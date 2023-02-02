Rochester’s Favorite Restaurants 2023
You voted. We tallied. Now we’re going to eat at every single one. It’s our 24th annual Best Restaurants results.
Best Salad
winner: Blackened Chicken Quinoa at Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW; 507-361-5555; fivewestrochester.com
runners-up: Carrot Salad at Bleu Duck; Warm Brussel Sprout Salad at Sorellina’s; Mediterranean at Victoria’s; Strawberry Goat at Purple Goat
Best Pizza Place
winner: Pasquale’s
130 5th Street SW; 507-424-7800; pnpizza.com
runners-up: Pi Pizza; Mr. Pizza North; Tilda’s;
The Workshop; BB’s
Best Asian Place
winner: Thai Pop
4 3rd Street SW 507-226-8146; thaipopmn.com
runners-up: First Meeting Noodle; Pho Chau; Pho Tai; Zen Fusion; Mango Thai
Most Romantic Restaurant
winner: Terza
30 3rd Street SE; 507-216-9590; terza3.com
runners-up: Redwood Room; Crave; Bleu Duck; Prescott’s; Chez Bojji
Best Restaurant Promoter
winner: Tiffany Alexandria
runners-up: Natalia Victoria; Samantha Occhino; Joe Powers; Abe Sauer; Jennifer Becker; Pasquale Presa; Rosei Skipper
Coolest Looking Restaurant
winner: Crave
220 Broadway Ave S; 507-512-3800; craverochestermn.com
runners-up: Thai Pop; Sorellina’s; Bleu Duck; Pittsburgh Blue; Five West
Best Nachos
winner: Purple Goat
3708 N. Broadway Ave.; 507-361-5144; creativecuisineco.com/purple-goat
runners-up: Forager; The Workshop; Newt’s; Zen Fusion; Wildwood
Best Take-Out Meal
winner: Taco JED
808 Broadway Ave S; 507-258-9064; tacojed.com
runners-up: Nupa; John Hardy’s; City Market; Tilda’s; Bleu Duck; Rooster’s
Best Place For Trivia
winner: Thesis
1929 2nd St. SW; 507-206-3283; thesisbeer.store
runners-up: Little Thistle; Forager; The Workshop; LTS; Pappy’s Place
Best Italian Dish
winner: Mechi’s Chicken at Victoria’s
7 1st Avenue SW; 507-280-6232; victoriasmn.com
runners-up: Gnocchi at Terza; Chicken Rosa Verde at Sorellina’s; Anchovy Buccatini at Our Paladar; Butternut Ravioli at Twigs
Best New Bar
winner: Red Cow
217 14th Ave SW; 507-361-7910; redcowmn.com
runners-up: Sorellina’s; Shhhh... We Don’t Talk About It Bar; Chip Shots
Best Breakfast Place
winner: Benedict’s
10 E Center St. 2nd Floor; 507-361-1208; benedictsrochester.com
runners-up: Rooster’s; Brothers; Five West; Canadian Honker; Hollandberry Pannekoeken; Tap House; Blue Plate Diner
Best Dessert
winner: Bunnie’s Coconut Cake at Canadian Honker
1203 2nd Street SW; 507-282-6572; canadianhonker.com
runners-up: Chocolate Cake at Chester’s; Crepe Cake at Bleu Duck; Cheesecake at Mr. Pizza North; Tiramisu at Terza
Best Coffee Shop
winner: Cafe Steam
three locations; steam.coffee
runners-up: Fiddlehead; Dunn Bros.; Moka; Old Abe; Bravo; Cafe Aqui
Best Place To Take A Big Group
winner: Victoria’s
7 1st Avenue SW; 507-280-6232; victoriasmn.com
runners-up: Tap House; Sorellina’s; Workshop Food Hall; Wildwood; Whistle Binkies On The Lake; Five West; Rooster’s
Best Shakes
winner: Hot Chip
1190 16th Street SW; 507-424-0080; hotchipburgerbar.com
runners-up: Red Cow; The Workshop; Flapdoodles; Mr. Pizza North; The Fit Loon
Best Burger Place
winner: Hot Chip
1190 16th Street SW; 507-424-0080; hotchipburgerbar.com
runners-up: Newt’s; Townie’s; Red Cow; Bleu Duck; Brothers; Five Guys; Rooster’s
Best Happy Hour
winner: Wildwood
1517 16th Street SW; 507-226-8380; wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com
runners-up: Bleu Duck; Pittsburgh Blue; Tap House; Charlie’s Eatery and Pub; Whistle Binkies; Rooster’s
Best Bar Food
winner: Wildwood
1517 16th Street SW; 507-226-8380; wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com
runners-up: Whistle Binkies; Pittsburgh Blue; Rooster’s; Tap House; Townie’s; Charlie’s Eatery and Pub
Outside Of Rochester, Best Restaurant Within 30 Minutes
winner: Hubbell House
502 N. Main Street, Mantorville; 507-635-2331; hubbellhouserestaurant.com
runners-up: Wildwood in Byron; Buck Wild in Zumbro Falls; Hidden Pines in Mantorville; Jac’s in Chatfield
Best Restaurant More Than 30 Minutes Away
winner: J&J BBQ
208 N. Main Street, Nelson, Wis.; 715-673-4717; jandjbbq.com
runners-up: Four Daughters in Spring Valley, Minn.; Taqueria Pato Azul in LaCrosse, Wis.; Nosh in Winona; Harbor View in Pepin, Wis.
