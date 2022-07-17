A thank-you card brought to life: Millville says so long to A-Mart

MILLVILLE — Never say never.

Alex Martin could put the racing gear back on. He could fire up a bike, be it a 250 or a 450. He could turn a few more laps in front of his hometown crowd on his home track, the place he grew up learning how to be one of the world's best motocross riders.

After all, Martin pointed out this week how well Ryan Dungey — a Belle Plaine native who retired on top of the sport at age 27 in 2017 — is doing this season in his return to full-time pro motocross. Martin also pointed out Saturday on a MavTV broadcast that he and his wife will soon be moving back to Minnesota from Florida, and that he’ll be spending plenty of time at Spring Creek MX Park, the track owned and operated by his parents, John and Greta.

Alex Martin

But as far as Martin is concerned at the moment, he’s hanging up his boots in about six weeks, retiring from full-time riding when the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross championship season comes to an end on Sept. 3 at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif.

He made that announcement just more than a week ago, an announcement that made his ride at Spring Creek on Saturday his last as a full-time professional.

And Martin — the reigning 450 AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year — made the most of it, finishing 12th in the first 450 Class moto and 14th in the second moto as the Pro Motocross series made its annual stop in southeastern Minnesota. Martin’s finish is his best yet in the sport’s highest-ranking class, which he joined this season after 13 years as a pro in the 250 Class.

To say Saturday’s crowd was pro-Martin — as it always is at Spring Creek — is an understatement. That the 32-year-old two-time national runner-up made the announcement more than a week ago allowed the crowd to give him a sendoff — from the day’s first practice and qualifying sessions through the day’s final moto — that matched his popularity in this part of the state.

It was a giant thank-you card brought to life.

Alex Martin sprays the crowd with champagne after taking second place overall in the 250 Class on July 20, 2019, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville. Post Bulletin file photo

To top it off, Martin’s younger brother Jeremy — a two-time 250 Class national champion who has been sidelined all summer due to an injury — made his debut as a television analyst on Saturday’s MavTV broadcast.

(Scroll to the bottom of this article to see a chart of Alex Martin's career accomplishments.)

Here’s what fellow pro riders and his team owner had to say about Alex Martin and his pro career, which began at Spring Creek on Aug. 17, 2008:

• Jeremy Martin: “Al has been doing this for quite a while. He knows what to do and he has a good crew of people helping him, so I pretty much just left him alone and let him do his deal today.”

• Rochester’s Henry Miller, a 450 Class rider: “I’ve known the Martin boys for a while. I used to go out there and ride with them when I was a little kid. They were a lot faster than me (laughs). It’s really cool to see what he’s done, the ups and downs he’s gone through, and what he’s accomplished. It’s awesome to be able to race against him this year. I may have raced him my first year as a pro, when I was on a 250, but other than that, this is really my first year racing against him. When I see him in front of me, it’s definitely like ‘I’m comin’ for ya.’ I want to catch him.”

• Chase Sexton, currently second in 450 Class points: “I’ve gotten to know A-Mart really well. I came up here when I was probably 15 or 16 and rode with him and Jeremy a little bit. That’s when A-Mart was with Star (Yamaha team), so maybe 2016; he was really good that year. From then on, he and I spent a lot of time together, at the track and at his house (in Florida). He’s wise, has a lot of experience and I can learn a lot from him.

“He’s been really good for the sport, as a true underdog. He came all this way from being a privateer. Last week when he announced his retirement, I sent him a text. It was pretty sappy, heartfelt. It’s cool to see him on a 450 this year and that he got to experience that. It’s definitely a little sad that this is his last Spring Creek race.”

• Jason Anderson, placed third in 450 on Saturday: “I was lucky enough to spend time with A-Mart on the (2016 Team USA Motocross des Nations) team together. I don’t think you could find anyone in the pits who has a bad thing to say about him. He always has a smile on his face. We’ll miss him for sure.

“He’s a true underdog story, coming from being a privateer. I remember battling in the back of the pack with him years ago. It’s cool to see the success he’s had and that he can leave on his own terms.”

• Brandon Hass, team owner of Martin’s No. 26 ClubMX Yamaha: “I have known Alex for a very long time, and he is one of the best racers I have ever worked with. He loves the sport and has always been willing to put in the work to be successful. … He has earned the right to go out on his own terms and be able to look back at a great career. Alex not only put in the work, but he is also a student of the sport. He studies and analyzes everything from riding techniques to fitness and nutrition, which are the keys to his success. His passion for the sport is contagious and that is why Alex will always have a place with ClubMX in some capacity if he wants one. He is a great ambassador for the sport.”

Tomac takes two

Eli Tomac swept the 450 motos and earned the overall win on Saturday at the Spring Creek pro nationals. The veteran rider from Colorado took over first place in the national points standings with the victory. Tomac now sits five points ahead of Chase Sexton with five rounds of racing — 10 motos — remaining in the season. Sexton finished second in both of Saturday's motos, while Jason Anderson took third overall, after finishing third in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2.

SATURDAY'S SPRING CREEK 450 CLASS RESULTS

A Jett sweep

Australian Jett Lawrence swept the 250 Class motos at Spring Creek to earn his sixth overall victory in seven rounds this season. He also stretched his lead atop the points standings to 27 points over the second-place rider, his brother Hunter Lawrence. Hunter placed third overall on Saturday — finishing second in the first moto and fifth in the second moto. Jo Shimoda took second place overall, with a third-place finish in the first moto and a runner-up finish in Moto 2.

SATURDAY'S SPRING CREEK 250 CLASS RESULTS

Alex Martin career highlights