Rochester Magazine
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester’s Favorite Restaurants 2023

Rochester Magazine - Jade Brady
Jade Brady, with Purple Goat, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Rochester Magazine Staff
February 02, 2023 11:38 AM
You voted. We tallied. Now we’re going to eat at every single one. It’s our 24th annual Best Restaurants results.

Best Salad

winner: Blackened Chicken Quinoa at Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW; 507-361-5555; fivewestrochester.com

runners-up: Carrot Salad at Bleu Duck; Warm Brussel Sprout Salad at Sorellina’s; Mediterranean at Victoria’s; Strawberry Goat at Purple Goat

Five West’s Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad
The Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad while at Five West on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best Pizza Place

winner: Pasquale’s
130 5th Street SW; 507-424-7800; pnpizza.com

runners-up: Pi Pizza; Mr. Pizza North; Tilda’s;
The Workshop; BB’s

21-12-28-rm-pasqualles-6101.jpg
RM Best pizza: Pasquale's. (Ken Klotzbach / Image Conscious Photography)
Ken Klotzbach

Best Asian Place

winner: Thai Pop
4 3rd Street SW 507-226-8146; thaipopmn.com

runners-up: First Meeting Noodle; Pho Chau; Pho Tai; Zen Fusion; Mango Thai

Thai Pop
Thai Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Most Romantic Restaurant

winner: Terza
30 3rd Street SE; 507-216-9590; terza3.com
runners-up: Redwood Room; Crave; Bleu Duck; Prescott’s; Chez Bojji

010523-RM-best-terza-1180.jpg
Terza Ristorante January 9, 2023. (Ken Klotzbach for the Post-Bulletin)
Ken Klotzbach

Best Restaurant Promoter

winner: Tiffany Alexandria

runners-up: Natalia Victoria; Samantha Occhino; Joe Powers; Abe Sauer; Jennifer Becker; Pasquale Presa; Rosei Skipper

Rochester Magazine - Tiffany Alexandria
Tiffany Alexandria, of CHOOCHOO-ca-CHEW, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Francisco's Restaurant in Rochester..
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Coolest Looking Restaurant

winner: Crave
220 Broadway Ave S; 507-512-3800; craverochestermn.com

runners-up: Thai Pop; Sorellina’s; Bleu Duck; Pittsburgh Blue; Five West

CRAVE American Kitchen and Sushi Bar
CRAVE American Kitchen and Sushi Bar Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist

Best Nachos

winner: Purple Goat
3708 N. Broadway Ave.; 507-361-5144; creativecuisineco.com/purple-goat

runners-up: Forager; The Workshop; Newt’s; Zen Fusion; Wildwood

Rochester Magazine - "Sheet Ton Chicken Nachos"
Purple Goat's "Sheet Ton Chicken Nachos" on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Best Take-Out Meal

winner: Taco JED
808 Broadway Ave S; 507-258-9064; tacojed.com

runners-up: Nupa; John Hardy’s; City Market; Tilda’s; Bleu Duck; Rooster’s

011123-RM-tacojed-1241.jpg
Taco JED, January 11, 2023. Ken Klotzbach for the Post Bulletin
Ken Klotzbach

Best Place For Trivia

winner: Thesis
1929 2nd St. SW; 507-206-3283; thesisbeer.store

runners-up: Little Thistle; Forager; The Workshop; LTS; Pappy’s Place

010523-RM-best-thesis-1115.jpg
Thisis Brewing Projec MC Dan Parker leads trivia night January 5,2023. (Ken Klotzbach for the Post-Bulletin)
Ken Klotzbach

Best Italian Dish

winner: Mechi’s Chicken at Victoria’s
7 1st Avenue SW; 507-280-6232; victoriasmn.com

runners-up: Gnocchi at Terza; Chicken Rosa Verde at Sorellina’s; Anchovy Buccatini at Our Paladar; Butternut Ravioli at Twigs

