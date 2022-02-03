Rochester's Favorite Restaurants 2022

Best coffee? Best donuts? Best burger? Best fries? One month of voting, two thousand voters (and 20,000 votes). Three dozen winners.

It's your keep-all-year guide to eating, drinking, coffee-ing, donut-ing, happy houring, breakfasting, appetizing ...

Best Bartender

© 2021 olivejuicestudios.com Scott Schoeberl

WINNER: Kasey Klemp at The Tap House West End

2365 Commerce Dr NW | 507-361-3250 | taphousemn.com/west-end

RUNNERS-UP: Corbin Holmen at Bleu Duck; Andy Ferguson at Bitter & Pour; Jade Brady at Purple Goat; Jessica Sorensen at the Eagles Club; Josh Kral at Bitter & Pour

Best Bar Service

Bitter and Pour on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Bitter & Pour

18 3rd Street SW (lower level) | 507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com

RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Purple Goat; The Tap House; The Workshop; Boulder Tap House; Half Barrel; Wildwood

Best Bar

Bitter and Pour on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Bitter & Pour

18 3rd Street SW (lower level) | 507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com

RUNNERS-UP: Newt’s; Rooster’s; Wildwood; The Workshop; Purple Goat; Half Barrel; The Tap House

Best Cocktail

Bitter and Pour's "First World Problem" cocktail on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

WINNER: First World Problem at Bitter & Pour

18 3rd Street SW (lower level) | 507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com

RUNNERS-UP: Purple Goat Punch at Purple Goat; Old Fashioned at Bleu Duck; Blackberry Mojito at The Tap House; Knobs and Hollers at Half Barrel

Best New Bar

© 2021 olivejuicestudios.com Scott Schoeberl

WINNER: Purple Goat

3708 N Broadway Ave | 507-361-5144 | creativecuisineco.com/purple-goat

RUNNERS-UP: The Workshop; Tavern 22; Boulder Tap House

Best Fries

Hot Chip fries. Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography

WINNER: Hot Chip

1190 16th Street SW | 507-424-0080 | hotchipburgerbar.com

RUNNERS-UP: Purple Goat; Five West Newt’s; Nupa; Snappy Stop

Best Donuts

Sweet House Bakery. Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography

WINNER: Sweet House Bakery

1219 2nd Street SW | 507-398-8439 | sweethousebakery.org

RUNNERS-UP: Drift Dough; Hv-Vee; Dunkin’; Kwik Trip; Roasted Bliss

Best Dessert

Chesters. Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography

WINNER: Chocolate Cake at Chester’s

111 South Broadway | 507-424-1211 | chesterskb.com

RUNNERS-UP: Sea Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies at Bleu Duck; Bunnie’s Coconut Cake at Canadian Honker; Fries and Ketchup at Purple Goat; Tiramisu at Terza; Cheesecake at Mr. Pizza North

Best Take-Out Place

Tofu Pad Thai takeout is pictured from Pho Chau Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Pho Chau

1014 North Broadway | 507-281-3342 | phochaurochester.com

RUNNERS-UP: Hunan Garden; Nupa; New China; Smoak BBQ

Best Sushi

Rochester Magazine best sushi, Crave. Ken Klotzbach/Image Conscious Photography

WINNER: Crave

220 Broadway Ave S | 507-512-3800 | craverochestermn.com

RUNNERS-UP: Ootori Sushi; Ichi Tokyo; Kumo Sushi; Zen Fusion

Most Romantic Restaurant

The Redwood Room Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Redwood Room

300 1st Ave NW | 507-281-2978 | creativecuisineco.com/redwood-room

RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Terza; Cameo; Chez Bojji; Victoria’s

Best Steak Place

The Tomahawk ribeye from Pittsburgh Blue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Pittsburgh Blue

10 E. Center Street (in downtown Hilton) | 507-361-2560 | pittsburghbluesteak.com

RUNNERS-UP: Texas Roadhouse; Outback; Prescott’s; Bleu Duck; Pappy’s Place

Best Coffee Shop

Fiddlehead Coffee Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Fiddlehead Coffee Co.

412 3rd Avenue SE | 507-722-2242; 1610 W Center Street | 507-516-2680 | fiddleheadcoffee.co

RUNNERS-UP: Moka; Cafe Steam; Dunn Bros.; Caribou; Bravo

Best Breakfast Place

Breakfast items from Five West, including their cinnamon French toast in front, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW | 507-361-5555 | fivewestrochester.com

RUNNERS-UP: Canadian Honker; Roosters; Benedict’s; Brothers; Pannekoeken

Best Restaurant More Than 30 Minutes Away

J & J BBQ & Catering on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Nelson, Wisconsin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: J&J BBQ

208 N. Main Street, Nelson, Wis. | 715-673-4717 | jandjbbq.com

RUNNERS-UP: Four Daughters in Spring Valley; Nosh Scratch Kitchen in Winona; House of Coates in Rosemount; Harbor View Cafe in Pepin, Wis.

