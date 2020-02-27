What should LGBTQ+ women's healthcare look like?

What can and should LGBTQ+ women’s healthcare look like?
That’s what “Patient No More” wants to ask its viewers. The Minnesota documentary, showing Monday, March 2 at Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, confronts the problems that LGBTQ+ women face in the healthcare system -- from discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation to medical data and tests based on a strict (cis)gender binary that often leaves LGBTQ+ women out of the picture.
Director Diana Fraser included the perspectives of 17 LGBTQ+ women in both patient and medical expert roles, including a number of Minnesota voices (especially from the Twin Cities). After receiving funding from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the filmmaking team kept their sources local, with sources from Cities-based healthcare initiatives and activists, as well as the art and music scene.
You can also catch screenings of Ladj Ly’s “Les Misérables,” an award-winning and Oscar-nominated depiction of street life in Montfermeil after a bizarre crime brings class and race stratifications boiling up to the surface. The movie follows a street crime unit as they try to solve the crime while avoiding a race riot.
Or grab tickets to “The Pollinators,” a documentary about America’s vital migratory bee industry, which is currently threatened by climate change, pesticide use, and habitat loss. In the film, you can meet the beekeepers, farmers, and minds working on a solution to some or all of the above -- hopefully before the insects keeping a third of our food growing die out.