Mechis chicken from archives.jpg
Jerry Olson/Jerry M. Olson

Best New Bar

winner: Red Cow
217 14th Ave SW; 507-361-7910; redcowmn.com

runners-up: Sorellina’s; Shhhh... We Don’t Talk About It Bar; Chip Shots

Red Cow
Patrons sit at the bar during the grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Red Cow in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best Breakfast Place

winner: Benedict’s
10 E Center St. 2nd Floor; 507-361-1208; benedictsrochester.com

runners-up: Rooster’s; Brothers; Five West; Canadian Honker; Hollandberry Pannekoeken; Tap House; Blue Plate Diner

Benedict's
French toast from Benedict's, Monday, March 2, 2020, in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist

Best Dessert

winner: Bunnie’s Coconut Cake at Canadian Honker
1203 2nd Street SW; 507-282-6572; canadianhonker.com

runners-up: Chocolate Cake at Chester’s; Crepe Cake at Bleu Duck; Cheesecake at Mr. Pizza North; Tiramisu at Terza

032521.N.RPB.BUNNIES_COCONUT_CAKE.011.JPG
Bunnies Coconut Cake is pictured on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Canadian Honker Restaurant in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott

Best Coffee Shop

winner: Cafe Steam
three locations; steam.coffee

runners-up: Fiddlehead; Dunn Bros.; Moka; Old Abe; Bravo; Cafe Aqui

Cafe Steam
Cafe Steam in the skyway.
Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin/Andrew Link

Best Place To Take A Big Group

winner: Victoria’s
7 1st Avenue SW; 507-280-6232; victoriasmn.com

runners-up: Tap House; Sorellina’s; Workshop Food Hall; Wildwood; Whistle Binkies On The Lake; Five West; Rooster’s

010523-RM-best-victorias-1201.jpg
Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar January 9, 2023. (Ken Klotzbach for the Post-Bulletin)
Ken Klotzbach

Best Shakes

winner: Hot Chip
1190 16th Street SW; 507-424-0080; hotchipburgerbar.com

runners-up: Red Cow; The Workshop; Flapdoodles; Mr. Pizza North; The Fit Loon

Hot Chip Burger Bar
The Chocolate Shake at Hot Chip Burger Bar on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best Burger Place

winner: Hot Chip
1190 16th Street SW; 507-424-0080; hotchipburgerbar.com

runners-up: Newt’s; Townie’s; Red Cow; Bleu Duck; Brothers; Five Guys; Rooster’s

Hot Chip Burger Bar
The Classic Burger at Hot Chip Burger Bar on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best Happy Hour

winner: Wildwood
1517 16th Street SW; 507-226-8380; wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com

runners-up: Bleu Duck; Pittsburgh Blue; Tap House; Charlie’s Eatery and Pub; Whistle Binkies; Rooster’s

Best Bar Food

winner: Wildwood
1517 16th Street SW; 507-226-8380; wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com

runners-up: Whistle Binkies; Pittsburgh Blue; Rooster’s; Tap House; Townie’s; Charlie’s Eatery and Pub

Rochester Magazine - Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill's Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Outside Of Rochester, Best Restaurant Within 30 Minutes

winner: Hubbell House
502 N. Main Street, Mantorville; 507-635-2331; hubbellhouserestaurant.com

runners-up: Wildwood in Byron; Buck Wild in Zumbro Falls; Hidden Pines in Mantorville; Jac’s in Chatfield

Best Restaurant More Than 30 Minutes Away

winner: J&J BBQ
208 N. Main Street, Nelson, Wis.; 715-673-4717; jandjbbq.com

runners-up: Four Daughters in Spring Valley, Minn.; Taqueria Pato Azul in LaCrosse, Wis.; Nosh in Winona; Harbor View in Pepin, Wis.