Best Brewery

Rochester Magazine best brewery 2021, Little Thistle. Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography

WINNER: Little Thistle

2031 14th Street NW | 507-226-8014 | littlethistlebeer.com

RUNNERS-UP: Forager; Thesis; LTS; Kinney Creek

Best Place For Vegetarian Food

Twigs Tavern and Grille's vegetarian and gluten free beyond burger street taco bowl Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Twigs

401 6th Street SW | 507-288-0206 | twigstavernandgrille.com

RUNNERS-UP:Old Abe’s; Forager; Saladworks; Pho Chau

Best Outdoor Dining

WINNER: Twigs

401 6th Street SW | 507-288-0206 | twigstavernandgrille.com

RUNNERS-UP: The Tap House; Purple Goat; Five West; Crave; Whistle Binkie’s South; Hot Chip

Best Burger Place

Rochester Magazine best restaurants 2021. Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography

WINNER: Newt’s

216 1st Ave SW | 507-289-0577 | creativecuisineco.com/newts

RUNNERS-UP:Hot Chip; Bleu Duck; Bolder Tap House; Rooster’s; Wildwood; Brothers

Best Food Truck

Food trucks May 4, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

WINNER: The Duck Truck from Bleu Duck

507-258-1663 | bleuduckkitchen.com/the-duck-truck

RUNNERS-UP: Taco Lab; Corona’s Tacos; Taco Jed; Compadres

Outside Of Rochester, Best Restaurant Within 30 Minutes

The Hubbell House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Mantorville. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com) Joe Ahlquist

WINNER: Hubbell House

502 N. Main Street, Mantorville | 507-635-2331 | hubbellhouserestaurant.com

RUNNERS-UP: BJ’s Bar & Grill; Buck Wild in Zumbro Falls; Wildwood in Byron; The Front Porch in Kellogg

Best Pizza Place

RM Best pizza: Pasquale's. (Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography) Ken Klotzbach

WINNER: Pasquale’s

130 5th Street SW | 507-424-7800 | pnpizza.com

RUNNERS-UP:Mr. Pizza North; Mr. Pizza South; Tilda’s; Pi; BB’s

Best Place To Take Kids

Little boy having fun eating a dinner in the restaurant. Little boy is wearing a dark blouse and earing chicken, french fries and carrot salad. Slightly soft. Imgorthand/Getty Images

WINNER: Hy-Vee Market Grille

(three locations in Rochester)

RUNNERS-UP: Rooster’s; Purple Goat; Bowlocity; Canadian Honker

Best Happy Hour

Happy Hour Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Boulder Tap House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Boulder Tap House

24 17th Avenue NW | 507-322-6056 | bouldertaphouse.com

RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Wildwood; Rooster’s; Smoak BBQ; Half Barrel; Whistle Binkies

Best Catering

WINNER: Canadian Honker

1203 2nd Street SW | 507-282-6572 | canadianhonker.com

RUNNERS-UP: Powers Ventures; Catering By Design; Smoak BBQ; Pinnacle

Best Take-Out Meal

© 2021 olivejuicestudios.com Scott Schoeberl

WINNER: TV Dinners from Bleu Duck

14 4th Street SW | 507-258-4663 | bleuduckkitchen.com

RUNNERS-UP: Grilled Chicken Caesar at Saladworks; General Tso’s Chicken Combo at Hunan Garden; Gyros at Nupa

Best Chicken Sandwich

Cameo at the Castle's Korean Fried Chicken sandwich. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com) Joe Ahlquist

WINNER: Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich at Cameo

121 N. Broadway Ave Suite 100 | 507-361-2070 | cameoatthecastle.com

RUNNERS-UP: Five West; Purple Goat; Chick Fil A; The Workshop; Saints On Second

Best Italian Dish

Rochester Magazine best restaurants 2021. (Ken Klotzbach/Image Conscious Photography) Ken Klotzbach

WINNER: Gnocchi at Terza

30 3rd Street SE | 507-216-9590 | terza3.com

RUNNERS-UP: Noe’s Special at Victoria’s; Lasagna at Victoria’s; Moulin Rouge at Chez Bojji; Spaghetti and Meatballs at Terza

Best Sandwich

Rochester Magazine best sandwich 2021, Chesters. (Ken Klotzbach/Image Conscious Photography) Ken Klotzbach

WINNER: Turkey Avocado Melt at Chester’s

111 South Broadway | 507-424-1211 | chesterskb.com

RUNNERS-UP: Walleye Sandwich at Canadian Honker; Roast Beef and Gouda at City Market; Bahn Mi at Old Abe’s; Oak Park at Fiddlehead; Nashville Chicken at Five West

Best Restaurant Service

Photography © 2019 olivejuicestudios.com Scott Schoeberl

WINNER: Victoria’s

7 1st Avenue SW | 507-280-6232 | victoriasmn.com

RUNNERS-UP: Bleu Duck; Canadian Honker; Five West; Cameo; Chester’s; Crave; Twigs

Best Bar Food

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill's Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill

1517 16th Street SW | 507-226-8380 | wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com

RUNNERS-UP: Whistle Binkies On The Lake; Boulder Tap House; Bleu Duck; Rooster’s; Charlie’s Eatery and Pub; The Tap House

Best Salad Place

Saladworks Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletins Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott

WINNER: Saladworks

101 1st Avenue SW | 507-361-3333 | saladworks.com

RUNNERS-UP: Salad Bros.; Victoria’s; Five West; Nupa

Best New Restaurant

1 / 4: Thai Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. 2 / 4: Thai Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. 3 / 4: Thai Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. 4 / 4: Thai Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.

WINNER: Thai Pop

4 3rd Street SW | 507-226-8146 | thaipopmn.com

RUNNERS-UP: Purple Goat; The Workshop; Olde Brick House; Boulder Tap House; Tavern 22

Best Asian Place

Thai Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WINNER: Thai Pop

4 3rd Street SW | 507-226-8146 | thaipopmn.com

RUNNERS-UP: Pho Chau; Ichi Tokyo; Mango Thai; Hunan Garden; Pho Tai

And Rochester’s Best Restaurant

1 / 4: © 2021 olivejuicestudios.com 2 / 4: © 2021 olivejuicestudios.com 3 / 4: © 2021 olivejuicestudios.com 4 / 4: © 2021 olivejuicestudios.com

WINNER: Bleu Duck

14 4th Street SW | 507-258-4663 | bleuduckkitchen.com

RUNNERS-UP: Chester’s; Pescara; Terza; Victoria’s; Canadian Honker; Five West; Twigs