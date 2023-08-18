5 storylines to follow for new-look Rochester Grizzlies as 2023-24 season begins

The key word being thrown around the Rochester Grizzlies’ front office this season is “new.”

In many ways, the 2023-24 season is a full factory reset for the sixth-year franchise, which went 35-12-5 last season, won a fifth consecutive North American 3 Hockey League Central Division regular season championship, but lost in the postseason division finals and missed out on what would have been a third consecutive trip to the NA3HL’s national championship tournament, the Fraser Cup.

That reset button was pushed slowly and thoughtfully between the time the Grizzlies’ 2022-23 season ended on March 18 with a 7-0 loss at Oregon (Wis.) in the division finals, and July 10, when Tyler Veen officially became the franchise’s third head coach.

The promotion of Veen — who had served as a scout or assistant coach for the franchise for the past four seasons — is just one of the “new” pieces for the organization this year. The team also has a new owner and two new, yet familiar, assistant coaches.

Here’s a look at five “new” storylines to follow for the Grizzlies in 2023-24, a season that begins this weekend with the team’s main tryout camp at the Rochester Recreation Center.

1. New roles, old players

Of the six players returning to the Grizzlies this season, four are defensemen and one is a goalie. If a team is going to have so few veterans, it’s a boost that a majority of them are on the back end.

It starts in goal, where Rochester Mayo graduate Tate Cothern will return after a rookie season where he seized the starting job in the second half. Cothern finished last year with a 17-3-1 record, a 1.69 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He’ll battle newcomer Nick Kurtiak, who went 15-3-1 with a 1.49 GAA, a .918 save percentage and six shutouts last season while backstopping Flint Powers Catholic to a Michigan high school state championship. Riley Swanson, who backstopped West Fargo (N.D.) Sheyenne to a third-place finish in the North Dakota state tournament last year, will also be in the mix.

“I expect Tate to come back in and take the reins,” Veen said, “but there will be competition. They’ll push each other.”

In front of them will be four veteran defensemen, led by Leo Milan and Ty Petzke, both of whom played in more than 40 games last season. Century grad Matt Haun is also back, and 6-4, 225-pounder Gavin Mears may be back, too, though he could start the season with Corpus Christi of the NAHL.

“Petzke and Leo, they both took big steps last year in their consistency,” Veen said. “They’ll be the anchors back there. Haun loves being here and wants to win just as much as anyone. He has all the tools to be an every-night guy. And (Mears), for him it’s continuing to take a step up. He has Division I (college) skills and potential — his hands, the way he thinks the game.”

2. One forward back, joined by new group

Maksim Lakic might need to carry a roster around with him for a while this fall. He’ll have a lot of new names and faces to learn. Lakic, a 6-1, 190-pound left-shot forward from Delafield, Wis., is the lone forward returning to the Grizzlies this season. He played in 19 games for the Grizzlies a year ago, finishing with four goals and 11 points.

He came to Rochester midway through the year, after starting the season with the Johnstown (N.Y.) Tomahawks of the NAHL.

“Last year when he came to us, he was trying to find his way,” Veen said. “He’d be good, then was inconsistent, but toward the end of the year he hit his stride, then got hurt. We’re looking for him to be a leader, but that guy who consistently, even if he’s not having the best night on the scoresheet, he continues to lead and be a role model.”

3. A new, but old, division

When the Grizzlies first joined the NA3HL, back in the 2018-19 season under head coach Casey Mignone, they were dropped right into the West Division, which has consistently been the top division in the league.

That’s not just hyperbole. Eight of the past 11 Fraser Cup champions have come from the West.

Tyler Veen

One of the exceptions was the Grizzlies, in 2022. Rochester moved out of the West Division and into the Central Division for the past four years.

But, with some shifting of other NA3HL franchises, it made sense to move the Grizzlies back into the West, along with the Mason City (Iowa) Bulls and four other Minnesota teams — Alexandria, Granite City (St. Cloud), the Minnesota Loons (Breezy Point), and Willmar.

“It should be the best division in the league,” Veen said. “Every night it’s going to be hard on our players. They’re going to get better every single night. And it will be great exposure (to college coaches and scouts) for our players. All of those Division III schools that our players have goals of going to, it’s simple now. (College coaches) have a short trip to watch them.”

4. New owner, assistants

The changes for the Grizzlies this offseason literally started at the top. In mid-July, California businessman Brian Raduenz purchased the franchise and its NAHL sister franchise, the Austin Bruins, from Austin businessman Mike Cooper and co-ower Craig Patrick. They had owned the Grizzlies since the team’s inception; Patrick founded the Bruins in 2010.

Brian Raduenz Courtesy of Aevex Aerospace

Raduenz is an Eveleth native who played hockey while growing up on the Iron Range as well as at the U.S. Air Force Academy in the mid-1980s.

Shortly before Raduenz’s purchase was finalized, Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff departed to take the head coaching job with the Chippewa (Wis.) Steel of the NAHL. Veen slid into the top position with the Grizzlies, then hired two familiar faces to join him as assistant coaches in his first season running the team: Bob Montrose, who runs the Graham Arena complex in Rochester and has coached extensively at the youth, high school and junior levels in the area; and Brandon Ratzloff, Chris’ son, who wrapped up his college career at Augsburg last spring.

5. Old guys in new places

A half-dozen former Grizzlies will start this season — and anticipate sticking — with North American Hockey League teams. That’s a big reason why the Grizzlies will have just one veteran forward on their initial roster, and it’s something the coaching staff takes pride in.

“Six guys starting the season in the ‘NA,’ that’s just what we want,” Veen said. “It’s why we’ve had success, is having a lot of those players who move up. You’re sad to see them go. We’d be stronger with them here, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”

That group of six who have moved up and on includes forwards Albert Lea’s Adler Johnston and Joseph Yoon, Northfield’s Spencer Klotz, Luke Sawicky of Osseo, Ryan Berglund from Mahtomedi and Erik Hernborn from Sollentuna, Sweden.

“It’s exciting having the young group we have because we also have the right veteran guys to set the example, starting with camp, of ‘this is how we’re going to play,’” Veen said. “In talking to the vets, they’re ready to play hard, play in-your-face, that’s how we want to play as a team.”