Best Brewery
winner: Little Thistle
2031 14th Street NW; 507-226-8014; littlethistlebeer.com
runners-up: Forager; Thesis; LTS; Kinney Creek
Best Food Truck
winner: The Duck Truck from Bleu Duck
507-258-1663; bleuduckkitchen.com/the-duck-truck
runners-up: Taco JED; Corona’s Tacos; Taco Lab; El Samurai; Compadres; Firebrick Woodfired Pizza
Best Outdoor Dining
winner: Twigs
401 6th Street SW; 507-288-0206; twigstavernandgrille.com
runners-up: Crave; Whistle Binkies on the Lake; Tap House; Hot Chip; Purple Goat
Best Place For Vegetarian Food
winner: Twigs
401 6th Street SW; 507-288-0206; twigstavernandgrille.com
runners-up: Old Abe’s; Thai Pop; Forager; Crave; Zen Fusion
Best Barbecue Place
winner: Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Dr NW; 507-361-7427; smoakbbqmn.com
runners-up: John Hardy’s; Famous Dave’s
Best Bartender
winner: Jade Brady at Purple Goat
3708 N. Broadway Ave.; 507-361-5144; creativecuisineco.com/purple-goat
runners-up: Libby Heroff at Townie’s; Corbin Holmen at Bleu Duck; Dakota Vandemmeltraadt at Sorellina’s; Andrew Ferguson at Bitter and Pour
Best Steak Place
winner: Pittsburgh Blue
10 E. Center Street (in downtown Hilton); 507-361-2560; pittsburghbluesteak.com
runners-up: Crave; Texas Roadhouse; Outback; Bleu Duck; Pappy’s Place; Prescott’s
Best Bar
winner: Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level); 507-322-6320; bitterandpour.com
runners-up: Tap House; Wildwood; Rooster’s, Half Barrel; Taco Jed
Best Bar Service
winner: Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level); 507-322-6320; bitterandpour.com
runners-up: Bleu Duck; Purple Goat; The Workshop; Bowlocity; Sorellina’s; Half Barrel
Best New Restaurant
winner: Townie’s
244 Soldiers Field Dr SW; 507-516-1050; towniesubs.com
runners-up: Sorellina’s; Red Cow; First Meeting Noodles; Our Paladar
Best Sandwich Place
winner: Townie’s
244 Soldiers Field Dr SW; 507-516-1050; towniesubs.com
runners-up: City Market; Jersey Mike’s; Great Harvest; Potbelly; Old Abe; Jersey Jo’s
Rochester’s Best Restaurant
winner: Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com
runners-up: Terza; Thai Pop; Victoria’s; Crave; Sorellina’s; Canadian Honker; Chester’s
Best Restaurant Service
winner: Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com
runners-up: Victoria’s; Terza; Canadian Honker; Thai Pop; Purple Goat; Crave
Best Cocktail
winner: Old Fashioned at Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com
runners-up: First World Problem at Bitter & Pour; Peach Keen at The Workshop; NY Sour at Sorellina’s; Purple Goat Punch at Purple Goat; Cherry Blossom at Zen Fusion
Best Seafood Dish
winner: Oysters at Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com
runners-up: Sushi at Crave; Walleye Sandwich at Canadian Honker; Parmesan Crusted Walleye at Chester’s; Scallops Lazio at Victoria’s; Scallops at Pescara