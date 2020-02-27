How Zen Fusion reinvented itself

A squirt of oil and a burst of flame cleans the Hibachi grill at Zen Fusion Hibachi & Lounge, and also kicks off an evening of edibles-turned-entertainment.
“The chefs are acrobats, all while cooking in a timely fashion,” co-owner Tiffany Houser says.
And at Zen Fusion Hibachi & Lounge (2043 Superior Dr. NW, Rochester), the goal is always to surprise -- and please -- first-timers.
The eatery, formerly called Osaka Sushi & Hibachi, underwent a huge shift when Tiffany and Cullen Houser took over in June of 2019.
Primarily, they’ve branched out into Tex-Mex and American classics, while keeping that Asian-fusion feel. Think the Traveler’s Burger with wontons on it, or a Panko-battered chicken sandwich. Or a little extra spice, courtesy of nachos and fajitas.
“We knew we wanted to open up to the broader lunch crowd,” Tiffany Houser says. So they kept the menu items that work -- noodles, sushi, and those iconic hibachi grills -- and the rest has been a study in culinary experimentation. The menu, created by Chef Lee Lumboy, is constantly in flux, Houser says.
It’s paid off, though -- both owners think the expanded menu of Americanized dishes has struck a chord with the local lunch crowd. And live music every Friday and Saturday night helps energize the evenings.
Tiffany Houser spent more than 25 years in the restaurant industry (22 of them at Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar downtown). But Cullen’s background was in windows and siding -- he didn’t even cook much at home, Tiffany says, until about six months ago.
All of the chefs at Zen Fusion (3 on the hibachi grills, one-point-five behind the sushi bar) are specialists, which makes new staff tough to come by.
“We’ve learned that we have to adapt,” Tiffany Houser says. “So (Cullen)’s been in the kitchen every day.” He went from cooking in the back to rapidly turning out fried rice, vegetables, and meat and seafood dishes for a hungry audience.
How’d he do it? Asking lots of questions and learning from every professional in the restaurant, Cullen Houser says. “I’m not a 20-year sushi master, like our chefs,” he says. “But I can fill in for him.”
That’s a tough learning curve for anyone, let alone a relative kitchen newbie. But you can ask him about it yourself -- the co-owner has spent the last few months at the front of the house, preparing dishes while keeping up a steady conversation. Hint: it’s not as easy as it looks!
It’s the entertainment aspect that Tiffany Houser likes best. “It’s all about a fun conversation,” she says. “You can do the tricks and everything, but … the guests want a nice family meal with company.”