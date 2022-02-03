Rochester's Favorite Restaurants 2022

Best coffee? Best donuts? Best burger? Best fries? One month of voting, two thousand voters (and 20,000 votes). Three dozen winners.
It's your keep-all-year guide to eating, drinking, coffee-ing, donut-ing, happy houring, breakfasting, appetizing ...
Best Bartender
WINNER: Kasey Klemp at The Tap House West End
2365 Commerce Dr NW | 507-361-3250 | taphousemn.com/west-end
RUNNERS-UP: Corbin Holmen at Bleu Duck; Andy Ferguson at Bitter & Pour; Jade Brady at Purple Goat; Jessica Sorensen at the Eagles Club; Josh Kral at Bitter & Pour
Best Bar Service
WINNER: Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level) | 507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Purple Goat; The Tap House; The Workshop; Boulder Tap House; Half Barrel; Wildwood
Best Bar
WINNER: Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level) | 507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
RUNNERS-UP: Newt’s; Rooster’s; Wildwood; The Workshop; Purple Goat; Half Barrel; The Tap House
Best Cocktail
WINNER: First World Problem at Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level) | 507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
RUNNERS-UP: Purple Goat Punch at Purple Goat; Old Fashioned at Bleu Duck; Blackberry Mojito at The Tap House; Knobs and Hollers at Half Barrel
Best New Bar
WINNER: Purple Goat
3708 N Broadway Ave | 507-361-5144 | creativecuisineco.com/purple-goat
RUNNERS-UP: The Workshop; Tavern 22; Boulder Tap House
Best Fries
WINNER: Hot Chip
1190 16th Street SW | 507-424-0080 | hotchipburgerbar.com
RUNNERS-UP: Purple Goat; Five West Newt’s; Nupa; Snappy Stop
Best Donuts
WINNER: Sweet House Bakery
1219 2nd Street SW | 507-398-8439 | sweethousebakery.org
RUNNERS-UP: Drift Dough; Hv-Vee; Dunkin’; Kwik Trip; Roasted Bliss
Best Dessert
WINNER: Chocolate Cake at Chester’s
111 South Broadway | 507-424-1211 | chesterskb.com
RUNNERS-UP: Sea Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies at Bleu Duck; Bunnie’s Coconut Cake at Canadian Honker; Fries and Ketchup at Purple Goat; Tiramisu at Terza; Cheesecake at Mr. Pizza North
Best Take-Out Place
WINNER: Pho Chau
1014 North Broadway | 507-281-3342 | phochaurochester.com
RUNNERS-UP: Hunan Garden; Nupa; New China; Smoak BBQ
Best Sushi
WINNER: Crave
220 Broadway Ave S | 507-512-3800 | craverochestermn.com
RUNNERS-UP: Ootori Sushi; Ichi Tokyo; Kumo Sushi; Zen Fusion
Most Romantic Restaurant
WINNER: Redwood Room
300 1st Ave NW | 507-281-2978 | creativecuisineco.com/redwood-room
RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Terza; Cameo; Chez Bojji; Victoria’s
Best Steak Place
WINNER: Pittsburgh Blue
10 E. Center Street (in downtown Hilton) | 507-361-2560 | pittsburghbluesteak.com
RUNNERS-UP: Texas Roadhouse; Outback; Prescott’s; Bleu Duck; Pappy’s Place
Best Coffee Shop
WINNER: Fiddlehead Coffee Co.
412 3rd Avenue SE | 507-722-2242; 1610 W Center Street | 507-516-2680 | fiddleheadcoffee.co
RUNNERS-UP: Moka; Cafe Steam; Dunn Bros.; Caribou; Bravo
Best Breakfast Place
WINNER: Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW | 507-361-5555 | fivewestrochester.com
RUNNERS-UP: Canadian Honker; Roosters; Benedict’s; Brothers; Pannekoeken
Best Restaurant More Than 30 Minutes Away
WINNER: J&J BBQ
208 N. Main Street, Nelson, Wis. | 715-673-4717 | jandjbbq.com
RUNNERS-UP: Four Daughters in Spring Valley; Nosh Scratch Kitchen in Winona; House of Coates in Rosemount; Harbor View Cafe in Pepin, Wis.
