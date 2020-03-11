A health crisis too big to ignore

Access to clean air and water are basic human rights, aren’t they?

You’ll question that after seeing Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse’s latest documentary, which examines the consequences of agricultural deregulation.

“Right to Harm,” an exposé on the impact of factory farms across the U.S., weaves together the stories of five families impacted from the southwest to the Midwest.

Factory farms, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), produce millions of gallons of waste that destroy the health of their nearby, smaller neighbors.

Filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher spoke to farmers, mothers of ill children, scientists, and politicians who share how their lives were impacted -- always negatively -- by factory farming. The film heavily features agricultural economist John Ikerd, who spent 14 years as a livestock marketing specialist.

Gray Duck’s other new film this week, “Corpus Christi”(a 2020 Academy Award nominee), examines faith in the church -- in every sense of the word -- in religious towns. After he’s released from a Warsaw prison, recent convert (and would-be clergy member) Daniel is sent to a remote town to work.

One lie has him mistaken for the town’s new priest, which is split by his obvious charisma and energy, and some suspiciously unholy behavior. All the while, Daniel nears a dark secret at the heart of the town.