Section 1 high school softball playoff schedule
The Section 1 softball pairings.
The high school softball postseason is officially here with some playoff games in Class A actually getting started on Saturday.
Section 1 starts Monday, May 23 and on Saturday, area teams in Section 1A and 1AA saw for the first time their path to the state tournament at Caswell Park in Mankato set for June 9 and 10.
Hayfield and Wabasha-Kellogg are the top seeds in 1A, while St. Charles and Zumbrota-Mazeppa are No. 1 in Section 1AA with the first round beginning on Monday, May 23.
W-K and St. Charles were each state participants last season.
Section 1AAA and 1AAAA are expected to be released on Sunday with play starting on Tuesday, May 24.
Section 1AA
FIRST ROUND
(At highest seed)
All games at 5 p.m.
Monday, May 23
No. 8 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 1 Hayfield
No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
No. 7 Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger vs. No. 2 Bethlehem Academy
No. 6 Goodhue vs. No. 3 United South Central
No. 8 Schaeffer Academy vs. No. 1 Wabasha-Kellogg
No. 5 Lyle/Pacelli vs. No. 4 Mabel-Canton
No. 7 Houston vs. No. 2 Southland
No. 6 Fillmore Central vs. No. 3 Rushford-Peterson
SECOND ROUND
(At highest seed)
All games at 5 p.m.
Winners of the first round.
Section 1AA
FIRST ROUND
(At highest seed)
All games at 5 p.m.
No. 8 Lake City vs. No. 1 St. Charles
No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah vs. No. 4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville
No. 7 Lewiston-Altura vs. No. 2 Chatfield
No. 6 Caledonia/Spring Grove vs. No. 3 Winona Cotter
No. 8 Triton vs. No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa
No. 5 Dover-Eyota vs. No. 4 GMLOK
No. 7 Lourdes vs. No. 2 Cannon Falls
No. 6 Pine Island vs. No. 3 Blooming Prairie
SECOND ROUND
(At highest seed)
All games at 5 p.m.
Winners of the first round.