Oscar nominees fill the screens at Gray Duck: See ‘For Sama,’ ‘The Lighthouse’ this weekend

Continue your Oscars prep this week with a deeply affecting documentary.
“For Sama” was nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars, after receiving four BAFTA nods and making history at the British Independent Film Awards as the first documentary to win the Best British Independent Film category.
Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts, “For Sama” tracks al-Kateab’s life through five years in Aleppo, Syria. In that period, the citizen-journalist falls in love, gets married, and gives birth to her daughter, Sama, as war erupts between the Syrian government and opposition, and then settles in to stay in her city.
At the same time, that al-Kateab films the horrors of the war and siege surrounding her, she is faced daily with two options -- fleeing her home to protect her daughter, and continuing to struggle for freedom for all of Syria.
And mark your calendars - Gray Duck is bringing back “The Lighthouse,” nominated for Best Cinematography at the Oscars.
Directed by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”), the film follows two lighthouse keepers on a remote New England island in the 1890s. When a storm strands the pair, mysterious forces threaten their sanity.
“The Lighthouse” stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. You can catch both movies this weekend.
