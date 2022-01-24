The Rochies: An annual look back at the best (and strangest) stories of the past year

An Oronoco man was charged with stealing $1,250 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

The 10-year-old boy sped away in his parents’ minivan,

leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 50 mph.

“The surrounding area was affected by molasses

that was ejected by the explosion.”

It’s our annual look back at the best (read: strangest) stories of the past year.

With my luck, they would all be those coconut ones.

In March, a 43-year-old Oronoco man was charged with stealing 23 cases—roughly $1,250—worth of Girl Scout cookies from a Rochester warehouse.

After receiving a door alarm warning from the business, Rochester Police arrived at the location and spotted a vehicle pulling away from the loading dock. When police stopped the vehicle, they found “an open sleeve of mixed flavor Girl Scout cookies in the front seat.”

A search revealed 23 cases of cookies in the back seat and trunk.

Officers also found two stolen license plates, a pry bar, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe, and heroin.

“Hello. I want to report a stolen vehicle. Let’s see. It’s a 2009 Audi A4. Currently going approximately 100 mph the wrong way down East Circle Drive. Hmmm. What else? Oh, yes. It has a loud screeching sound coming from the trunk area. That would be me.”

In December, a 27-year-old Rochester man stopped into an auto repair shop to supposedly pay the $4,000 he owed for repairs on his Audi A4. The man, though, jumped into the car and drove away without paying. A 31-year-old repair shop employee then jumped into the trunk of the vehicle. And called police from inside the trunk. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle on Olmsted County Roads 2 and 11 Northeast, and the driver led officers on a chase that included speeds up to 100 mph and went down a private road, through a field, and westbound down the eastbound lanes of East Circle Drive. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver was arrested. The repair shop employee was also found, relatively unharmed.

Looks like I won’t have to rewind and return “Mr. Mom” and “Tootsie” after all.

In January, Rochester’s last video rental store—Family Video—closed its doors.

Just please don’t tell us those toppings were ham and pineapple.

In April, a 34-year-old Rochester man called a local pizza delivery place and asked for his toppings “on the side.” When he was told the restaurant could not do that, the man ordered the pizza anyway. When he arrived at the drive-thru window and picked up his order, the man allegedly “began to throw slices of the pizza at them” and “pointed a gun at them” before driving off. Police arrested the man at his apartment, where he admitted picking up the pizza and denied having a gun. Though he did allegedly ask officers, “What if someone made it look like they had a gun?”

Lord knows what this kid will do when he finds out about Froot Loops or Lucky Charms

In April, Stillwater police spotted a 10-year-old boy—the lone occupant of the vehicle—driving a minivan at 9:30 p.m on a Sunday night.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, the boy sped away, leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 50 mph. At one point, the boy drove through an intersection and a residential yard in reverse, narrowly missing a tree. Police eventually blocked his path, ending the chase. No one was hurt. His parents told police they were sleeping and had no idea their son had taken their van. The boy told police he was headed to Target to buy Cheerios for the next morning’s breakfast.

“Also, for a ‘pick me up’ at this year’s company holiday party, we should just fire someone!”

In December, seven managers at Tyson Foods in Waterloo, Iowa were fired for betting on how many of their workers would contract COVID-19. One of the fired managers—in what may have been a misguided attempt to “clear his name” and to show that he was “not the evil people” being portrayed—clarified that the pool was “simply something fun. Kind of a morale boost.”

“No, police! Get away! Wait, police! Come here and help me!”

In September, police stopped a woman they recognized as someone with an outstanding arrest warrant. The 23-year-old suspect fled on foot and jumped into the Zumbro River near the Third Avenue SE Bridge. The woman then crawled 200 feet into a storm drain, where she had to be rescued by Rochester Police and Fire Departments.

“All units, be on the lookout for a white pickup truck towing an ATM machine.”

At 5 a.m. on June 8, Rochester Police received a report of a white pickup truck using yellow tow straps to pull an ATM out of its location at a credit union in southeast Rochester.

“All units, be on the lookout for a white pickup truck towing two ATM machines.”

At 6 a.m. on June 8, Rochester Police received a report of a white pickup truck using yellow tow straps to pull an ATM out of its location at a bank in northwest Rochester.

Maybe ‘Imagine if your grandparents were in their shoes’ should be the motto for all of us.

In July, a 60-year-old man from India landed on a flight into Rochester International Airport. The man, it turned out, had been robbed in the airport in India. He had no money or credit cards. And he was supposed to be flying to see his wife in Rochester, New York.

That’s when RST skycap Mick Bullerman, 20, stepped in to help. Bullerman explained the situation to the man’s wife, who decided to fly to Minnesota the next morning to meet her husband.

Bullerman then set the man up in the airport’s “quiet room,” which includes a bed and private bathroom. Gave the guy the microwave meal he’d brought for his own dinner. Showed up the next morning with granola bars and reunited the man with his wife when she flew in.

“She was shaking when she came up to me,” Bullerman said. “She said, ‘You’re an angel,’ and gave me a scarf and some chocolate.”

“Imagine if your grandparents were in their shoes,” he said, “so that’s kind of what I thought the whole time.”

Luckily for us, we have people like Mick Bullerman (see above). Because of the following crazy factoid:

Bullerman said people mistakenly fly to Rochester, Minn., instead of Rochester, N.Y., at least twice a week.

“Hey, you found my phone! I’ve been looking everywhere for that! Nevermind!”

In November, 11 catalytic converters were stolen from an Oronoco RV business. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a cell phone under one of the RVs. The phone was registered to a 36-year-old Dodge County man who police say has long been considered to be “one of the two top catalytic converter thieves” in the area. The phone, it turns out, contained numerous photos of catalytic converters. And text messages about selling catalytic converters. And phone calls to scrap metal dealers that buy catalytic converters. The suspect was arrested soon after. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the phone will be able to tie the man to more than 100 recent catalytic converter thefts worth more than $100,000 in damage and lost property.

This could be the fastest molasses has ever moved.

In March, a rail car carrying molasses exploded in Cannon Falls. There were no injuries, although authorities said that “the surrounding area was affected by molasses that was ejected by the explosion.”

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Cannon Falls Police Department, Cannon Falls Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and area grandmothers planning to make cookies.

‘But how could they have found me? Alexa, upload another illegal video of me on TikTok.’

In October, a Dodge Center man was arrested for impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security. He was also, after the FBI raided his home, charged with being a felon in possession of firearms, a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms, and possession of an unauthorized badge.

The 52-year-old, who had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, was caught after repeatedly posting a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and holding law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms. He also referred to himself as a federal agent on TikTok.

‘You can really taste the hints of exoskeleton. And the compound eyes make for a nice finish.’

In September, Forager Brewing Co. released an imperial stout that had been aged in barrels with roasted ants. The beer, called Chicatanazzzzz, was “conditioned with Oaxaca Chicatana ants.”