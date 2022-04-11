'A pattern that keeps going': Lake City girls golfers look to add to Tigers tradition this season

LAKE CITY — As a young multi-sport athlete, Emma Berge remembers watching Lake City sports teams — specifically the girls golf team — qualify for state meets and compete with the state’s best for championships.

That history of cheering on the Tigers helped make last spring even more special for Berge.

The then-sophomore was one of four Tigers to place in the top 20 at the Class AA girls golf state meet to help Lake City win its first-ever state team championship. The Tigers did it in dominant fashion, too, finishing 44 strokes ahead of runner-up Providence Academy.

“It meant so much to us and was such a great experience,” Berge said. “When I was younger I’d always watched the girls go up to state and saw how exciting that was. I’m so glad I was able to be part of that.”

Now a junior, Berge is among the veterans on this year’s Lake City team that has its sights set on repeating as Section 1AA and state champions. But, while the Tigers have high expectations once again, they know they’ll have to work even harder to achieve them.

“We all tell ourselves that nothing is guaranteed,” said Berge, one of the veterans on a young, but experienced and ultra-talented team. “We have a great group coming back, but we can’t put it in our heads that we’ll have an easy ticket back to a championship. We’re working hard and focusing on keeping up with everything. Focusing on the present.”

Five of Lake City’s six players are back from last season’s championship team, but the one senior who graduated, Molly Kennedy, is missed greatly. Kennedy finished third in the section and 17th at state a year ago, so her scoring ability will be missed, but she’ll also be missed off the course.

“Molly was such an important part of the team,” Tigers sophomore Ella Matzke, who placed seventh in the section and 10th at state last spring. “We called her our team mom because she took care of all of us. She was such a consistent golfer, we could always count on her for a good score. There were no down days with her, she was very consistent and so good for our team.”

A legacy of success

None of the Tigers’ five returners are seniors this spring, so Kennedy’s leadership role will likely be evenly distributed among them: Juniors Berge and Brooke Bee, sophomores Matzke and Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, and freshman Mattie Mears.

They all placed in the top 20 in the section last year, led by section medalist Windhorst Knudsen. All of them have also grown up seeing the success the Tigers have on an annual basis, and they take great pride in adding to that tradition.

“I think it’s just all the younger girls looking up to the older girls, aspiring to be like them,” Windhorst Knudsen said. “It’s a pattern that keeps going.

“When I got to the varsity in seventh grade, I looked up to the seniors and wanted to be just like them. I always set my goals high and all the other girls do the same. We’re very competitive and want to push each other to be the best we can be.”

Not long ago, Matzke was one of those younger girls who idolized the Tigers’ varsity golfers. Her sister Olivia was a standout at Lake City, placing second at the 2017 state meet as a senior before moving on to play college golf at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

“My older sister was a part of the program. I saw her go through it and go to state,” Ella Matzke said. “And coach (Steve) Randgaard, he’s so committed. He always has new players out on the course working on their game to keep the program going and going and going.

“And just the tradition part of it. We’re Lake City golf. We take pride in how committed we are to the game.”

Randgaard, a head coach for more than 30 seasons whose teams had come close to a state title on multiple occasions before breaking through last year, has a simple explanation for why he’s stuck with the program for so long, and why he continues to work with golfers in Lake City from the time they first pick up a club.

“I’m just so lucky to be coaching these girls,” he said. “They’re all leaders in their respective classes and top-notch kids. Brad (Pederson), our assistant coach, and I, we look forward to it every day.

“I always look forward to practice because of the energy the girls bring. It’s contagious and we want to do the best we can to see them succeed.”