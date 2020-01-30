Settle in for Oscar-nominated short films all week

Your Oscar prep continues with a full week of Oscars short film screenings at Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse! Catch each category in several showing over the course of the next week. Viewing the Oscars shorts offers a rare chance to work through an entire list of nominees in just a few hours (or see all three categories and make a day of it)!
We won’t try to predict any winners since the short film categories are perhaps the most diverse in terms of subject matter and style -- but here are a few of the standouts you’ll want to see before the awards.
Live-Action Shorts: This year’s live-action short films deal with the aftermath of war, daring escapes, and an oddly light-hearted drug trafficking-sports mashup. But keep an eye out for “The Neighbors’ Window” by filmmakers Marshall Curry (on his fourth Oscars nomination). The flick tells the story of a New York couple that becomes preoccupied with the (younger, ostensibly hotter) people next door.
Animated Shorts: Kickstarter-funded ode to family “Hair Love” is probably the best-known of this year’s short offerings (Gray Duck is hosting a Q&A with MSP animators who worked on the project after the 7:30 p.m. Animated Shorts showing). But “Memorable,” by French director Bruno Collet, uses its medium to full effect while telling the story of a painter gradually losing the battle with Alzheimer’s.
Documentary Shorts: This year’s nominees are all intensely topical and focused on social justice. But “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” follows a group of girls over 15 years as they learn to read and write and gain confidence through skateboarding in war-torn Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
You can catch Winona pop-up screenings of the Oscar shorts starting at 5 p.m. Friday, and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Public Launch, 119 East Third St., Winona. Get tickets on Facebook or grayducktheater.com. Gray Duck is also hosting a free screening on Wednesday, Feb. 5, of “The Cave,” another Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature, in Rochester.