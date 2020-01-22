You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY MORNING COMMUTE EXPECTED...

.SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS
EXPECTED THIS MORNING. THIS WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING
COMMUTE. TAKE IT SLOW THIS MORNING AND GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO
REACH YOUR DESTINATION.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND
NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Oscar nominees fill the screens at Gray Duck: See ‘For Sama,’ ‘The Lighthouse’ this weekend

forsama2doc (1).jpg

"For Sama"

 Contributed

Continue your Oscars prep this week with a deeply affecting documentary.

“For Sama” was nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars, after receiving four BAFTA nods and making history at the British Independent Film Awards as the first documentary to win the Best British Independent Film category.

Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts, “For Sama” tracks al-Kateab’s life through five years in Aleppo, Syria. In that period, the citizen-journalist falls in love, gets married, and gives birth to her daughter, Sama, as war erupts between the Syrian government and opposition, and then settles in to stay in her city.

At the same time, that al-Kateab films the horrors of the war and siege surrounding her, she is faced daily with two options -- fleeing her home to protect her daughter, and continuing to struggle for freedom for all of Syria.

IMG_1348 (1).JPG

"The Lighthouse"

And mark your calendars - Gray Duck is bringing back “The Lighthouse,” nominated for Best Cinematography at the Oscars.

Directed by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”), the film follows two lighthouse keepers on a remote New England island in the 1890s. When a storm strands the pair, mysterious forces threaten their sanity.

“The Lighthouse” stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. You can catch both movies this weekend.

Content sponsored by Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse.

