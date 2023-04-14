99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Friday, April 14
💻Advertise with us
🗣️Share Feedback
📰Local News
🚨Public Safety News
📣Search for Madeline
🖼️Photo Reprints
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Rochester in Color
Rochester Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
💻Advertise with us
🗣️Share Feedback
📰Local News
🚨Public Safety News
📣Search for Madeline
🖼️Photo Reprints
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rochester Magazine
The Ultimate Area Golf Guide 2023
By
Rochester Magazine staff
Today at 7:00 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Rochester Magazine
'A disturbing genius, a visitor from another world'
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
·
By
Thomas Weber
Rochester Magazine
Local Table - April 2023
April 03, 2023 10:00 AM
·
By
Rochester Magazine staff
Rochester Magazine
You voted. These are Rochester's 5 best new restaurants
April 03, 2023 09:00 AM
·
By
Rochester Magazine Staff
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Local
Bob's Trailer Court owners seek to remedy missteps in planned closure
April 13, 2023 03:47 PM
·
By
Randy Petersen
Business
Rochester dentist buys realtors' office for $785,000 to move practice out of downtown
April 13, 2023 06:00 AM
·
By
Jeff Kiger
Local
Development of former YMCA site shows issue with Rochester's new unified development code
April 12, 2023 07:57 PM
·
By
Randy Petersen
Business
Former Mayo Clinic executive to help lead a Mayo-owned medical device company
April 14, 2023 06:00 AM
·
By
Jeff Kiger
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.