Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

7-year-old Dover boy bound for top amateur motocross event in the country

Dover's Landon Kratt has qualified for the prestigious Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn's ranch in Tennessee.

Landon Kratt
Landon Kratt, 7, will compete in the upcoming Amateur National Motocross Championship. Kratt is pictured at his home near Dover on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 5:30 AM

DOVER — Seven-year-old Landon Kratt is direct with his wishes. Some of them are of the big variety and usually have something to do with one of his two favorite activities, motocross racing and wrestling.

And really, they’re often not stated as wishes, but proclamations.

One of those came last August. It was delivered after Landon had watched the Amateur National Motocross Championship on television, annually the top amateur motocross event in the country and incredibly difficult to qualify for.

Find more news important to you

“That’s when the idea was born in Landon’s mind,” said his father, Roy Kratt, who along with his family lives in rural Dover. “He looked at Kate (his mother) and I and said, ‘I’m going there next year.’”

Landon wasn’t wrong. He and his family of two brothers (Brody, 10; Jase, 9), Roy and Kate will soon be bound for Hurricane Mills, Tenn., site of the July 31-Aug. 5 Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy, Kate, Brody and Jase are going as spectators. They’ll be there to watch Landon.

Yes, he made it.

Landon got there by finishing second in a region qualifier in Michigan. He’ll be one of just 42 riders in his age group at the prestigious race that happens at the ranch of former country singing star Loretta Lynn. It’s one of just two races that happen there each year.

As difficult as qualifying is, Roy wasn’t particularly surprised that Landon got it done. He’s just “that” kid, the same one who willed his way to a Northland Youth Wrestling Association state championship this past winter, giving up just one point the entire tournament, that on a penalty.

“Landon is quite a gamer,” Roy said. “He definitely rises to challenges and always wants to do the next thing. He pushes himself harder than most kids that I know. He works really hard to make things happen.”

Landon also indicates that he’s made some improvements since last year when he got stuck in the sand in a regional qualifier and finished short of qualifying.

“I’ve gotten better at holding the gas down longer into the corners,” Landon said. “Plus, my starts are better.”

Landon got an early start on two-wheel riding, and having two older brothers with identical interests as him has made all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a family of riders. All of them grew up on the racetrack, each getting his start at about 4 years old. Most of their rides have been at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, and a bit later in life at Berm Benders, 3 hours to the north in Mora, Minn.

“Landon grew up watching his brothers,” Roy said. “And the next thing was, he wanted to do it. He’s been doing everything on two wheels, just trying to keep up with his brothers. He’s been riding a pedal bike since he was 1 1/2.”

These days, Landon is getting in practice rides two to three days per week, mostly around his rural home as well as at Spring Creek Motocross Park. Weekends throughout the summer are almost all booked for motocross competitions for the Kratt family, all three of the boys participating and Roy and Kate camping with them at or near the various racing sites.

The sport hasn’t come without injuries to all three of the kids, spills of the motorized bikes not a matter of if, but when.

Brody and Jase have both been through surgeries for motocross mishaps. Landon has avoided that so far, but has bruised himself up more than once.

That hasn’t steered any of them away from the sport. They’re having way too much fun with it to stop.

“I’ve talked to them a little bit about injuries,” Roy said. “But they keep coming back for more. It’s the competition that they love, being with their friends and riding with their brothers.”

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Leimbek's weekend of fun baseball concludes with homer in win by the Rochester Royals
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
After 120 minutes of soccer, Med City FC falls in Midwest Region semis
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Todd Robertson Pickleball
Members Only
Sports
Rochester pickleball pro is relishing his national ranking
3d ago
 · 
By  Eric Atherton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Olmsted County Fair
Arts and Entertainment
5 things not to miss at the Olmsted County Fair
50m ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester-Home.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
A historic Neoclassical home sits in the treetops of Rochester's Pill Hill
21h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
08231ec619374293c00d7e8834a14e14.jpg
Local
Rochester council to continue cannabis ordinance review Monday
23h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drinking Water
Members Only
Health
Half of U.S. tap water could be contaminated with PFAS, study says. How does Rochester's water supply fare?
1d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden