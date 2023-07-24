7-year-old Dover boy bound for top amateur motocross event in the country

DOVER — Seven-year-old Landon Kratt is direct with his wishes. Some of them are of the big variety and usually have something to do with one of his two favorite activities, motocross racing and wrestling.

And really, they’re often not stated as wishes, but proclamations.

One of those came last August. It was delivered after Landon had watched the Amateur National Motocross Championship on television, annually the top amateur motocross event in the country and incredibly difficult to qualify for.

“That’s when the idea was born in Landon’s mind,” said his father, Roy Kratt, who along with his family lives in rural Dover. “He looked at Kate (his mother) and I and said, ‘I’m going there next year.’”

Landon wasn’t wrong. He and his family of two brothers (Brody, 10; Jase, 9), Roy and Kate will soon be bound for Hurricane Mills, Tenn., site of the July 31-Aug. 5 Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy, Kate, Brody and Jase are going as spectators. They’ll be there to watch Landon.

Yes, he made it.

Landon got there by finishing second in a region qualifier in Michigan. He’ll be one of just 42 riders in his age group at the prestigious race that happens at the ranch of former country singing star Loretta Lynn. It’s one of just two races that happen there each year.

As difficult as qualifying is, Roy wasn’t particularly surprised that Landon got it done. He’s just “that” kid, the same one who willed his way to a Northland Youth Wrestling Association state championship this past winter, giving up just one point the entire tournament, that on a penalty.

“Landon is quite a gamer,” Roy said. “He definitely rises to challenges and always wants to do the next thing. He pushes himself harder than most kids that I know. He works really hard to make things happen.”

Landon also indicates that he’s made some improvements since last year when he got stuck in the sand in a regional qualifier and finished short of qualifying.

“I’ve gotten better at holding the gas down longer into the corners,” Landon said. “Plus, my starts are better.”

Landon got an early start on two-wheel riding, and having two older brothers with identical interests as him has made all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a family of riders. All of them grew up on the racetrack, each getting his start at about 4 years old. Most of their rides have been at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, and a bit later in life at Berm Benders, 3 hours to the north in Mora, Minn.

“Landon grew up watching his brothers,” Roy said. “And the next thing was, he wanted to do it. He’s been doing everything on two wheels, just trying to keep up with his brothers. He’s been riding a pedal bike since he was 1 1/2.”

These days, Landon is getting in practice rides two to three days per week, mostly around his rural home as well as at Spring Creek Motocross Park. Weekends throughout the summer are almost all booked for motocross competitions for the Kratt family, all three of the boys participating and Roy and Kate camping with them at or near the various racing sites.

The sport hasn’t come without injuries to all three of the kids, spills of the motorized bikes not a matter of if, but when.

Brody and Jase have both been through surgeries for motocross mishaps. Landon has avoided that so far, but has bruised himself up more than once.

That hasn’t steered any of them away from the sport. They’re having way too much fun with it to stop.

“I’ve talked to them a little bit about injuries,” Roy said. “But they keep coming back for more. It’s the competition that they love, being with their friends and riding with their brothers.”