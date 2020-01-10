YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

What: Rochester native Maddox Fleming will play for the U.S. at the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland, beginning next week.

U.S. schedule: Jan. 18 vs. Finland, 1 p.m. CST; Jan. 19 vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m. CST; Jan. 21, semifinal vs. TBD, 4 a.m. or 7 a.m. CST; Jan. 22, medal game, 5 a.m. or 8 a.m. CST.

Of note: Rochester native Maddox Fleming is one of nine forwards on the U.S. team and Rochester native Guy Gosselin is an assistant coach.