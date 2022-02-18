Random Rochesterite: Lynn Walston

Name: Lynn Walston

Age: 53

Occupation: Claims adjuster for League of Minnesota Cities

Where we found her: Workshop Food Hall and Bar

Are you originally from Rochester? Nope, I grew up in Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it really heaven? Well, I thought so for many years. There is something about Iowa, and the down home, friendly people there. Most of my family—my parents, my sister—are down there. My son, Ben, went to college down there and I don’t know if we’ll ever get him back to Minnesota! He went to University of Northern Iowa, and now works down there. He even talks like an “Iowegian!”

Do you have other children? Ben is my oldest, he’s 25. And then Zach is 22, and my daughter Liz is 19.

You’re an empty nester? Yeah, finally! We should’ve been last year, but I don’t feel like it counted because they were home so much [because of COVID]. It’s a little more reality this year. Zach and Liz both go to UW-LaCrosse, which is nice because we can buzz over and have lunch or dinner with them.

What does a claims adjuster for the League of Minnesota Cities do? Doesn’t that sound important? I handle property and casualty claims for cities. I work out of a St. Paul office and I handle losses and claims mostly in the south metro. It’s typically police vehicles or fire trucks involved in accidents, snow plows that cause damage, golf courses that are damaged, liability instances, like when someone falls or gets hurt at a city building or city park. It can be demanding, and you often piss people off.

You were with your husband when we found you. How’d you meet? We met in the Twin Cities at Rupert’s, it’s a bar basically, with a really cool orchestra band that would play. It was a popular place right off 394 and Hwy 100. It was a happy hour, and a friend brought a friend, and it ended up being a “small world” moment because we had both lived in Southwest Iowa. He actually knew where Harlan, Iowa was.

Where was your first official date? I believe we went mini golfing and then we hit the famous Applebee’s.

Four things you love? Coffee, walking/hiking, hockey, and my family, of course.

Hockey? My husband and I didn’t know anything about it, but our kids got into it and it became our social life and our family’s together time over the years. My sons skated through high school, and my daughter dabbled in it for a while. And we still like to go to the high school games when we can; we follow the Wild. It makes your winters go fast when you’re busy doing that. It was a lot of fun over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best live music? At one point, we went to a lot of Jimmy Buffett concerts. It’s so fun. Those fans are the happiest fans. We’ve seen him in Minneapolis, Omaha, Alpine Valley in Wisconsin, Summerfest in Milwaukee.

You were kind of groupies! For a little while, yeah.

Biggest adventure? I went on a mission trip with my church to Kentucky. The accommodations were like camping, and we had to take turns making food and getting everything ready. We helped homeowners with home issues they had, and it was just very different than what we see here. On the drive down to Kentucky, we stayed at this old school in Peoria, Illinois. It was in the middle of nowhere, and at one time it was probably a boarding school, so it had dorm rooms. It was a little like Hogwarts with Harry Potter, so it felt like we were staying there, and everyone swore it was haunted. Just that whole experience was an adventure.

What might someone be surprised to learn about you? I have a hole in one at the TPC course in Blaine. It’s got to be at least 10 years ago. I’m not an amazing golfer, so there’s proof that hole-in-ones are pure luck! But it was cool because it was that course, which is a super hard course. It was the 17th hole, we were almost done, and I didn’t really believe it when it happened.

How long have you played golf? Since age 12. Too long. I get worse every year.

Scariest moment? I was mugged in Miami. I was down there for work when I was with State Farm. We were there after a hurricane, and there was a big problem with crime in the area. There was a group of us—four women—and this guy came up to us and said he had a gun. It was dark and he had a bag, and said he had a gun in it. He said, “Give me your purses.” I gave my purse and ran the other way and thought, please don’t shoot me. We were in a parking lot of a hotel that has fencing around it and security driving around on a golf cart, but this individual came up from the freeway on the other side and was able to get into the parking lot. I did recover my purse, even though the Miami police said that never happens. They found it in a garbage somewhere. My rental car keys were still in there.

Advice you’ve given? My famous words to my children are, “Everything in moderation.” What you eat, drink, your relationships, your lifestyle, whatever—in moderation. It keeps you safe!