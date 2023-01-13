'We hope we never find what we’re trained to find'

In a long hall in the now-mostly-empty IBM Building 107, a dozen backpacks are propped against the walls.

From around the corner comes the smell of weed.

Around the corner is where the Rochester Police Department’s drug sniffing K9 unit—six officers leading six dogs trained to sniff out narcotics—will spend today training.

But here, in this hallway, these dozen backpacks are potential targets for a practice session for RPD’s two bomb-sniffing dogs.

This hallway does not smell unusual. Because you can’t smell C4, or TNT, or ammonium nitrate (which was the explosive used to kill 168 people and destroy half the 9-story Murrah Building in Oklahoma City in 1995).

You can’t smell the nine compounds—like black powder and RDX—that make up almost all of the illegal explosive devices used today.

But Sarge and Louie can.

Sarge and Louie, the members of RPD’s two-dog Explosive Detection Team, are considered “single purpose” dogs, and that purpose is to detect the odors that make up explosives.

Those explosive odors could come from a handgun thrown from a crime scene. They could come from fired shell casings in the snow. They could come from a pipe bomb.

Sarge and Louie are two of just 2,000 or so dogs nationwide with one of the various bomb detection certifications. The Olmsted County Sheriff Department also has one single-purpose dog, Mikey. He works Monday through Fridays at the courthouse.

Sarge, an English Lab, joined the force in 2015. Unlike most of RPD’s K-9s, Sarge was purchased from a sport dog breeder in New London, Minn.

“He is a dog that is ready to go the moment I open the patrol car door,” says his handler, Officer Brian Roussell. “He’s exactly what we wanted when we were looking for a dog in this position.”

In 2021, Sarge—and Officer Roussell—were among 20 teams to compete in the ESPN-televised Canine Association K9 Detection Dog Challenge in North Carolina.

Louie, a 7-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois (the only mixed breed in the unit), spent five years with the Mall of America K-9 Explosive Detection Unit, a dozen-member team that’s one of the largest in the country.

When the MOA unit downsized in 2020, RPD bought Louie and made him the third explosive detection dog in RPD’s history.

Most of RPD’s eight dogs are German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, British Labrador Retrievers, or Dutch Shepherds the department has purchased—through a group that specializes in law enforcement dogs—from Germany or the Netherlands, two countries well known for their well-regulated K-9 bloodlines and well-respected breeding methods.

“The selection process for our dogs is rigorous,” according to the Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K9 Foundation, which was created in 2014 to provide financial support—and things like dog vests and training—for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s and Rochester Police Department’s K-9 Units. “The dogs used by the K-9 units are purchased through vendors that work with breeders in Europe and cost around $10,000 for an untrained dog. These dogs are bred and raised specifically for the purpose of being police dogs.”

RPD’s new dogs are generally paired with a handler—always a patrol officer—and the two spend a few months bonding and getting to know each other.

Then, they go through an accredited 12-week K-9 training program, either with an on-staff officer or through the St. Paul Police Department training school. The training, though, never ends. All of RPD’s K-9 dogs are tested and certified every year through the U.S. Police Canine Association.

Louie was partnered with Officer Shannon McCafferty, who joined RPD in 2014 after a two-year stint in Anoka County.

“I went to school for criminology and sociology, and I was super interested in the sociology aspect and in how criminals think,” says McCafferty. She watched, she says, a lot of “Criminal Minds” and “Law&Order.” After getting the chance to take some ride-alongs with friends in the Duluth Police Department, she decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“When I had the chance to work with a dog, I knew that was a way I could help the department,” she says. “And now, I am hoping that Louie can work for many years, because we’re just getting into this and we’re really working well together. I don’t want to do anything else.”

Like all of RPD’s dogs, Louie lives with his handler.

“I have two more dogs at home,” says McCafferty. “So when we pull in the driveway, Louie knows it’s play time, fun time. He’s very social. He always wants to play with the other dogs.”

Dogs. And mice. And elephants.

Louie stands at the end of the hallway, tail wagging, looking back excitedly at Officer McCafferty. He looks like a dog who knows he’s going to the dog park or on a walk.

He’s a bomb sniffing dog. This is what he does for fun.

And, when it comes to sniffing out explosives, dogs may be unrivaled. Oh, sure, a few other animals—namely elephants and mice, according to a study by Genome Research—may have more scent receptors, but neither matches a dog for the complete package of trainability. We don’t need to go into the problems that could come with RPD owning bomb-sniffing mice. Or elephants.

Electronic bomb-sniffing devices—like the E-Nose—are still years behind the effectiveness of dogs.

A German Shepherd has more than 200 million scent receptors, according to the AKC. A typical human has 5 million.

And it’s not just the numbers. It’s the processing. “A dog’s brain is specialized for identifying scents, and canines rely on their sense of smell to interpret their world much like we use our sight to interpret ours,” according to the AKC.

