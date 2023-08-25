Three college students. Three different experiences

Three area college students offer their “been there, done that, wish I’d done that instead” advice for high school grads and other prospective college students.

Rosa Melgoza. Contributed / Alex Hopfinger

Rosa Melgoza, 20

Junior, Nursing Major; Biology, Psychology and Spanish Minor at Augustana University

What advice would you give a prospective student who’s trying to pick a college today?

Try to look at all different types of colleges: bigger schools, smaller schools, public and private. Neither my parents nor anyone super close to me had gone to college, so I didn’t know what to expect. So I would just say, to definitely try it all.

Anything you’d recommend that someone doing a campus visit try to seek out in particular?

Something that I noticed on my campus [at Augustana] is that we have so many great amenities, beyond just academics or the dorms. I think that people my age get kind of caught up in the academics and what it’s going to be like living on campus, which is very important. But also take time to consider those other resources the campus might have. And then make use of them: they’re there and you’re paying for them.

How do you choose the right college, or how do you know if a school is the right fit for you?

What helped me was looking at what they were offering me in total, not only with financial aid, but what I could get out of my education. Another thing that I tell students when I’m giving tours is that, if it’s feasible, come back for another visit. I went to tour Augustana probably two or three times to see if I could really see myself being there.

You work three different jobs during the school year and you’re a student full-time. Any advice you have for someone who’s looking at trying to work while they’re in school?

When I first started my first semester of college, I didn’t work right away. And I usually give that advice to students: Give yourself some time, even if it’s a month, to adjust to that transition, before seeking out a job. Be patient with yourself. College is different from high school, or whatever you were doing before.

Anything you’d recommend an incoming student do within their first few weeks of arriving on campus to help them with academics?

The best thing that I’ve done is planning out my day. If I know that I have a class and that I’m going to rest a bit before doing homework for a few hours, that really helps me know that I can [get it done]. Visit your teachers’ office hours, and take advantage of that time. In my first semester, I definitely didn’t do that as much as I wished. But I think once you get yourself out there, you realize, oh, it really wasn’t that bad.

Anything you’d recommend that new students or incoming freshmen do in their first weeks on campus to help with their social life?

Be open to trying things. Academics come first, but if you have some free time, just go to [a club] meeting to see what it’s about. You don’t have to join right away. I definitely met some people doing intramurals, so I would say do something like that, too. It gives you a study break and it gets you moving.

Was there anything that you were worried about or nervous about before you started college that now you realize was overblown?

Grades. I never really studied during high school, but in college, that definitely changed. I had to study and put in more work, and it was sometimes difficult not to get 100% or 90% on an assignment or exam because that was new to me. It was a little disappointing at first, but then I realized that your grades aren’t necessarily the best indicator of what you’re learning or how you’re doing. As long as you feel that you’re getting better and that you’re doing the best you can—that’s the most important.

What would you say is the biggest mistake you see from new college students or incoming freshmen?

On the dorm side, I think people end up buying and bringing things that look fun or cool but that they don’t really use. Bring stuff you have already and the essentials. But then go a week or two and see how you’re doing with the things you have before you go shopping. People end up bringing random things that sometimes just get put in a corner and never get used.

Any other advice you’d like to add?

Just be really patient when you’re starting out. I expected myself to make the transition [to college] easier and faster than I did. And sometimes you might feel frustrated or confused, but give yourself some time to adjust. And if it’s really just not working out, you can always transfer, or try something new. So be open to that, but be patient.

Spencer Pfeifer, who is working on a master's degree in counseling and psychological services at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, is pictured Monday, July 10, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Spencer Pfeifer, 36

3rd (final) year, M.A. in Counseling and Psychological Services at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Any advice for someone who’s considering restarting higher education later in life, or in enrolling in a program after some time away?

Look at your different options. Some schools have a “fresh start” program, where if you hadn’t been to school for a couple of years, all your prior withdrawals or failing grades get wiped away and you’re able to start fresh. If there’s a program like that, utilize it, and then set small goals for yourself. My initial goal was to pass every class that semester. And then my goal was to get my associate’s degree. And then my goal was to get my four-year degree.

How do you know whether a particular school is a good fit, or how do you know if a school is right for you?

Look at the course offering, if it’s online, in person, or both. What does the schedule look like? Is it full-time? And then look at how you’re paying for it. If you’re going to be utilizing financial aid, make sure that you are going to be able to do a program full-time with your current schedule.

You’ve completed your bachelor’s and are in the third year of your master’s, so you’ve been in school for a while. Any study tips or tricks that you’ve gained over the years?

Figure out what works best for you and do it. I graduated from college at 28. When I went back to school, I sat in the front row and took notes and made sure I did all my homework and just looked at it as if it were another job. By the time I finished my generals and was working on the psychology courses that were for my degree, it didn’t feel like work. It was fun. I enjoyed it. And talk to your teachers; talk to your professors. They’re just regular people. And they are usually very willing to explain things a little bit more.

You’re going to school at night and work full-time as a counselor during the day. How do you maintain your work-life balance?

