5 things to watch as division champion Austin Bruins open NAHL playoffs

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins captured their first North American Hockey League Central Division regular-season championship in eight years this season.

That gives the Bruins home-ice advantage — and last line change — throughout the division playoffs.

But, aside from that, the records have reset and all stats are back at zero.

The Bruins will host the Minot Minotauros in Games 1 and 2 of the Central Division semifinals at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Riverside Arena.

Game 3 and, if needed, Game 4, are scheduled for April 28 and 29 in Minot. If necessary, a decisive Game 5 will be held in Austin on May 1.

Here are five things to watch as the Bruins-Tauros series begins:

1. Goalie situation

The Bruins have four goalies listed on their postseason roster. Three of them will actually be available to play. There’s a reasonable chance they dress two of them — Adam Prokop and Matt MacArthur — this weekend who have played a combined six NAHL games. Ethan Robertson, who started the season as the team’s No. 1, hasn’t played in two months due to an upper body injury. He has been ruled out for the postseason.

Wiemken

Rookie Trent Wiemken (18-6-5, 2.07 GAA, .917 save pct.), who seized the No. 1 job and ran with it when Robertson went out, didn’t suit up for either game against Minot last weekend, while resting and attempting to recover from a lower body injury. Prokop — who played 31 games for the Milwaukee Power in the NA3HL this season — is 1-4-0 with an .873 save percentage in five starts for the Bruins. MacArthur was excellent in his first NAHL game last Saturday, stopping all 24 shots he faced to shut out Minot 2-0. The guess here is that Wiemken, a fiery competitor, gives it a go in Game 1, and the Bruins evaluate their goalie situation day-by-day during the postseason, based on how he’s feeling. One certainty: Austin will be solid defensively. It allowed the fewest goals in the division this season (2.51 per game). The next closest was Aberdeen at 2.95 per game.

2. Familiar foes

The Bruins and Tauros have played a dozen times this year. A majority of their games have been clustered — they played four consecutive games against each other in early November, then they played each other four consecutive times again to end the regular season over the past two weekends.

Austin controlled the early season matchups, winning all six pre-Christmas games. In 2023, however, the Bruins are just 2-3-1 against the Tauros, scoring just 10 goals in those six games. Austin snapped a three-game losing skid last Saturday with a 2-0 win in the regular season finale.

If Wiemken could go, it would be a boon for the Bruins, not only because he is the most experienced goalie on the roster, but also because he has been lights-out against Minot this season. The 6-foot, 170-pound native of Fargo, N.D., is 3-1-1 with a 1.03 goals-against average and an outstanding .960 save percentage against the Tauros. His lone loss came in relief of Ethan Robertson in late January at Minot.

Not only are the current Bruins and Tauros very familiar with one another — if this series goes to five games, they will have played nine consecutive games against each other over a span of 24 days — but the franchises have been long-time postseason rivals.

This series marks the sixth time in 10 years, and the first time since 2018, that the teams will meet in the playoffs. Austin has won four of the previous five series, though the Tauros won the most recent matchup, sweeping Austin in three games in the 2018 Central Division Finals. The Bruins are 12-8 all-time against the Tauros in the postseason, with matchups as close as would be expected in the playoffs; twelve of the 20 games between the teams have been decided by one goal.

3. Bs in the box

The Bruins are the highest scoring team in the Central Division, averaging 3.1 goals per game. They’re also the most penalized team in the division by a wide margin, with 1,266 penalty minutes this season (an average of 21.1 per game).

Though Austin has the second-best penalty kill in the division and eighth-best in the league (84.5%), staying out of the penalty box will be crucial in this series and beyond, particularly if injury issues necessitate the Bruins playing one of their young goalies.

Minot enters the series with the second-best power play in the division (20.0%), though Austin has held it to a 9-for-52 total (17.3%) in their 12 meetings this season.

The Bruins’ power play has clicked at 22.7% against Minot this year, though it was far more effective in the first six meetings (8-for-24, 33.3%) than in the final six meetings (2-for-20, 10.0%).

4. Bullseye on backs

The Bruins have qualified for the postseason four of a possible five times in Steve Howard’s six years as head coach (the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19), but this is the first time in eight years that they enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Central Division.

Last year, the Bruins earned home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but fell to Aberdeen twice at Riverside Arena, then once in Aberdeen, and their season came to an abrupt end.

The coaching staff and veterans on this team remember that feeling and are ready to embrace wearing the bullseye that comes with winning a regular-season division title.

One intangible in the Bruins’ favor: Since the beginning of this season, the team’s captains and coaches have talked about how close this team is on and off the ice. It has shown often throughout the season and could be the element that pushes this team back to the division finals for the first time in five years.

5. Brother vs. Brother

Walter Zacher set the Austin Bruins record for goals in a season this year with 32 goals in 58 games.

Eight of those goals by the Robert Morris University commit came against Minot, including one of his two hat tricks.

Walter Zacher

The last of those eight — and Zacher’s final goal of the regular season, the game winner in a 2-0 victory against Minot last Saturday in Austin — was scored against his brother, Lawton, a 20-year-old goalie who is committed to Brown University.

Lawton has played 29 games for the Minotauros this season, going 16-10-3 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The brothers are likely to go head-to-head again this weekend, and throughout the series. Lawton Zacher has played more games and more minutes than any other Minot goalie. He was back in net last Saturday for the first time in nearly a month, gearing up for the postseason.

Minot has two other goalies on the playoff roster who have extensive experience this season. Noah Rupprecht is 9-8-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage, while Eric Chaffe is 6-5-0 with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage.

SERIES SCHEDULE

(All games streaming on HockeyTV.com)

Game 1: Friday, April 21, Minot at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 22, Minot at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, April 28, Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

*Game 4: Saturday, April 29, Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

*Game 5: Monday, May 1, Minot at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

* — if necessary