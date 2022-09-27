The Springfield? Maple and Bacon Long Johns? Dollar donut day?

Sweet House Bakery

Rochester Magazine best restaurants 2021. Sweet House Bakery. Ken Klotzbach/Image Conscious Photography

1219 Second St. SW | 507-398-8439 | sweethousebakery.org

The toppings? Their cookies. Sometimes the way the cookie crumbles happens to be on top of a Long John. Since Sweet House Bakery is a full-service bakery, they often use chunks of their huge cookies as toppings for their donuts.

We’re not hung up on technicalities. Not technically a donut, the Kouign-Amann (which translates literally to cake butter) is a Sweet House specialty. The circular, crispy-cornered pastry might be filled with Nutella. Its origins date back to 1860 in the French town of Douarnenez.

Dollar donuts. Donut flavors change daily at Sweet House, but consider stopping in on a Tuesday when the daily special is one-dollar donuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barlow Hy-Vee Bakery

An assortment of Hy-Vee donuts Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1315 Sixth St. NW | 507-288-8233 | hy-vee.com

If? If you like candy bars for breakfast, the Hy-Vee Bakery has you covered. They offer donuts topped in Butterfinger, Heath Bar, Snickers, or M & M’s, and they’ll be accompanied by a helpful smile, since there’s one in every aisle.

Bacon for breakfast. For the carnivorous donut-lovers, Hy-Vee puts some oink into their maple and bacon long johns. That salty topping adds a delicious crunch to the deep-fried delicacy.

90-plus years of experience. Though you can get Hy-Vee donuts from four different Rochester locations including the Crossroads, West Circle Drive, and 37th St. NW stores, the first store in what would become the Hy-Vee dynasty opened in Beaconsfield, Iowa in 1930.

Drift Dough

An assortment of Drift Dough donuts Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

832 Seventh St NW (Inside Old Abe’s Coffee)

507-271-0294 | driftdough.com

The Springfield. Drift Dough makes about 1,200 unique small-batch donuts with 8-12 varieties each Wednesday to Sunday. Flavors range from The Springfield (replicating the Simpson’s pink sprinkle-covered donut) to the Clown Car (covered in Fruity Pebbles).

For medicinal purposes only. If you like your donuts a little on the wild side, Drift Dough turns out specialty donuts for special occasions like a tequila donut for Cinco de Mayo and a “weed” donut for 4/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egg and dairy free. Drift Dough made its first donut in its current location within Old Abe’s Coffee shop in late January of 2022, and fittingly—for an establishment specializing in vegan fare—many of its donuts are egg and dairy free.

Dunkin’

Dunkin' Donuts' Munchkins donut hole treats Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Kahler Grand Hotel, 15 First Ave. SW and

2519 Commerce Dr. NW | locations.dunkindonuts.com

Yes, guava. Dunkin’ sells 52 varieties of donuts including flavors ranging from their down-home blueberry cobbler to their exotic guava. If donut holes are your jam, their jelly Munchkins—the Dunkin’ equivalent—is just for you.

That’s billion. With a B. With its first store opening in 1950 in Quincy, Mass., there are now more than 11,300 Dunkin’ restaurants spread across 36 countries worldwide, and Rochester can claim two with its second location at 2519 Commerce Dr NW. Also, the company sells more that 3.3 billion donuts annually.

It’s our morning routine. If you like to dip your feet along with your chocolate dipped donuts, the Peace Plaza’s new wading pool is just around the corner from the Kahler Dunkin’.

Kwik Trip

A box of "glazers" from Kwik Trip on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

15 Rochester locations | kwiktrip.com

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s 360 hours. When you get that 2 a.m. craving for a donut, Rochester’s Kwik Trips have your back. With 15 local stores open 24 hours a day, there’s never a time you have to go without some crispy fried treats.

Almost 20 years. Kwik Trip introduced its Glazers Donuts brand in 2003, but opened its first Eau Claire Wisconsin store in 1965. Today there are more than 700 stores throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa—look for the name Kwik Star in our southern neighbor.

We’ve tried them all. Whether you need a Bismark, a Danish, or a Persian—perhaps coated in Andes Mints—Kwik Trip’s bakery has you covered since they bake from 25 to 30 different items every day.

Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery

Roasted Bliss donuts on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2550 South Broadway Ave. Suite #300

507-226-8011 | roastedbliss.com

Time to start making the donuts (and other things). By 3 a.m., Roasted Bliss bakers are hard at work making everything from cakes to macarons, but customers don’t have to work that hard to grab the sweet treats since the joint is equipped with a drive-through window.

We never skip donut day. Saturdays are “donut day” at Roasted Bliss, and their fresh buttercream-topped delights shouldn’t be missed. All week you can get their wide variety of pastries including butterscotch pecan rolls and raspberry white chocolate scones.

Three years of Bliss. Roasted Bliss is owned and managed by partners Ali Johnson and Stephanie Donovan. It first opened in St. Charles in 2019 before moving to Rochester.

