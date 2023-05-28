A dozen boys golfers to watch in Section 1 meets this week

By the end of this week, we'll know which teams and golfers will represent Section 1 at the state tournaments in two weeks.

Here's a look at 12 southeastern Minnesota boys golfers to keep an eye on in this week's Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA meets:

• Isaac Ahn, Mayo: The standout sophomore is the No. 30-ranked player in the state, regardless of class. Ahn shot a 78 at the U.S. Open local qualifier at Somerby on May 7, then fired a 71 to finish second at the Albert Lea quadrangular on May 16. Ahn finished fifth in last year’s Section 1AAA meet, then placed 10th at the Class AAA state meet.

• Braxton Berlin, Lake City: The Tigers’ sophomore was among the HVL’s best this season, averaging 76.3 per 18 holes over three meets against HVL competition. He tied for fourth (77) at the HVL Championships on May 22. Berlin was on the cusp of a state meet berth a year ago, placing 15th at the Section 1AA meet.

• Jake Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central: A mainstay atop the leaderboards of southeastern Minnesota for years, Fishbaugher is the defending Section 1A medalist, having shot 77-79—156 a year ago. The Falcons’ senior, who is the 71st-ranked golfer in the state followed that with an eighth-place finish at the Class A state meet. He recently placed fourth in the Three Rivers Conference championships, shooting an 84 on Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.

• Trent Hanson, Byron: The Bears’ senior didn’t even qualify for the second day of the Section 1AA meet a year ago, but he has been among the team’s best this season. He finished fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League championships on May 22 at Northern Hills in Rochester, shooting a 77. Hanson was also outstanding during the regular season, averaging 80.6 over three HVL meets.

• Caleb Janssen, Stewartville: The Tigers’ junior has been among Section 1AA’s best for three years, tying for fourth in the Section meet last season to qualify for the Class AA state meet. This spring, Janssen’s consistency has been his trademark, including a runner-up finish (75) at last week’s Hiawatha Valley League meet at Northern Hills in Rochester.

• Ryan Nutter, La Crescent-Hokah: The 59th-ranked boys high school player in Minnesota, Nutter leads a strong Lancers team that won the Three Rivers Conference meet last Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Nutter, a sophomore, was the meet medalist, shooting a 76. He qualified for the Class AA state meet a year ago, after tying for runner-up honors at the Section 1AA meet.

Lourdes' Colton Rich tees off during an All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Colton Rich, Lourdes: The defending Section 1AA champion has been strong again this spring. He tied for fourth at the Rochester All-City Invitational (77) on May 19, then earned medalist honors by four shots at the HVL championships last week, shooting a 71 (the only golfer to break par that day).

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Joe Scripture readies to tee off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Joseph Scripture, PIZM: The Panthers’ senior is the 61st-ranked boys golfer in the state, in the latest MNGolf.org high school rankings. After helping PIZM win its first Class AA state championship last spring, Scripture has had a strong 2023 season so far. He placed 13th at last week’s HVL championships.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Michael Scripture tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Michael Scripture, PIZM: The senior, who was a key member of PIZM’s state championship team a year ago, has been excellent this spring. Scripture tied for fourth (77) at the HVL championships last week, after winning an HVL regular-season meet at Cannon Falls on May 18, by shooting 74. He tied for fourth in the Section 1AA meet last season and tied for 33rd individually at the Class AA state meet in 2022.

• Jacob Shamblin, Century: One of two Rochester golfers ranked in MNGolf.org’s top 100 high school boys players in the state (No. 81), the Panthers’ senior was the runner-up at the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 19, helping Century win the team title. Shamblin also earned medalist honors at a late-season Big Nine Conference meet at Red Wing, shooting a 71 at Mississippi National. Shamblin is looking to improve upon his strong finish from last season at the Section 1AAA meet (T-24, 80-80—160).

• Sam Tucker, Hayfield: The Vikings’ senior standout is one of the best in the Gopher Conference and Section 1A this spring. He placed third in the Gopher Conference meet on May 18 at Waseca, shooting a 79. Tucker was a Class A state-meet qualifier last year, placing 20th at state (79-85—164) after a fifth-place finish in the Section 1A meet.

• Brennan Weckwerth, Century: Though just a freshman, Weckwerth has plenty of varsity experience and appears to also have nerves of steel. He finished T-27 at last year’s Section 1AAA meet, against some stiff competition. This year, he was the medalist at the Rochester All-City Invitational (75), leading the Panthers to the team title. He also placed fifth at the final Big Nine Conference regular season meet, shooting a 75 at Mississippi National in Red Wing on May 22.