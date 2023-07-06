Summer livin’

Panoramic Photo of LED Light Posts Illuminated Backyard Garden During Night Hours. Modern Backyard Outdoor Lighting Systems. welcomia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether it’s a 3x3 patio or a 3-acre backyard, turn your outdoor space into an oasis with this advice from Rochester experts.

Maybe it’s because our air is a little bit fresher here. Or maybe it’s because we only get to enjoy the warm temps for half the year. Whatever the reason, in Minnesota we know how to take advantage of the great outdoors. And what better place to take advantage than in our own backyards?

Here’s how local landscaping experts recommend turning your outdoor space into an outdoor living space.

Small Spaces

You don’t need a large space to live it up this summer. Try these ideas for big impact in a small footprint:

Set up for success. Brandon Delaney from DeCook Landscaping says that “small patio spaces can be just as inviting as larger scaled patios.” Here’s what he recommends: Place “planter boxes, flowerpots, or a bubbler rock on the edges of the patio to help utilize space but limit crowding.” When it comes to the patio itself? Delaney says that “concrete or pavers in a simple pattern work best for smaller areas.”

Think “adaptable.” Michael Blazing, landscape architect at Weller Brothers Landscaping, says small spaces can serve multiple purposes when you plan ahead. One example? “I’ll recommend a moveable fire table instead of a built-in fire pit,” says Blazing. “If you’re having friends over for a grill out, you can move that fire pit out of the way temporarily and have room for your table. Then, you can collapse the table and bring the fire pit out in the evening.”

Let there be light. Add some strategically placed stake lights. (No outlet nearby? No worries. These garden lights are often solar powered.) Add a string of lights overhead to create a comfy, cozy feel.

Plant for privacy. “If your neighbors are close, a privacy fence made of wood or of tall and narrow plant material is a must,” says Delaney. “Evergreens provide a softer year-round privacy that’s a little more inviting than a wood fence.”

Go vertical. Consider adding height to maximize a small space. “In a small backyard, like in the Kutzky Park neighborhood, I’ll start looking at the vertical space,” says Blazing. “Is there a fence or an arbor to provide visual interest, screening and definition of space—even in the winter? This could be plants or vines, ornamental grasses, taller flowers, and a nice backdrop for taller plants to grow in front of.” When choosing plants for these spaces, Blazing likes different types of clematis (“they bloom all summer”), trumpet and honeysuckle vines, and ornamental grasses that grow more vertically.

Create calm. You don’t need a big space to create a space to unwind and relax. Combine a comfortable chair with a place to set your morning coffee, afternoon lemonade or a good book. Add a throw blanket for evenings. Then breathe.

Make your plants do double duty. Adding green (and red and yellow) to your view through flower-filled planters breathes life into your space. Even better? Fill those planters with edible plants, like strawberries, cherry tomatoes, and herbs.

Hang loose. String a hammock or hang a swinging chair for a space-saving furniture option that screams summer.

Photo courtesy DeCook Landscaping<br/>

Big Spaces

Have a little more room to move? Rochester experts offer these ideas for taking advantage of your great outdoors:

Be low-maintenance. Heavily manicured lawns—especially when they’re large—are a lot of work. Allow sections of your yard to go a bit wild by embracing native plants, pollinator-friendly flowers, and tall grasses. You may even consider letting a clover lawn grow in one area, which is easier to maintain and is pollinator-friendly.

Divide and conquer. Big spaces can feel overwhelming to personalize. Blazing of Weller Brothers Landscaping points out, “it can feel like you’re being swallowed up by a big space.” To remedy the situation, Blazing recommends creating “little rooms.” Instead of one large, rectangular patio, for instance, divide a patio into multiple spaces. “One of those spaces could be around a fire pit, where you and your spouse or your family can feel comfortable spending time,” says Blazing. “And then you can have a larger space, maybe with a pergola for definition, and lounge furniture and tables. If you’re having an event, the patio will still feel like one big cohesive space and people can spill everywhere.”

Pick a patio. Delaney from DeCook Landscaping says that “flagstone, pavers, and concrete all work well as patio surfaces that can be flat or tiered.” And he recommends that homeowners “double your border with a different color than the field of the patio to really draw attention.”

Size (and accessorize) that patio. “Larger patio spaces can be simple and to the point—or it’s go big or go home!” says Delaney. “If you’re looking to have a simple entertaining space, a patio 16 to 20 feet in diameter will get you room for a fire pit and multiple chairs. The ‘go big or go home version’ would be double to triple the square footage, then add boulder outcroppings along the edge for additional seating, a pergola installed for shade, lighting to soften the mood, and plenty of perennials to bloom year-round!”

Play with elevation. “Yards in Rochester tend to have a lot of slope,” says Blazing. “You can play with some of the landforms and elevations in the shape of these outdoor rooms. For example, if there’s a fire pit, it might be a couple steps raised or sunk.”

Look up. There are several ways to add dimension to a large patio. Melissa Delaney from The Plant Shack says that “planters on the edges, larger patio furniture, and mature shrubs and trees all help to add height.”

Cook it up. Outdoor kitchens, grilling stations or wood-fired pizza ovens are great for those who like to entertain outdoors.