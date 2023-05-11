99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Magazine

Rochester Magazine Golf Guide 2023

Today at 5:52 PM

The ultimate area Golf Guide for Southeastern Minnesota.

What To Read Next
DHB_001_PORTRAIT_01.jpg
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The world's sweetest fortune teller
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
mg-6673-edit.jpg
Community
She has 100K Twitter followers. Co-wrote a book on fasting. And her dad asked Steve to interview her
May 02, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Local Table - May 2023
Rochester Magazine
Local Table - May 2023
May 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Magazine staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


MCC 3.jpg
Local
6 takeaways from Experience Rochester's annual meeting
May 11, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gopher 50
Sports
Deer Creek Speedway holding out hope season opener won't get postponed again
May 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
BRUINS.WILDERNESS.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Kautz battling against Bruins in postseason once again
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
17067898-12-01 wrestle maclin kk.jpg
Local
Former John Marshall star Pen Maclin remembered for his strength, caring
May 11, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff