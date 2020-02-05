Drinks, bites, and a Red Carpet -- View the Oscars in style at Gray Duck!

Are you counting down the hours until the 2020 Oscars? Then why watch every cinephile’s favorite awards show from a threadbare couch?
This year, you can walk the Red Carpet in your fanciest duds, grab a glass of sparkling wine, and circle the raffles before taking a seat in front of the big screen at Gray Duck.
That’s right -- it’s a full-on Oscar party from 6-10 p.m. Sunday night, and you’re invited. Tickets ($60 for members, $100 for non-members) include food from Cameo at the Castle and that sparkling wine. Say “hey” to Majestic Tents as you pose outside. Nervous about your faves’ chances? Vote in an audience-choice competition in between rounds of Oscar-themed games.
Still studying up before the big night? You can still catch showings of the Oscar-nominated short films and six-time nominee “Parasite” all weekend.
See you there!