‘Parasite’ scores six Oscar noms, including Best Picture and Best Director

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING...
...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...

.WIND CHILLS EARLY THIS MORNING ARE IN THE 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO
RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, NORTHEAST IOWA, AND
IN WEST CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THESE WIND CHILLS
WILL REMAIN THIS LOW THROUGH MID-MORNING TODAY.

WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND
FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. IN MANY
AREAS, THIS PRECIPITATION WILL NOT MOVE IN UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON.
SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS
SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING
SNOW.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...FOR THIS MORNING, A WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FOR WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING. FROM
FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT
FOR THE POTENTIAL OF TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES
AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. IN MANY AREAS,
THIS PRECIPITATION WILL NOT MOVE IN UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. WINDS
COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ON SATURDAY WHICH WILL RESULT IN
SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING.
FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED
SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT
FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY. PATCHY TO AREAS OF BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY ON SATURDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

&&

  • -7°

‘Parasite’ scores six Oscar noms, including Best Picture and Best Director

Now-Oscar-nominated Director Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery home to Korea in a pitch-black modern fairytale. Having worked over the last decade on the expansive, internationally-set features “Snowpiercer” and “Okja,” Bong Joon Ho now returns to his home country for a film that is more focused in its setting, but perhaps even more ambitious in its execution. “Parasite,” a mostly Korean-language film, earned six nominations when the Academy Award nominations were announced this past Monday: for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Set Design, Foreign Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

PST_STI-PRE_01 (1).jpg

"Parasite," courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment

The film's genre-bending plot is hard to describe. Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts, but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as a tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

Mr. Park (Sun-kyun Lee) and Yeon-kyo Park (Yeo-jeong Jo) in Parasite. Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment (1).jpg

"Parasite," courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment

Although viewers will experience a rush of emotions while watching it, what “Parasite” has to say about contemporary society is particularly poignant. In an age when economic polarization and inequality show no signs of abating, and large sections of the world's population feel more and more desperate, there is a temptation to blame others and promote easy, one-sided solutions. What “Parasite” provides is a complex, honest allegory about the challenges we all face in a world where co-existence is an increasingly difficult ideal to achieve.

By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, “Parasite” showcases a modern master at the top of his game. See it this weekend, only at Gray Duck Theater!

Content sponsored by Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse.