Best Brewery
WINNER: Little Thistle
2031 14th Street NW | 507-226-8014 | littlethistlebeer.com
RUNNERS-UP: Forager; Thesis; LTS; Kinney Creek
Best Place For Vegetarian Food
WINNER: Twigs
401 6th Street SW | 507-288-0206 | twigstavernandgrille.com
RUNNERS-UP:Old Abe’s; Forager; Saladworks; Pho Chau
Best Outdoor Dining
WINNER: Twigs
401 6th Street SW | 507-288-0206 | twigstavernandgrille.com
RUNNERS-UP: The Tap House; Purple Goat; Five West; Crave; Whistle Binkie’s South; Hot Chip
Best Burger Place
WINNER: Newt’s
216 1st Ave SW | 507-289-0577 | creativecuisineco.com/newts
RUNNERS-UP:Hot Chip; Bleu Duck; Bolder Tap House; Rooster’s; Wildwood; Brothers
Best Food Truck
WINNER: The Duck Truck from Bleu Duck
507-258-1663 | bleuduckkitchen.com/the-duck-truck
RUNNERS-UP: Taco Lab; Corona’s Tacos; Taco Jed; Compadres
Outside Of Rochester, Best Restaurant Within 30 Minutes
WINNER: Hubbell House
502 N. Main Street, Mantorville | 507-635-2331 | hubbellhouserestaurant.com
RUNNERS-UP: BJ’s Bar & Grill; Buck Wild in Zumbro Falls; Wildwood in Byron; The Front Porch in Kellogg
Best Pizza Place
WINNER: Pasquale’s
130 5th Street SW | 507-424-7800 | pnpizza.com
RUNNERS-UP:Mr. Pizza North; Mr. Pizza South; Tilda’s; Pi; BB’s
Best Place To Take Kids
WINNER: Hy-Vee Market Grille
(three locations in Rochester)
RUNNERS-UP: Rooster’s; Purple Goat; Bowlocity; Canadian Honker
Best Happy Hour
WINNER: Boulder Tap House
24 17th Avenue NW | 507-322-6056 | bouldertaphouse.com
RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Wildwood; Rooster’s; Smoak BBQ; Half Barrel; Whistle Binkies
Best Catering
WINNER: Canadian Honker
1203 2nd Street SW | 507-282-6572 | canadianhonker.com
RUNNERS-UP: Powers Ventures; Catering By Design; Smoak BBQ; Pinnacle
Best Take-Out Meal
WINNER: TV Dinners from Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW | 507-258-4663 | bleuduckkitchen.com
RUNNERS-UP: Grilled Chicken Caesar at Saladworks; General Tso’s Chicken Combo at Hunan Garden; Gyros at Nupa
Best Chicken Sandwich
WINNER: Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich at Cameo
121 N. Broadway Ave Suite 100 | 507-361-2070 | cameoatthecastle.com
RUNNERS-UP: Five West; Purple Goat; Chick Fil A; The Workshop; Saints On Second
Best Italian Dish
WINNER: Gnocchi at Terza
30 3rd Street SE | 507-216-9590 | terza3.com
RUNNERS-UP: Noe’s Special at Victoria’s; Lasagna at Victoria’s; Moulin Rouge at Chez Bojji; Spaghetti and Meatballs at Terza
Best Sandwich
WINNER: Turkey Avocado Melt at Chester’s
111 South Broadway | 507-424-1211 | chesterskb.com
RUNNERS-UP: Walleye Sandwich at Canadian Honker; Roast Beef and Gouda at City Market; Bahn Mi at Old Abe’s; Oak Park at Fiddlehead; Nashville Chicken at Five West
Best Restaurant Service
WINNER: Victoria’s
7 1st Avenue SW | 507-280-6232 | victoriasmn.com
RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Canadian Honker; Five West; Cameo; Chester’s; Crave; Twigs
Best Bar Food
WINNER: Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill
1517 16th Street SW | 507-226-8380 | wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com
RUNNERS-UP: Whistle Binkies On The Lake; Boulder Tap House; Bleu Duck; Rooster’s; Charlie’s Eatery and Pub; The Tap House
Best Salad Place
WINNER: Saladworks
101 1st Avenue SW | 507-361-3333 | saladworks.com
RUNNERS-UP: Salad Bros.; Victoria’s; Five West; Nupa
Best New Restaurant
WINNER: Thai Pop
4 3rd Street SW | 507-226-8146 | thaipopmn.com
RUNNERS-UP: Purple Goat; The Workshop; Olde Brick House; Boulder Tap House; Tavern 22
Best Asian Place
WINNER: Thai Pop
4 3rd Street SW | 507-226-8146 | thaipopmn.com
RUNNERS-UP: Pho Chau; Ichi Tokyo; Mango Thai; Hunan Garden; Pho Tai
And Rochester’s Best Restaurant
WINNER: Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW | 507-258-4663 | bleuduckkitchen.com
RUNNERS-UP: Chester’s; Pescara; Terza; Victoria’s; Canadian Honker; Five West; Twigs