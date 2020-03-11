You are the owner of this article.
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...

AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA THIS
MORNING, AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 9 AM BEFORE LIFTING. IN SOME
AREAS, VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES, SO USE
EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING. IN ADDITION, UNTREATED ROADS MAY BE
SLICK DUE TO EARLIER SNOWFALL AND TEMPERATURES REMAINING NEAR
FREEZING, ESPECIALLY FOR AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90.
A health crisis too big to ignore

RIGHTTOHARM_02 (1).jpg

Resident Dan Mack stands in front of the Hickman Egg Ranch in Tonopah, Arizona. From "Right To Harm."

 

Access to clean air and water are basic human rights, aren’t they?

You’ll question that after seeing Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse’s latest documentary, which examines the consequences of agricultural deregulation.

Right to Harm,” an exposé on the impact of factory farms across the U.S., weaves together the stories of five families impacted from the southwest to the Midwest.

Factory farms, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), produce millions of gallons of waste that destroy the health of their nearby, smaller neighbors.

Filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher spoke to farmers, mothers of ill children, scientists, and politicians who share how their lives were impacted -- always negatively -- by factory farming. The film heavily features agricultural economist John Ikerd, who spent 14 years as a livestock marketing specialist.

From "Corpus Christi"

From "Corpus Christi"

Gray Duck’s other new film this week, “Corpus Christi”(a 2020 Academy Award nominee), examines faith in the church -- in every sense of the word -- in religious towns. After he’s released from a Warsaw prison, recent convert (and would-be clergy member) Daniel is sent to a remote town to work.

One lie has him mistaken for the town’s new priest, which is split by his obvious charisma and energy, and some suspiciously unholy behavior. All the while, Daniel nears a dark secret at the heart of the town.

