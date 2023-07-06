A 'race to experience': Dexter woman finishes historic Western States 100 mile ultra run

ROCHESTER — By the time Jennifer St. Amand reached the peak of Robie Point, it was a hot, dry California day. She was pushing to maintain a 14 minute mile pace to make it to the finish line in time, but she had already run for 29 hours, and her body was exhausted.

“I was so hot. I was disoriented,” St. Amand said. “I thought I was going to pass out.”

A downhill led to Auburn, Calif., a small city northeast of Sacramento, and a screaming crowd. A mile of residential streets took St. Amand to the Placer High School track and the finish line of the Western States Endurance Run.

St. Amand thought she heard someone say runners needed to run four laps, a mile, around the track. “There’s no way that I’m gonna be able to do that,” St. Amand thought.

She turned the last curve of the track and saw the clock ticking at the end of the last 100 meters. Only seconds remained until the 30 hour cutoff. “I knew that I had enough time to do it,” St. Amand said. And she did, finishing in 29 hours, 59 minutes and 39 seconds.

St. Amand and her pacers and friends, Sarah Chapman, Brian Mansky, Alex Bartley and Mark Smith, who also finished Western States, embraced and cried at the finish line.

It wasn’t her best finish – she’s won a few of her 10 ultra races – but it’s still a memorable race.

“I don’t know what will ever top it,” St. Amand said. “It wasn't a race to race. It was a race to experience.”

Jennifer St. Amand, center, cries and celebrates finishing the Western States Endurance Run in California with friends and pacers Sarah Chapman, right, Brian Mansky, Alex Bartley and Mark Smith. Contributed / Jennifer St. Amand

Western States is the oldest 100 mile trail race. It starts in Olympic Valley, Calif., near the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and ends in Auburn. Runners must complete a qualifying ultra race to enter the lottery for Western States. Each December, tickets are drawn to determine the 369 runners who will compete.

In 2023, 7,169 runners entered the lottery and 41,392 tickets were in the hat. St. Amand, with her 32 tickets, had a sliver of a chance to hear her name called, but a better chance than the previous four years.

This time, she wasn’t around to watch the lottery.

“I was actually doing an interview with a client at the time,” said St. Amand, who is a recruiter with the Minnesota Army National Guard. “My phone was blowing up. Our group of people were freaking out that I got picked.”

Trekking the terrain west of Lake Tahoe, which follows trails used by gold and silver miners of the 1850s, was a goal of St. Amand’s since she ran her first ultra in 2017. She appreciated the history of the race and welcomed the challenge.

It was challenging, to say the least. Southeast Minnesota doesn’t have opportunities to simulate the elevation, terrain, heat and dust St. Amand faced at Western States.

“We don’t obviously live in mountains,” she said. “I did a lot of training at Whitewater, in the heat as much as possible. I was running at lunchtime for hours.”

St. Amand paced herself to finish an hour to an hour and 15 minutes ahead of the cutoff time at the beginning of the race. Circumstances, like the stomach issues she dealt with, slowly chipped away at that cushion.

“It only takes a couple of minutes to accumulate over that 100 miles, and you’re all of a sudden an hour behind or two hours behind,” she said. “If I had done a single thing different, I wouldn’t have made it in time.”

Jennifer St. Amand, left, and Mark Smith hold the bronze belt buckles they earned after finishing the Western States Endurance Run in less than 30 hours. Contributed / Jennifer St. Amand

The Western States trail climbs 2,550 feet in the first four and a half miles, setting the stage for a grueling race. Pair that with the snow runners trudge through at the beginning, and it’s difficult for runners like St. Amand, who didn’t step foot on the course until the day of the race, to strategize beforehand.

“My strategy was to just take it easy,” she said.