe in failing. If you don’t fail once in a while, you’re not trying hard enough. It’s kind of like “if you don’t strike out, you aren’t swinging the bat often enough.” That’s my try at sports analogies, as someone who isn’t sporty. Take risks. Try things.

What have you tried and failed at?

Certainly some artistic things.

What have you tried and succeeded with?

A couple of my macrame things have been home runs—dresses and beach cover ups. I have a firm belief that macrame is not just for plant hangers anymore.

Nice how that works out.

I do have to say one thing, though. This is almost kind of unbelievable. It was December 28, 2019 when we staged our house in Eyota, moved things into the garage, handed the keys to the realtor, and said, “we’re heading to warmer climates, see if you can sell our house!” While we were gone, he was able to sell the house. And then we couldn’t find another one! So when we came back home for the closing, we had to put all our stuff in storage. We had no home to move into. That was at the beginning of COVID. We moved into a hotel two days before Walz put out the “Shelter at Home.” We were standing there, watching the TV when it was announced, and I thought, “But we’re homeless!” This was before we really knew how COVID was spread, and we’re wearing masks and gloves and wiping off our groceries — but sharing a living space and laundry room with strangers in a hotel. Oh my gosh, it was the weirdest eight weeks that we have ever had. But what are you going to do? I was sewing masks out of scraps and making parody videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parody videos?

They were about COVID. One was to the Gnarls Barkley “Crazy” song: “I remember when, I remember when … “ I changed the words to us “losing our mind.” And of course I had to make my husband act in it. The other one I did was from Frozen. Instead of “Do you want to build a snowman?”, it was, “Do you want to social distance?”