Section 1 high school softball playoff schedule

The high school softball postseason is officially here with some playoff games in Class A actually getting started on Saturday.

Section 1 starts Monday, May 23 and on Saturday, area teams in Section 1A and 1AA saw for the first time their path to the state tournament at Caswell Park in Mankato set for June 9 and 10.

Hayfield and Wabasha-Kellogg are the top seeds in 1A, while St. Charles and Zumbrota-Mazeppa are No. 1 in Section 1AA with the first round beginning on Monday, May 23.

W-K and St. Charles were each state participants last season.

Section 1AAA and 1AAAA are expected to be released on Sunday with play starting on Tuesday, May 24.

Section 1AA

FIRST ROUND

(At highest seed)

All games at 5 p.m.

Monday, May 23

No. 8 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 1 Hayfield

No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

No. 7 Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger vs. No. 2 Bethlehem Academy

No. 6 Goodhue vs. No. 3 United South Central

No. 8 Schaeffer Academy vs. No. 1 Wabasha-Kellogg

No. 5 Lyle/Pacelli vs. No. 4 Mabel-Canton

No. 7 Houston vs. No. 2 Southland

No. 6 Fillmore Central vs. No. 3 Rushford-Peterson

SECOND ROUND

(At highest seed)

All games at 5 p.m.

Winners of the first round.

Section 1AA

FIRST ROUND

(At highest seed)

All games at 5 p.m.

No. 8 Lake City vs. No. 1 St. Charles

No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah vs. No. 4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville

No. 7 Lewiston-Altura vs. No. 2 Chatfield

No. 6 Caledonia/Spring Grove vs. No. 3 Winona Cotter

No. 8 Triton vs. No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa

No. 5 Dover-Eyota vs. No. 4 GMLOK

No. 7 Lourdes vs. No. 2 Cannon Falls

No. 6 Pine Island vs. No. 3 Blooming Prairie

SECOND ROUND

(At highest seed)

All games at 5 p.m.

Winners of the first round.