Show your heart a little love this February

February is American Heart Month and, according to the CDC, heart disease is still one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Heart disease is a term that refers to a variety of heart conditions, including high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest and more. With love in the air this month, many of us have our hearts on overdrive, so let’s protect them with heart-healthy foods and lifestyle choices. With the wide-array of heart-healthy foods you can add to your diet, Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite wants to help you focus on a few that you can start including right away.

Alea’s Top 3 Foods for Heart Health:



Dark Leafy Greens: Leafy greens like spinach and kale are great sources of many vitamins and minerals. This includes vitamin K, which is important for helping protect arteries and promote healthy blood clotting. Berries: All of your favorite berries, including strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, are nutrient-packed. They are also great sources of antioxidants, which help protect your body against oxidative stress and inflammation. By consuming berries on a regular basis, you may reduce your risk for heart disease. Fatty Fish: Consuming fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel will increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acid, which helps protect your heart from disease. Eating fatty fish on a regular basis (ideally two times per week) can help lower cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure and even blood sugar.

These are by no means the only nutrients that can help support your heart health. In general, focus on balanced and nutrient-dense meals. Include lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains and lots of produce. Focusing on whole foods and nutrient density will help fuel your body with the nutrients that help keep your whole body in tip top shape.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.