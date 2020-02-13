You are the owner of this article.
Share the love at the movies: Black-and-white films evoke old-school romance

mybestgirl.jpg

"My Best Girl"

 Contributed

Cuddle up to your loved one and experience the classic romance of a black-and-white film this Valentine’s weekend!

“My Best Girl” (1927) stars the original ingenue, Mary Pickford, as a shopgirl who trains the charming new worker, only to find that he has connections to the store’s owners. Miscommunications and family drama abound as Pickford gets closer to her love interest, played by Charles “Buddy” Rogers -- the couple married a decade after the film’s release. The silent film evokes old-school nostalgic romance -- with a comedic undertone!

The film is part of Gray Duck’s “Love Gives Back event,” wherein all ticket sales Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb. 14-16) go to a good cause.

This year, half of your ticket price will help erase Rochester’s student lunch debt.

Back in December, Rochester resident Liz Bolden started raising money to pay off Rochester students’ school lunch debt -- and she’s brought in more than $11,000 to go toward the public schools’ $83,000 in decades of unpaid lunches.

The project is a way to tangibly help the effects of income inequality and affordability in Rochester, Bolden told the Post-Bulletin in January.

Not feeling the love? You can also catch more showings of Oscar winner “Parasite,” including two showings in the unique black-and-white edition on Thursday and Sunday nights.