050621.J_J-BBQ.019 .JPG
J & J BBQ & Catering on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Nelson, Wisconsin. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott

Best Brewery

winner: Little Thistle
2031 14th Street NW; 507-226-8014; littlethistlebeer.com

runners-up: Forager; Thesis; LTS; Kinney Creek

Best Food Truck

winner: The Duck Truck from Bleu Duck
507-258-1663; bleuduckkitchen.com/the-duck-truck

runners-up: Taco JED; Corona’s Tacos; Taco Lab; El Samurai; Compadres; Firebrick Woodfired Pizza

050421-food-truck-6291.jpg
Food trucks May 4, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Best Outdoor Dining

winner: Twigs
401 6th Street SW; 507-288-0206; twigstavernandgrille.com

runners-up: Crave; Whistle Binkies on the Lake; Tap House; Hot Chip; Purple Goat

Copy of 06-29-22-rm-dining-twigs-9517.jpg
Patrons at Twigs for Rochester Magazine best outdoor dining. (Ken Klotzbach/Image Conscious Photography)
Ken Klotzbach

Best Place For Vegetarian Food

winner: Twigs
401 6th Street SW; 507-288-0206; twigstavernandgrille.com

runners-up: Old Abe’s; Thai Pop; Forager; Crave; Zen Fusion

Best Barbecue Place

winner: Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Dr NW; 507-361-7427; smoakbbqmn.com

runners-up: John Hardy’s; Famous Dave’s

062321-smaok-taphouse-8421.jpg
Smoak and Tap House West, June 23, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Best Bartender

winner: Jade Brady at Purple Goat
3708 N. Broadway Ave.; 507-361-5144; creativecuisineco.com/purple-goat

runners-up: Libby Heroff at Townie’s; Corbin Holmen at Bleu Duck; Dakota Vandemmeltraadt at Sorellina’s; Andrew Ferguson at Bitter and Pour

Rochester Magazine - Jade Brady
Jade Brady, with Purple Goat, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Best Steak Place

winner: Pittsburgh Blue
10 E. Center Street (in downtown Hilton); 507-361-2560; pittsburghbluesteak.com

runners-up: Crave; Texas Roadhouse; Outback; Bleu Duck; Pappy’s Place; Prescott’s

Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse
Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse's 32-ounce porterhouse for two, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist

Best Bar

winner: Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level); 507-322-6320; bitterandpour.com

runners-up: Tap House; Wildwood; Rooster’s, Half Barrel; Taco Jed

Bitter and Pour
Bitter and Pour on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best Bar Service

winner: Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW (lower level); 507-322-6320; bitterandpour.com

runners-up: Bleu Duck; Purple Goat; The Workshop; Bowlocity; Sorellina’s; Half Barrel

Bitter and Pour
Bitter and Pour on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best New Restaurant

winner: Townie’s
244 Soldiers Field Dr SW; 507-516-1050; towniesubs.com

runners-up: Sorellina’s; Red Cow; First Meeting Noodles; Our Paladar

Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More
1/5: Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More
2/5: Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More
3/5: Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More
4/5: Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More
5/5: Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.

Best Sandwich Place

winner: Townie’s
244 Soldiers Field Dr SW; 507-516-1050; towniesubs.com

runners-up: City Market; Jersey Mike’s; Great Harvest; Potbelly; Old Abe; Jersey Jo’s

Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More
A Cubano from Townies Grill'd Philly Subs and More on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester’s Best Restaurant

winner: Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com

runners-up: Terza; Thai Pop; Victoria’s; Crave; Sorellina’s; Canadian Honker; Chester’s

Bleu Duck
1/5: Bleu Duck on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Bleu Duck
2/5: Bleu Duck on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Bleu Duck
3/5: Bleu Duck on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Bleu Duck
4/5: Bleu Duck on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Bleu Duck
5/5: Bleu Duck on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.

Best Restaurant Service

winner: Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com

runners-up: Victoria’s; Terza; Canadian Honker; Thai Pop; Purple Goat; Crave

Best Cocktail

winner: Old Fashioned at Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com

runners-up: First World Problem at Bitter & Pour; Peach Keen at The Workshop; NY Sour at Sorellina’s; Purple Goat Punch at Purple Goat; Cherry Blossom at Zen Fusion

Bleu Duck
Bleu Duck’s Old Fashioned on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best Seafood Dish

winner: Oysters at Bleu Duck
14 4th Street SW; 507-258-4663; bleuduckkitchen.com

runners-up: Sushi at Crave; Walleye Sandwich at Canadian Honker; Parmesan Crusted Walleye at Chester’s; Scallops Lazio at Victoria’s; Scallops at Pescara

