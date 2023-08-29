5 players — some local, some new — who will fill key roles for Rochester Grizzlies this year

As first-year Rochester Grizzlies head coach Tyler Veen looks up and down the roster that the team will open the 2023-24 season with, he sees a lot of versatility and a lot of different roles that will be filled.

That’s what the Grizzlies will need this season as they attempt to get back to the Fraser Cup — the North American 3 Hockey League’s national championship tournament — after missing out for the first time in three years last spring.

“I feel like this group, they all bring something different to the table,” Veen said. “There are guys to fill every role. Cary Eades (GM of the USHL’s Fargo Force) talks about a team being like an orchestra. Not everyone can play the violin or a cello, everyone has to bring something different in order to make that one sound. … I’m excited to see this group all together.”

That excitement commenced today, as the Grizzlies hit the ice this morning for their first official practice of the 2023-24 season. They open their regular season at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Rochester Recreation Center against the Granite City Lumberjacks.

There are many more new faces than familiar ones, starting with the coaching staff, where Veen has taken over as head coach after two years as an assistant coach with Chris Ratzloff, who has moved on to be the head coach and GM of the NAHL’s Chippewa (Wis.) Steel. Rochester’s assistant coaches are new, too, though they’re very familiar with hockey in Rochester — Bob Montrose, who runs the Graham Arena complex and is a former head coach of the John Marshall girls program; and Bub Ratzloff, a former JM standout who completed his college playing career last spring at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

The Grizzlies, who are back in the NA3HL West Division this season, will feature players who come from Rochester and as far away as the Netherlands. Here’s a look at five of those players — some are local, some are new, some are both — who should fill big roles this season:

Tate Cothern

The 2022 Rochester Mayo graduate is one of just five returning players this season for the Grizzlies — though some players from last year may return if they don’t stick with their NAHL teams — and the only goalie back from a year ago.

Veen calls Cothern “a gamer.”

Tate Cothern. Contributed

The 6-foot, 205-pound veteran netminder is just that. Last year, he split time with Lucas Henderson and Kaleb Bents in the first half of the year, then took control of the starting job in the second half. Cothern finished with a 17-3-1 record, a 1.69 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

He’ll be pushed, though, by West Fargo (N.D.) native Riley Swanson and Nick Kurtiak, an 18-year-old who backstopped Flint Powers Catholic to a Michigan state championship last season.

“I told all three it’s an open competition,” Veen said. “Tate should have the upper hand because he’s a veteran, he’s been here, but they’ll all come in and compete and push each other.”

Josh Wolf

Wolf, a 6-foot, 175-pound left-shot forward, played high school hockey at Lakeville North for head coach Jake Taylor, a former Rochester Lourdes standout and NHL Draft pick.

Wolf wasn’t asked to be a scorer at North (he had 3 goals and 13 points as a senior), though he has shown that ability. Grizzlies coaches envision him as a guy who can play on a top line one night, the third or fourth line the next night, depending on what is needed.

“He’ll be a Swiss Army Knife,” Veen said. “He can play up and down the lineup. He’s a lot like (former Grizzlies forward) Kyle Bauer in that, I think he can be an even better junior hockey player than he was a high school player.

“He’s a great kid, too. He’s already said ‘I’ll do whatever you need me to do. Kill penalties, play wherever you need me to play.’”

Aiden Emerich

The talented two-way forward, a senior at Rochester Century High School this school year, intends to play for the Grizzlies before and after the high school season.

He’ll join the new Century/John Marshall co-op when practice begins on Nov. 13.

Rochester Century boys hockey players T.J. Gibson (10), Aiden Emerich (7) and Jonah Ottman (3) celebrate a goal during a game against last season at the Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

Until then, though, the Grizzlies’ staff expect Emerich, nicknamed “Doc,” to center one of their top lines. The talented 200-foot center led Century in assists (23) and was second in scoring (40 points) last year as a junior.

“Doc, he was so fun to watch (at the Grizzlies’ tryout camp last week), especially when he was with some of the more skilled guys,” Veen said. “He’s a great kid. It’ll be great for us and for him to do a before-and-after, and hopefully he’ll really take off in the high school season.”

Isaac Flatley

Another player who will likely move up and down the Grizzlies’ lineup, Flatley brings a combination of size, strength and scoring ability and he plays with an edge.

The Virginia native captained Rock Ridge High School (a co-op between Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert) last season, when he scored 14 goals and 34 points. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward had 71 points in three high school seasons.

“He’s a big boy,” Veen said. “You can’t teach that size, and he can move and score, and he’s nasty, too. He has that edge to his game. He can fill whatever role we need him to fill. He’s another guy who’s close to playing (in the NAHL).”

Gavin Griffin

Like Wolf, Griffin played at Lakeville North, helping the Panthers reach the Section 1, Class 2A championship game last winter. Griffin was third on the team in scoring, as a defenseman, with eight goals and 22 total points.

He was key to North’s power play, too, thanks to his skating ability and his ability to see the game.

“We’re excited about him and he has another level that we haven’t even seen yet,” Veen said. “Everyone in the rink should know that he’s our best-skating defenseman every single night and we’re looking for him to create offense. He’s another of those guys who is really close to (the NAHL) level.”