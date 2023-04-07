Rochester native Haskins to transfer to Minnesota State, Mankato

Tyler Haskins is ready to get back close to home.

The Rochester native didn’t need long in the NCAA transfer portal before deciding where he’ll continue his Division I college hockey career.

Haskins, a 6-foot-1, 172-pound forward, announced Friday that he is transferring to Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. The left-shot winger played this season, his freshman season, at the University of Denver, where he played in 13 games and had one assist.

He’ll enter a situation that, while unsettled at the moment, could offer him exactly the role he’s looking for.

Minnesota State recently had its head coach of the past 11 years, Mike Hastings, depart to take the same job at the University of Wisconsin. MSU associate head coach Todd Knott — who many assumed would slide into the head coach position when Hastings departed — turned down the opportunity to become the Mavericks head coach and will reportedly join Hastings in Wisconsin as an assistant coach.

The school has still not filled the head coach position; assistant coach Paul Kirtland remains the lone coach on staff.

In the wake of the coaches' departures, 11 players have also left the team — seven have signed pro contracts and four have entered the transfer portal — which opens up not only roster spots, but lineup spots. The Mavericks have lost seven forwards, including their entire top line.

Tyler Haskins

Haskins, who will turn 20 in July, originally committed to the University of Michigan — which, at the time, he called his “dream school” — when he was just 14. As his junior hockey career progressed, his idea of where he’d like to play in college changed. So last summer he opened his recruitment and chose Denver, which had won the national championship just a few months earlier.

After one season with the Pioneers, though, Haskins has decided to make use of his one-time free transfer (athletes no longer have to sit out a year the first time they transfer to a new college) and return to his home state.

Haskins grew up playing in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association. In 2015, he received the Wiz Wyatt Award, given annually to the state’s top youth hockey player by YouthHockeyHub.com. The award recognizes the state’s top player who is also a great student and a leader. Among the players Haskins beat out for the award that year are Jimmy Snuggerud and Ryan Chesley, both of whom will suit up for the University of Minnesota in Saturday’s national championship game against Quinnipiac.

Haskins played two full seasons in the USHL before going to Denver. He had a combined 79 points in 115 games for Sioux Falls and Madison.

Minnesota State finished 25-13-1 this season and won the CCHA championship for a sixth consecutive season. The Mavericks then won the league postseason championship to qualify for the national tournament, where they lost to St. Cloud State in the opening round.

MSU went to the Frozen Four each of the past two years under Hastings, reaching the national championship game a year ago.