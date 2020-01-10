Maddox Fleming has barely been able to contain his excitement for the past couple of months.
The Rochester native and former Rochester Mayo boys hockey standout learned in late November that he was selected to play for Team USA in the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.
Now, those Games are just days away.
It will be the first time Fleming, who turns 16 next month, will wear the red, white and blue.
“Probably just putting on a USA jersey for the first time and having a chance to win a gold medal,” Fleming said when asked what he’s most looking forward to.
Playing for his country is a moment Fleming has often thought about since 2014, when he watched Warroad, Minn., native TJ Oshie scored four times in a shootout to help the U.S. defeat Russia at the Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
Fleming was just 10 at the time, but it’s a moment he hasn’t forgotten.
“I remember being at a (hockey) practice and our coach, Bob Haskins, had that game on,” Fleming said. “We all gathered around and watched it and I thought it was so cool.”
Fleming is set to leave his dorm at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault on Sunday. He’ll fly with Shattuck teammates Ryan Chesley (Mahtomedi, Minn.) and Isaac Howard (Hudson, Wis.) to New Jersey on Sunday. From there, Team USA will fly to Switzerland where it will practice and prepare for the Games. The U.S. will play preliminary round games on Jan. 18 and 19.
A semifinal game is set for Jan. 21, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Jan. 22.
The U.S. roster consists of just 17 players, only nine of whom are forwards, so Fleming anticipates getting plenty of ice time against the best players at this age level from across the world.
“It’s a (bigger) Olympic-sized ice sheet, too, so I’ve been doing a lot of extra skating and running extra laps every day,” he said, “so I can be in as good of shape at the end of the third period as I am in the first period.”
Rochester John Marshall graduate Guy Gosselin, a two-time Olympian with the U.S., will serve as an assistant coach for the U.S. team. Gosselin currently lives in Grafton, Wis., and works for USA Hockey. Former Bowling Green State University head coach Scott Paluch will serve as the head coach for the U.S. team.
“We have five players from Minnesota on the team,” Fleming said, “and I’m just excited to measure myself against some of the best players in the world.”
COLLEGES CALLING
The NCAA instituted new rules this year for when coaches and scouts can contact prospective recruits.
Players can be contacted beginning Jan. 1 of their sophomore years and college coaches may make scholarship offers orally to players beginning Aug. 1 prior to the players’ junior school year.
Fleming said his phone began buzzing at about 7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
“It was pretty crazy,” said Fleming, who will be a top recruiting target for all of the top Division I programs. “I was still in bed. At about 9, I decided to go skate for about an hour or so. When I got done I had a lot of voicemails and messages. But the (college) coaches told me to just enjoy the process. It’s one of the rare times as a hockey player you’ll get to choose where you want to play.”
Fleming, who has been projected by some NHL Draft media as a potential first- or second-round pick in his draft year, said he does want to play college hockey, with the ultimate goal of playing in the NHL.