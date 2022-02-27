Section 1AA notebook: Kasson-Mantorville sees four win titles, seven total qualify for state

The Kasson-Mantorville High School wrestling team will be well-represented in St. Paul this upcoming week.

The KoMets saw four claim titles with three more placing second at Saturday's Section 1AA individual wrestling championships to give K-M seven individual participants for the Class AA individual state tournament on March 4-5.

This comes one week after the KoMets claimed the Section 1AA team championship on Feb. 19 to punch their ticket to the Class AA team state tournament for the first time since 2018. They kept the momentum going on Friday, sending 13 of their 14 wrestlers through into the semifinals.

And although K-M didn't quite hit the double-digit state-qualifier mark it was envisioning on Friday night, the KoMets should be more than pleased with how they executed Saturday.

"You always want more but you know it's a tough section," coach Jamie Heidt said. "We know it's going to be a fight every year. We'll take what we got now and we'll move forward. We have a lot of wrestling coming up."

Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier (right) wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Ryan Lexvold during the Section 1AA 170-pound title match on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The murderer's row that is Logan Vaughan (152), Cole Glazier (170), Kail Wynia (182) and Bennett Berge (195) once again dominated en route to individual titles. Three more placed second in Joe Kennedy (132), Luke Swanson (138) and Dominic Mann (160).

Yet, it was Mann that stole the show.

The sophomore fell in an ultimate tie-breaker 3-2 to eventual 160-pound champion Jon Harvey of Lake City in the semifinals, before slipping past No. 1 seed Cannon Falls' Preston Carlisle by a 6-5 decision in the true second place match for his first trip to the state tournament.

"I would say that's the toughest or one of the toughest brackets in the section tournament," Heidt said. "We knew it was going to be tough. He's gotten beaten by Carlisle in the past, Harvey in the past. The Waseca kid is tough. That's just a tough, deep weight. Dominic is such a hard worker. He's wanted this for so long. And what an accomplishment. I'm just so proud of him. It takes guts to come back like he did and win.

"That really made the tournament right there. And I'm not just saying that for me but for our whole team. When you have a kid like that, that works hard and wants it that bad, his teammates wanted it just as bad for him. We're just real proud."

Four Byron grapplers state-bound

The Bears probably have the most to be proud of on Saturday.

Byron saw both Jacob Thompson (132) and Maxwell Petersen (145) win individual titles, before witnessing Will Wharton (170) and Carter Geerts (220) win their true second place matches with a pair of inspiring performances. Coach Ryan Radke was also named Section 1AA coach of the year.

Yet, it was Thompson that got it started.

The Rochester Community and Technical College commit trailed most of the match against Kasson-Mantorville's Joe Kennedy, before flipping the switch by pinning the sophomore to claim his first section title and third state appearance.

"I worked really hard the past three years to get this title," Thompson said. "I'm just really proud of the work I put in."

Zumbrota-Mazeppa also qualifies four

It was a good day for the Cougars.

Even without head coach Link Steffen, who was watching his son — Southwest Minnesota State University wrestler Caden Steffen — win a NCAA Super Regional title in Moorhead, Minn. on Saturday, Z-M put on a display their longtime coach would be more than happy with.

Led by sophomore Jack Krier's title at 120, the Cougars saw a total of four qualify for the Class AA state tournament. Lucas Schiell (126), Kaleb Lochner (145) and Gabe Tupper (182) all placed second for the Cougars.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jack Krier reacts after winning the Section 1AA 120-pound title match on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"A lot of credit to our coaches," said Krier, who placed fifth at 106 in Class A last season. "Around this time you see a lot of guys that don't want to be out there and don't really want to be out there. But our coaches make sure we're positive and want to be out there. I think that's what showed today."

Harvey, Balow win titles for Lake City

Both Jon Harvey and Max Balow kept their stellar seasons going on Saturday.

Harvey fought his way through a tough bracket, while Balow — an Augustana University commit — dominated the way he has all season long. Now, the two are heading back to the state meet together for the second consecutive season. Harvey placed sixth at 145 a year ago, while Balow placed fifth.

For Harvey, his booking his fourth trip to state was anything but easy.

He had to go through one of the toughest and deepest weight classes throughout the day. He knocked off K-M's Mann in sudden-death overtime, before holding off Cannon Falls' Carlisle, who entered the match 44-3, by a 2-0 decision.

Now, he's a four-time state qualifier which is something he did not envision as a freshman four years ago.

Lake City's Jon Harvey reacts after winning the Section 1AA 160-pound title on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"In ninth and 10th grade, I didn't think I was going to make it," Harvey said. "Just an average wrestler that kept getting better and better."

Other Rochester-area qualifiers

Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Martin Prieto (in yellow) grasps Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge during the Section 1AA 195-pound title match. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Cannon Falls and Plainview-Elgin-Millville will each have two representatives at state.

Gavin Peterson (113) and Calvin Singewald (120) placed second for the Bombers, while Martin Prieto (195) and eighth-grader Aiden Graner (106) placed second for the Bulldogs. Singewald and Graner both won their true second-place matches.

Stewartville will also have two at state after Christian Sackett won the 220-pound title and Caden King (285) placed second.

