13-year journey through minor leagues has led Soto back to Twins

Elliot Soto has been in professional baseball for 13 seasons, and until this week, he had been on a Major League Baseball roster for three games.

The Minnesota Twins — the organization that originally drafted Soto 15 years ago — have helped his baseball journey come full-circle, and they've given him another chance in the big leagues.

Soto received his first major league callup with the Los Angeles Angels on September 25, 2020, against the freeway rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto’s debut was as a pinch-runner for teammate Luis Rengifo in the top of the seventh inning. By the time it was Soto’s turn to bat in the top of the ninth against Kenley Jansen, he was pinch-hit for by Shohei Ohtani.

Soto wouldn’t have to wait long to get that first at-bat, though, as then-Angels manager Joe Maddon wrote him in as the starting shortstop for the team the next day.

Soto spoke on what it was like getting that call-up after a long decade spent in the minors.

"It was really cool and was weird," he said. "It was different because of COVID (and no fans in the stands), but it didn't feel real at first until I put the uniform on. It's just indescribable, really, because then you’re like, all right, you know, I'm here, I'm in the works. But then you just want to get back there and prove that you can play there and stay there."

Back in 2007, Soto was originally drafted out of high school by the Minnesota Twins in the 13th round of the June amateur draft. Soto opted not to sign with the Twins at the time, but 15 years later, he’s come full circle to join the organization. Soto said he has enjoyed being a part of the Twins system, a decade and a half after they selected him in the draft.

“Most organizations are pretty similar," Soto said. "Some focus more on heavy workloads and stuff, but I think the thing that separates this organization is the mindset. They're a little bit more laid back.

"There are some teams that are more relaxed, and more personable, and some teams that are more centered on those workloads. This one's more towards the relaxed, which I think is better, in my opinion, because I think then you get the most out of your players.”

Learning to be a leader

Following his MLB debut as a pinch-runner, Soto played in the final two games of the 2020 season for the Angels and went 2-for-6 with a double and a walk.

Soto had not returned to the Majors until this week, but that extensive time in the minors allowed another opportunity to open for him; as a team leader in the clubhouse of the St. Paul Saints, the Twins' Class AAA affiliate.

Many of Soto’s teammates this season, including Spencer Steer, Kevin Merrell, and Royce Lewis have all described Soto as the leading veteran for the team. For Soto, the role of leadership was one that took time for him to reach and he attributed his former college teammate at Creighton, ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte, as a key mentor for his playing career.

“I was no boy scout, I had some learning to do in college, Pat Venditte really helped me out," Soto said. "He helped me figure out what I needed to do to play in college and what it was to be a professional athlete. Watching him and how he works, and it was just like, even to this day or since I've seen him, like, he's out there. I played against him in 2019 and he’s out there working all day long. His work ethic is unbelievable."

In addition to Venditte, Soto attributes his leadership success to some of his teammates last season in the Dodgers' farm system, including former major league catcher Tim Federowicz and utility infielder Andy Burns, who is currently playing with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the L.A. Dodgers' Class AAA team.

“A lot of guys that I've been playing with recently showed me what it's like to be a real pro," Soto said. "Federowicz had a really good mindset. I played with him last year and Andy Burns with the Dodgers farm teams. Just the way that (Burns) thought about things in so many different ways. You can pick up mental skills from them because I think at this point in my career, you're always getting better at your craft.

"In baseball, I think the mind is even more important than anything and a lot of guys have really unique things that they do. And if something works for you, it can change your game.”

Learning as many things as he can from teammates' mental approaches to the game of baseball has become a key trait Soto wants to continue passing on to his current Saints teammates.

“I've been lucky enough to have good teammates in the past that have given me tips or, you know, little tricks to just help you get through anything on and off the field," he said. "I just want to pass it on and that's who I want to be. I'm in my 30s now, and I want to spread the knowledge I have, especially when I like the people and I want them to play well. I view it as I'm closer to being on my way out and I want to see these guys on TV succeeding when I'm at home.”

Steer-ing in the right direction

One of Soto’s current teammates that could be making that mark soon and joining the Minnesota Twins before the summer is over is Spencer Steer. Since joining the Saints in May, Steer has hit eight home runs, driven in 19 runs, posted a triple-slash .279/.380/.691, and posted a 1.071 OPS.

Soto shared his thoughts on the talent he has seen in Steer and what he has been able to teach him over the short time he has been with the Saints.

“He's an amazing player. When he got here, I was like, 'wow, OK, this kid is a real deal,'" Soto said. "Just the way he goes about playing, his demeanor, and the questions he asks. You can see that he's truly thinking about the game. He really wants to know more and then when you tell him something as a tip he's so incredibly appreciative, which makes you feel good. I just think that the type of person he has, like, he's going to have no problem going out to the next level and staying there.”

Steer is not the only major league talent who Soto has spent a short time playing alongside that has made a lasting impact on him. Back when Soto was with the Iowa Cubs in 2014, he was playing with an MLB talent trying to still make something of a career at the age of 42; Manny Ramirez.

Ramirez and Soto’s time as teammates only lasted about a month together. Even in that short time, Soto’s talent caught the eye of Ramirez and made a lasting impact on his career, Soto shared.

“It was amazing. I wish it would have lasted longer," Soto said. "It was cool for me because one of the first days Manny saw me take grounders and really liked the way I played defense. So he came up to me and he was like — he calls everyone Nino — and he said, 'hey Nino, I like the way you move your hands. You got good hands. I want to hit with you before the game.' I said, 'Yeah, Absolutely! Every day, let's do it.'

"So I got to work out with him before the games and just the way he worked and the stuff he did was amazing.”

Having mentors in his career who are lifelong ball players and had a short time in the majors like he did, to one of the most colorful and best hitters to ever play the game. Soto has a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience that he can share with his teammates now who are just one step away from making their MLB debuts like he did a couple of years ago.