It’s always going to be a struggle to find that balance. Regardless of how much you have going on, whether you’re working full-time or part time. I’m married; I have two kids. And my wife works full-time. I tried to find that sweet spot where my kids were out of diapers and a little bit older. They’re four and seven now, so we tried to catch that spot before they started getting into sports and a lot of extracurricular activities. And my wife is really supportive; she’s home with the kids at least two nights a week. My in-laws and my mom come over and help, so we have [additional] support. Even if you don’t have kids but are working full-time, you still need to find time [for yourself], because there’s homework on top of classes. Just remind yourself that it’s temporary—you’re not going to be in school forever. Life comes and you have to adjust, and find whatever that balance means to you. Look at your syllabus, find out the times when you don’t have classes, and if there’s a break, try to plan something. Try to set aside a day just for your family, or to do whatever hobbies you enjoy.

Any other advice you’d like to add?

When I told my dad I was going to go back to school for my masters, he had three questions. One: Are you going to make more money? Two: Are you going to have less work? And three: Is it something that you’re going to enjoy? So that was what I considered when I went back to school?

Are those questions that you would also recommend people evaluate before taking on a second program? Or do you think they apply for any kind of higher education, college, bachelor’s, master’s or beyond?

Yeah, I think it applies to everything. The money is not the only thing. It’s certainly something that helps, right? But ultimately, if [the subject] is not something you enjoy, it’s a waste of money. But if it’s something you truly enjoy, even if it’s only going to pay you a little bit more, then it’s worth it. If it can give you more peace and help you in your career, then it’s almost always worth it.

Jessica Cormican on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jessica Cormican, 25

Associates in Mass Communications and Graphic Design; Photography certificate at Rochester Community and Technical College

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to someone looking at colleges today?

Look outside of your comfort zone. Everything good happens outside of your comfort zone.

How do you choose the right college, or how do you know if a school is right for you?

Knowing if a school is right for you is different for everyone. My biggest tip would be to visit if you can, and listen to your gut feelings you’re having during your visit. The way you feel when you’re there will tell you a lot about the place.

If you’ve chosen a major, how did you decide? What advice would you give students who are having a hard time picking a major?

Because I’m in three different programs, some could say that I had trouble deciding which path to choose, but I would disagree. I started out with Mass Communications and added the other two programs once I had some experience with them during school. I originally started with Mass Communications because the outcomes and coursework excited me and aligned with experiences I had enjoyed in the past. I definitely had help along the way from my advisor, my professors, and my family, so make sure to ask them what they think. They can see your strengths possibly better than you can.

What’s something incoming students should do in their first few weeks of school to help with academics?

Get to know your campus. I have a work study that had me hang up posters around school, so that helped me get to know the building quickly. Those first few weeks feel a little less overwhelming when you know where you are and where you’re going.

What’s something incoming students should do in their first few weeks of school to help with their social life? Any advice for students worried about maintaining a work/study/life balance?

Join clubs! Clubs are a great way to make friends, as they already have a similar interest as you. Also, don’t be shy during your classes. Introduce yourself, and you’ll make friends and study partners. As for maintaining a balance, I’m doing my work study, I’m in school full time, and I heavily participate in theatre and other extracurriculars, so I’ve had to learn about balance during my school experience. My advice is to make sure you’re not overdoing it and make your schedule according to your priorities. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Those who care about you (professors included) want to make sure you succeed. I had a professor once tell us that we need to let others help us so they can earn their own good karma.

Was there anything you were worried about before starting college that you now realize was overblown?

I was really worried about making friends and keeping up with homework. I’m a non-traditional student, so I was worried I wouldn’t “fit in” with the other students. Once I started school, I realized there is such a diverse student body, and even the people who weren’t like me were kind and welcoming. The only one who cared about my differences was me. As for the homework, it turned out not to be so bad. Since I’m studying things I genuinely enjoy, I don’t find much of the work to be unbearable. And for the homework I maybe don’t enjoy as much, I try to do it early in the week so it’s out of my way.

College can be a costly endeavor; do you have any advice for students on budgeting or financial planning?

File your FAFSA, and do it early. Sign up for a work study, which also adds experience to your resume. Make sure you’re applying to scholarships, and attend an affordable school like RCTC.

Any study tips, tricks or advice you’d like to pass on?

Take better notes in class than you think you’ll need. Take the few extra minutes to write down not only what’s on the board or slideshow, but what the professor is saying as well.

What’s the biggest mistake you see from new college students?

I’ve seen a lot of new college students who are fresh out of high school treat college the same way. College is a different experience, and you’re only going to get out of it what you put into it. Also, you’re the one paying for it, so make sure you get your money’s worth. Do the work and learn all that you can.

Any other piece of advice you want to add?

Get to know the people who work at your school. Get to know your professors. But also make sure you get to know the custodians, the people who work in the cafeteria, and anyone else who works at your school. They deserve just as much respect as your professors. There have also been [some] times when [I’ve needed] help getting into a room or finding a room, and a helpful custodian has been eager to show me. I’ve also made many connections through these workers. You never know what or who somebody knows until you get to know them. Another example of this is our theater technical director. Once I got to know him and he learned more about me, he set me up with the Rochester Repertory Theater, where I am stage managing a production this summer. If I hadn’t gotten to know him better, I don’t think I would’ve ended up there.