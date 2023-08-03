A familiar name — Ratzloff — added to Rochester Grizzlies coaching staff

Bub Ratzloff didn’t see the silver lining at first.

Injuries, coaching changes and a talent-rich roster limited him to appearing in just seven games over four seasons on the Augsburg University men’s hockey team.

But as the past two seasons went along and Augsburg’s success stacked up — it went to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four in 2022, then qualified for the national tournament again this past spring — Ratzloff found himself watching the game in a different way.

“I was a good teammate and being a good teammate goes a long way toward being a good coach,” said Ratzloff, a 2016 John Marshall graduate. “Also, just not playing a lot, I was able to oversee the play and think about strategies, see the game and watch the game in a different way.

“After my junior year, the coaches called me into the office for an exit meeting. They said my role in my senior year would probably look the same (very little playing time). But they offered me a spot to coach there, as well. That showed me they trusted my Hockey IQ and analysis of the game.”

Ratzloff (whose given name is Brandon) appeared in two games as a senior this past season — he’s just a couple of classes away from earning his degree in exercise science — but his time in the stands allowed him to continue to see the game from the perspective of a coach and a scout. He watched for tendencies, strengths and weaknesses of his teammates, as well as Augsburg’s opponents.

That experience paid off for Ratzloff this week.

He’s been named an assistant coach with the Rochester Grizzlies. He’ll work alongside first-year head coach Tyler Veen as perhaps the youngest 1-2 coaching punch in the North American 3 Hockey League. Veen, a West Fargo, N.D., native, turned 26 in April. Ratzloff turned 25 in June.

In a roundabout way, Ratzloff is filling a position vacated by his dad, Chris, who was the Grizzlies’ head coach the past four seasons. Chris left the Grizzlies earlier this summer to take the head coach and general manager position with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League.

Veen moved into the head coaching position and went on the search for an assistant. He ultimately decided on a familiar face and name.

Rochester John Marshall players, including Brandon Ratzloff (15) and Xander Lamppa (9) celebrate the second of Isaac Lamppa's three goals in Thursday's Big Nine Conference boys hockey game against Rochester Mayo at the Rochester Recreation Center in February 2016. JM defeated Mayo 8-1 for its seventh consecutive victory. Post Bulletin file photo

“I kind of always had this passion for going into coaching after I was done playing,” Bub Ratzloff said. “I was fortunate enough to get out of my playing career right as (the Grizzlies) were switching coaches and trying to figure things out (with their staff).

“With Tyler being a young guy, he was kind of looking for another young hockey mind who could mesh with him.”

Ratzloff knows the NA3HL well. He played two seasons with the La Crosse Freeze/Coulee Region Chill, from 2017-2019, recording 45 goals and 136 points in 105 career games. At John Marshall, Ratzloff had one goal and seven points as a junior in 2014-15, then had six goals and 23 points as a senior in 2015-16.

The Grizzlies’ coaches will more clearly define their roles as training camp — which runs Aug. 18-20 — and the preseason move along. Ratzloff will be heavily involved in scouting and recruiting. He coincidentally got his first taste of scouting two weeks ago at the Chippewa Steel’s main camp, watching for players who were on the bubble of making his dad’s team.

It was a fitting start to Bub Ratzloff’s coaching career; his dad was his coach from youth hockey up through his playing days at JM.

“Just from a really young age, he’s been … for a lot of my life, he was my coach,” Bub said. “Just being able to see his style and learn from him and the way he handles things all those years, it kind of imprinted in my mind.

“(Coaching) was something I could always see myself doing and he’s a great hockey mind, especially these past four years with the Grizzlies. I got to see how engaged he was with the team and the players and how big that organization became for our family. His hockey mind has rubbed off on me.”