Roughly one-third of a dog’s brain focuses on smell-related senses. For humans, that number is roughly one-twentieth.

Dogs can smell changes in your hormones and body chemicals to know if you’re sad or sick or scared. Trained canines can detect cancer in humans by smelling your breath, urine, or blood samples. Trained dogs can smell hidden computer drives to catch cyber criminals and pedophiles.

When it comes to explosives, dogs break down the smells of, say, C4 into the bomb’s base compounds—pentaerythritol tetranitrate and RDX and styrene-butadiene.

“When you walk into a kitchen where someone is cooking spaghetti sauce, your nose says ‘Aha, spaghetti sauce,’” says McCafferty. “A dog’s nose doesn’t say that. Instinctively, it says tomatoes, garlic, rosemary, onion, oregano.”

The spaghetti sauce analogy, it turns out, is a common one. Almost every website devoted to bomb-sniffing dogs mentions it somewhere. It’s an example instructors tell to handlers of Explosive Detection Team dogs across the country.

But it’s an important concept. Nearly all common bomb recipes use a combination of of just a dozen available ingredients.

“We will train on ammonium nitrate because that’s a very common ingredient used in explosives,” says McCafferty. “That’s one people can get their hands on easily.”

When McCafferty gives her command—”Find it”!—Louie runs past the backpacks, smelling each one, quickly moving on to the next. He’s fast, pulling on his 6-foot leash.

“I can pretty much let him go in and I know that he’s scanning and I can watch his behavior changes,” says McCafferty. “In a case like these backpacks, I have to try to block him somewhat, try to slow him down, work on my footwork so that we’re at the correct pace and I can move with him and watch for his behavior changes.”

A good bomb-sniffing dog team—both dog and handler—will try to quickly focus on the areas where the odors will be most prevalent. In the seams of a suitcase. In the zipper of a backpack. Down low, where those heavier-than-air odors settle.

Louie moves fast, maybe too fast. All he wants, really, is to find a bag with the bomb. Because Louie knows, if he finds explosives, he finally gets to play with his tennis ball on a stick.

“Sarge, on the other hand, wants food,” says Officer Roussell. “When Sarge alerts, that’s all he cares about.”

Louie is sometimes too excited, says McCafferty. “Sarge is more thorough, more meticulous. Sarge will slowly go over each bag. Louie may find things quicker, but Sarge is less likely to miss something.”

The training is for the officers as well, and McCafferty and Roussell will, after the session, talk about the handler’s technique for each dog.

“It’s only been two years for me and Louie, and I’m constantly asking questions and watching Brian and Sarge work, and watching the other dogs work,” says McCafferty.

When Louie does find that backpack with the TNT, when he does smell those hydrocarbons, he simply, dramatically, lies down next to the bag. That’s this signal to McCafferty.

You don’t want a dog pawing or biting at a package that could blow up.

If this were a real bomb—even just the possibility of a real bomb—Louie’s work would be done. McCafferty’s, too. They would do things like cordon off the area, maybe search other packages—and people—in the area. But if Louie signalled on a package, RPD would call in the bomb squad from St. Paul, one of the four bomb squads in Minnesota.

‘A strong visible and psychological deterrent’

Here’s something: Neither Sarge nor Louie have ever detected a bomb.

They have found spent shell casings at a shooting. And discarded guns. During a cell search at the Federal Medical Center, prison guards found some type of black powder. When Officer Roussell brought in Sarge, the dog alerted on what turned out to be a mixture of ammonium nitrate.

Most of the dozen or so times per year that McCafferty or Roussell bring Louie or Sarge to a scene center around dignitary visits (to scan luggage on the tarmac before it’s loaded into a departing plane) or school bomb threats or questionable baggage left unattended at Rochester International Airport.

RPD dogs have been called to help with security at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2018 and the NCAA Basketball Final Four in 2019.

“We hope we never find what we’re trained to find,” says McCafferty.

Bomb dogs, though, represent deterrence.

“We know, and we hear this all the time at our trainings, that these dogs make people think twice about making bombs,” says McCafferty, and the national experts agree.

“Explosives Detection Canine Teams provide a strong visible and psychological deterrent against criminal and terrorist threats,” according to a recent study by the Department of Homeland Security. “This deterrence is unquestionable.”

After the hour-long training is finished, after Louie has alerted on all three backpacks—the C4 and TNT and ammonium nitrate—he and Officer McCafferty will get back into her patrol car for the rest of their 12-hour shift.

“I love Louie as a partner,” says McCafferty. “He’s quiet. He listens. It’s very odd to ride in my squad when I don’t have him.”

Then, they will head back home to eat dinner and play with the other dogs.

And, tomorrow, they will once again spend a day where they hope—whether Louie knows it or not—that they don’t find any bombs.

