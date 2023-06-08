99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Rochester Magazine

Rochester’s Global Music Series offers three distinct shows

“Alter-Native” rock. Cajun folk. "The best Irish band in bluegrass."

CodyBlackbirdBand.jpg
Cody Blackbird band brings a blend of Native American music traditions and the energy of modern sounds to Rochesterfest July 22.
Contributed.
By Hadley Lange
Today at 8:00 AM

The 14th annual Global Music Series-—run by Rochester Civic Music, and supported by a Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund grant-—features three artists whose cultural backgrounds (Native American, Cajun, and Irish) directly inform their musical stylings.

Blackbird

When: Thursday, June 22 at 6pm
Where: Rochesterfest/Soldiers Field
What: Self-described as “Alter-Native” Rock, Blackbird was founded by brothers Cody and Caleb Blackbird (Dakota/Cherokee/Romani gypsy) and combines their love of music and their dedication to spreading knowledge of Indigenous cultures. This six-time Native American Music Award Winning band blends Native American flute, vocal percussion, and rock and roll to produce a cutting-edge sound.

Feufollet

Feufollet_Press_1.jpg

When: Thursday, July 20 at 7pm
Where: Thursdays Downtown (Peace Plaza Stage)
What: Feufollet, fittingly named after a spirit taken from Louisiana and French folklore, is a poppy, folky band with Cajun roots. These roots permeate the band—from their twin fiddles to their dual language songs (French and English)—but they are unafraid to draw on members’ unique styles, whether it be an Appalachian upbringing or a tendency towards gospel. These sounds meld together in a twangy, boppy sound that’s keeping Cajun music alive.

JigJam

IMG_1934-scaled.jpg

When: Thursday, August 20 at 7pm
Where: Thursdays Downtown (Peace Plaza Stage)
What: JigJam is hailed as “the best Irish band in bluegrass” (with some Scottish flair from new member Danny Hunter). The band performs everything from traditional Irish songs to originals to covers of pop songs (including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”), all of which feature mandolin, banjo, and Irish accents.




