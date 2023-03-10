5 veterans who'll be key to the Rochester Grizzlies' postseason success

The Rochester Grizzlies begin play in the North American 3 Hockey League playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday against the Peoria (Ill.) Mustangs at the Rochester Recreation Center in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series.

Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Peoria, and a Game 3, if necessary, will be back in Rochester at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

“They do a lot of the little things right,” Grizzlies fourth-year head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “Rather than play a lot of (defensive) zone, they’ll just throw pucks, ice it a lot, then they’ll take off and try to get behind you on a bounce.

“If we’re not extremely focused and ready for it, it’ll cost us. We’ll get a (defenseman) flat-footed or going the wrong direction in the neutral zone and the next thing you know, Peoria gets a bounce over a stick and gets an (odd-man rush). And they have guys who can score.”

That crew of goal-scorers is led by third-year Mustang Ethan Chesney, who leads the team with 30 goals and 70 points. He’s been a pain for Rochester this season, with five goals and four assists in eight games against the Grizzlies.

Rochester, however, has home-ice advantage throughout the Central Division playoffs. The Grizzlies have been all but impossible to beat at home in the playoffs; they’re 8-0 all-time in the postseason at the Rec Center, but just 1-3 on the road.

The Grizzlies’ veteran leaders have traditionally been at their best in the playoffs. Here are five players who could be big factors in Rochester’s postseason success this year:

Austin Meers

Playoff performer: In some ways, Meers was the Grizzlies’ MVP of the Fraser Cup last season. He spent much of the season playing a defensive-forward role, while also chipping in offensively when he had his chances. But when star rookie Kyle Bauer left a national semifinal game with a shoulder injury, Meers hopped onto the top line with Adam Johnson and Justin Wright. Unfazed, he scored two goals to help the Grizzlies reach the championship game. This season, Meers has stepped into a top-line role full-time, with 18 goals and 36 points in 47 games.

Coach Chris Ratzloff says: “We really need him to be that same guy he was last year. He’s a kid, you can look at him from Day 1 last year to where he is now, he’s been climbing the hill and not taking steps backward. It’s been a steady progression for him and he’s gotten better every day he’s been here. Last year, he rose to the occasion in whatever role he was asked to play. This year, we look at him as more of a leader and … he’s very good at encouraging the younger guys. He’s not afraid to speak up. If guys are slacking, he’ll say something, but it’s never a ‘you need to do this,’ thing, it’s more ‘all of us need to get going together and I’m going to take you along.’”

Ben Oakland

Ben Oakland

Playoff performer: Oakland was outstanding last year in the postseason. He had one goal and six assists in five total divisional playoff games, then was named the MVP of the Fraser Cup championship, recording five goals in four games as the Grizzlies won the 2022 NA3HL national championship.

Coach Chris Ratzloff says: “We’re trying to find the right chemistry (linemates) for him. He’s a free-wheeler out there. If we find the right guys with him, he can be really effective. If we can’t do that … it’s on us to get him with guys who allow him to do what he does well.”

Logan Kroyman

Logan Kroyman

Playoff performer: The third-year Grizzlies defenseman appears fully recovered from an upper-body injury he has battled in the second half of the season. He sat out last weekend’s regular-season finale simply as a precaution. He’s been a full-go in practice and looks to be in playoff form. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder was outstanding on both ends of the ice last spring, when the Grizzlies won the NA3HL national championship, the Fraser Cup. Kroyman had five goals and six points in nine total postseason games. He scored the game-winning goal in Rochester’s 4-2 pool-play victory against Gillette (Wyo.) at the Fraser Cup, a win that kept the Grizzlies’ season alive.

Coach Chris Ratzloff says: “We expect ‘Kroy’ to be a leader, do things the right way, do the things we need him to do to help us win. He can be a game changer. He’s that dynamic, where, if he’s really dialed in and anticipating and reading situations, he can step up, pick off a pass and go in and score. When he’s dialed in, that’s who he is and what we expect from him.”

Luke Morrisette

Luke Morrisette

Playoff performer: The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward started this season with the Boston Jr. Rangers of the EHL, before returning to the Grizzlies in mid-December. He has been vital since his return, averaging a point per game, with 11 goals and 18 points in 18 games. He showed up in big situations in the playoffs last year, with an assist on a key insurance goal in a 4-1 win against Helena (Mont.) in the national semifinals, then he scored the game-winning goal against Granite City in the national championship game. Morrisette has 50 points in 69 career games with Rochester.

Coach Chris Ratzloff says: “He’s just an all-around player. He really developed a lot last year and gained a lot of strength. He’s really a true power forward. The last two weeks he’s been fantastic around the net, two redirects and a couple of rebounds for goals. His leadership qualities are big. He’s not wearing a letter, but is just a much of a leader as any of the (captains).”

Klotz

Spencer Klotz

Playoff performer: While not a Grizzlies veteran, the rookie forward from Northfield has played like one all season. Klotz leads the Grizzlies in goals (21), assists (23), points (44) and game-winning goals (5). The 6-foot-1, 175-pound center will get his first taste of the NA3HL playoffs this weekend, but he was difficult to stop in his most recent postseason experience: Klotz scored five goals and added one assist in two Section 1 playoff games for Northfield last year as a senior. Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff said Klotz feels like he’s back on track after a four-game point drought late in the regular season, the longest drought of his hockey-playing career. Klotz scored a goal in both games last weekend against St. Louis, to close the regular season on a positive note.

Coach Chris Ratzloff says: “Spence was getting frustrated with himself. He came into the (coaches) office last week and said he’d never gone this long in his life without a point. I didn’t even realize he was on a point drought because he was still playing hard and doing things the right way. We talked about how he can contribute when he’s not getting on the scoresheet. It’s about being good defensively, good on your faceoffs, finish your checks and do things the right way. … He’s been interesting this year in that, he’ll have a very steep improvement, then he’d plateau and you wonder ‘is that his ceiling?’ Then all of a sudden he takes another big jump. He has a high ceiling, we’re just wondering where it is.”

Matching up with the Mustangs

The season series between the Grizzlies and Mustangs was a tight one, just as the playoff series is expected to be. This is how the eight games played out between Rochester and Peoria in the 2022-23 regular season; the Grizzlies went 5-2-1:

• Sept. 30, at Peoria: Mustangs 4, Grizzlies 1

• Oct. 1, at Peoria: Grizzlies 2, Mustangs 1

• Dec. 2, at Rochester: Grizzlies 7, Mustangs 3

• Dec. 3, at Rochester: Grizzlies 4, Mustangs 3 (SO)

• Dec. 30, at Rochester: Mustangs 3, Grizzlies 2 (OT)

• Dec. 31, at Rochester: Mustangs 4, Grizzlies 1

• Jan. 27, at Peoria: Grizzlies 3, Mustangs 1

• Jan. 28, at Peoria: Grizzlies 6, Mustangs 1