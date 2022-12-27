A mid-season report card for the Rochester Grizzlies

The Rochester Grizzlies entered the 2022-23 North American 3 Hockey League season with bullseyes on their backs and a roster that is more than 50% different from a year ago, when they won the NA3HL championship, the Fraser Cup, for the first time.

The Grizzlies have struggled with inconsistency through the first half of this season, though they sit in first place in the Central Division with a 21-6-2 record going into a home series Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (3:05 p.m.) against division rival Peoria, at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The second-place Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen (18-3-4) are just four points back of the Grizzlies and have four games in hand. The Grizzlies are just 1-3-0 against Oregon so far this year. It’s the only team Rochester has a losing record against.

“We’ve played them twice here and twice there so far,” Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff said. “We’re halfway done with playing them in the regular season. That’s going to be the difference (in who wins the division), the four games we have coming up with them.”

A good sign for the Grizzlies, though: They played their best hockey of the season last week at the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine. They beat Norwich (Ct.) 1-0 and Gillette (Wyo.) 6-1 before falling to the Alexandria Blizzard 4-3 in OT.

“I think we took a big step (at the Showcase) of playing a team game,” Ratzloff said. “Even in the Alexandria game, we did things right. I’m OK with the result if we’re doing things the right way. For most of the season we were getting positive results without doing things right.

“That builds and compounds. … We were getting away with that, playing 20 (good) minutes or less a night and still coming out with a win. Subconsciously, guys are probably thinking ‘why change things if we’re winning?’ But you’ll run into teams where you can’t do that and get the result you want.”

Here’s a position-by-position look at the Grizzlies in the first half, as well as some key games to watch in the second half:

Forwards

The Grizzlies’ ability to score is there. They’re averaging 4.0 goals per game (116 in 29 games), but have often been feast or famine. They have scored five or more goals in 10 games, and two or fewer goals in nine games. This month, they scored 18 total goals in their first three games, then scored one total goal over their next two games.

Northfield native Spencer Klotz has given the Grizzlies exactly what they’d hoped for: The rookie leads the team with 15 goals and 32 points. He has been great at 5-on-5 and on special teams, too. He doesn’t have a power-play goal, though he has six power-play assists and three short-handed goals.

“He kind of made the step a lot quicker than anyone else did,” Ratzloff said of Klotz feeling comfortable at the NA3HL level. “Then he kind of hit a plateau. But at the Showcase, he was really good again. … He just needed to simplify his game, do everything quicker, make easier plays, finish checks, not try to do too much. He was really good at the Showcase and it was a product of letting his teammates help him.”

Rochester Grizzlies forward and captain Austin Meers is the team's second-leading scorer this season. Meers was a versatile, key cog in the Grizzlies lineup a year ago when they won the national championship. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

Captain Austin Meers is the team’s second-leading goal-scorer (12). No one else on the roster has more than nine, which speaks to the team’s balance.

An eye-opener for the locker room came on Dec. 13, when Century graduate Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth was traded to Granite City, despite averaging more points per game (1.44) than anyone on the roster.

“No doubt we have the talent,” Ratzloff said. “We have guys who can score and make plays. I only worry about, when we get casual, like in a game against Milwaukee when (goalie Adam) Prokop is standing on his head and we think we’ll just come out and get five (goals) in the third and it’ll be OK.

“That doesn’t happen some days, due to the opponent and when you don’t do things the right way, you don’t get those bounces.”

Grade: A-

Defensemen

The inconsistency defensively for the Grizzlies has been due to the number of talented blue-liners on the roster — the Grizzlies currently have 11, and have had as many as 14 on the team at one point — and the coaching staff shuffling them in and out of the lineup in an attempt to get a good look at all of them.

No defenseman has played in all 29 games. Captain Per Waage has played in 26, Ty Petzke in 25, Grant Dardis in 24 and Leo Milan in 21. No one else has played in more than 15.

Per Waage

“We’ll roll with who we have,” Ratzloff said. “We’ll have to make some moves here soon and make sure the guys who will be with us at the end get the reps they need, just to gain some consistency. They’ve all played with different partners; they’re all good about playing with whoever is out there. But, for consistency and chemistry, just getting it narrowed down to 10 or nine, whatever it ends up being, it’ll give them a little more familiarity with each other.”

Marco Sandelgard, a native of Chamonix, France, won’t return to the Grizzlies for the second half, for personal reasons. He hopes to return to the organization in the fall, for the 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies are just more than a month away from having to set their 25-man playoff roster.

“I like that all our defensemen are smart and can play,” Ratzloff said. “Even the guys we thought would be developmental guys, when they’re in game situations, they’re not struggling, they’re not out of place.

“What we’ve struggled with is getting too casual. When they play at a high pace and do things quickly, they have more time to make the play they want to make and see the ice better. When we slip from that, we get ourselves in trouble and play too much in our own end.”

Grade: B-

Goalies

The Grizzlies’ coaching staff is still waiting for a goalie to grab the starting job and run with it, as has happened in past years with guys such as Mathias Backstrom, Shane Soderwall and Zach Wiese.

Rochester has used four different goalies this season — Lucas Henderson, Kaleb Bents, Mayo grad Tate Cothern and Chris Brown.

Bents was let go in early December in hopes he could catch on with another team. His numbers weren’t bad (7-1-1, 2.25 goals-against, .909 save percentage), but the Grizzlies needed to get down to three goalies, again for consistency’s sake.

Lucas Henderson

Lucas Henderson has been up and down (6-3-0, 2.97, .880), though Ratzloff called his 18-save effort in a 6-1 win against Gillette at the Showcase his best performance of the season. Brown joined Rochester right after Thanksgiving, after spending the first three months of the season with the Austin Bruins. The Reading, Pa., native is still settling in, but he’s enjoying having the opportunity to play in games. He’s 1-1-1 in three starts, with a 2.85 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

Cothern has posted the best numbers (6-1-0, 1.25, .947) and has held opponents to one or no goals in five of his eight starts. The Grizzlies’ coaches are still looking for those game-day habits to show up in practice on an every-day basis.

“Tate’s a gamer,” Ratzloff said. “It’s hard to argue with his numbers.”

Grade: B

Games to watch

• Mason City at Rochester, 7:05 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6: It’s the Grizzlies’ lone game of the first weekend in January, and it’ll be used for a special occasion. The team will hold fundraisers that night for the Shannon O’Hara Foundation. O’Hara, a fun-loving hockey player and athlete from Rochester, passed away after a long battle with brain cancer, at age 13, 11 years to the day, on Jan. 6, 2012. Her parents, Dan and Jen, and sister Erin have run a foundation in her honor for more than a decade. Money raised by the Shannon Foundation goes to cancer research and to scholarships for high-school hockey players from Rochester.

• Oregon at Rochester, 7:05 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4: These games mark the final home games of the regular season against Oregon, the team right on Rochester’s heels at the top of the Central Division standings. The Grizzlies haven’t found much success against the Tradesmen so far this season, going 1-3-0, but these games will go a long way toward determining the division champion.