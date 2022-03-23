5 reasons why the Rochester Grizzlies are back in the Fraser Cup

The Rochester Grizzlies are back in the Fraser Cup — the North American 3 Hockey League’s national championship tournament — for a second consecutive year.

The fourth overall seed, the Grizzlies (42-7-3 overall, 4-1 playoffs) open play at the tournament in suburban St. Louis at 4 p.m. today against the top-seeded Northeast Generals (49-3-0), from Attleboro, Mass.

The teams met in the NA3HL Showcase back in December, with the Generals pulling out a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Grizzlies have a half-dozen players on the roster who were with the team during its run to the Fraser Cup championship game a year ago.

“It’s going to help a lot for all our vets who were there last year, we know what it’s like and what to expect,” said Grizzlies captain Justin Wright, who played in three of four games at the Fraser Cup last year. “We’ll help out the guys who are there for the first time, just like we were helped last year. It will be more intense, especially now that everyone is one step closer. Everyone will be playing one more notch up.”

Here are 5 reasons why the Grizzlies are back at the Fraser Cup, chasing a national championship again this season:

1. Goalie play

Zach Wiese may not be the NA3HL’s Goalie of the Year this year — or he may be — but the Owatonna native has followed nicely in the tracks left by the Grizzlies goalies of the past two years, Mathias Backstrom and Shane Soderwall (both of whom were named the league’s goalie of the year in their final seasons in Rochester). Wiese has been particularly strong down the stretch in the regular season, and he has played every minute in goal in the postseason. He went 20-2-2 with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in the regular season. His playoff numbers have been nearly identical — 4-1-0, 1.80 GAA, .927 save pct.

2. Captain Cole

Cole Gibson took on a leadership role from the get-go this season. The second-year forward is a team captain and was its fourth-leading scorer in the regular season (13 goals, 25 assists, 38 points). He has been on an absolute tear in the playoffs, recording eight goals and 10 points in five games. Gibson scored once in each of the Grizzlies’ two victories against Wausau in the Central Division semifinals. He turned his play up a notch in the division finals, scoring twice in all three games against Oregon. He has Fraser Cup experience, too, having played in four of Rochester’s five games there last year.

3. Scouting

The loss of assistant coach Mike Aikens from last season was a big one. Aikens moved north to become the first head coach of the North American Hockey League franchise in Anchorage, Alaska, leaving big skates to fill. Into those stepped Tyler Veen, who’d spent the previous two years scouting for the Grizzlies and their NAHL sister franchise, the Austin Bruins. Veen and Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff have continued to turn over every rock and use all their connections in the game to, as Ratzloff has noted, “find the diamonds in the rough.” The Grizzlies head to the Fraser Cup this week with a roster that is 75 percent different from the one they had at this time a year ago. The fact that they’ve won 42 games and back-to-back Central Division regular and postseason titles, speaks to the work put in by the coaching staff.

4. Culture

This started three years ago, the Grizzlies first season as a franchise. Casey Mignone, team’s head coach in its inaugural season, brought in a strong core group of leaders. He also brought in younger players of high character who grew into leaders. Players such as Peyton Hart, Matt DeRosa and Joey Fodstad passed on that culture to the current group of leaders — including veterans Gibson, Wright, Wiese, Per Waage, Mason Thingvold and Logan Kroyman, among others.

5. Lineup flexibility

Plug and play. It’s become a favorite phrase of the Grizzlies coaches this season. From injuries to call-ups, Rochester has rarely put the same lineup on the ice for two consecutive games, much less for a month or more at a time. But that inconsistency — some weeks, the Grizzlies would have players called up to the NAHL on game days — has led to a comfortability among the Grizzlies players. They’ve experienced playing with different linemates or defensive partners on a night-to-night (and sometimes a game-to-game) basis. They’ve had four goalies play at least eight games. And they’ve had nearly a dozen players get NAHL callups at some point this season. All of that has led to a feeling of being able to handle whatever is thrown at them. And they’ll get a lot thrown at them this week.