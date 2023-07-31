Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Aaron Senne returns home, has trip to Europe planned this summer

Aaron Senne, a former standout baseball player at Mayo and a minor-league player, has returned to live in Minnesota after residing and working in Denver.

Aaron Senne takes in a game at the Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Mayo Field. Senne, a former Mayo standout and minor-league baseball player, has moved back to Rochester after spending the last 9 years in Denver.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 12:02 PM

ROCHESTER — Aaron Senne, a former standout baseball player at Mayo High School and minor-league player, has returned to live in Minnesota.

Senne, a 2006 Mayo grad, had been living and working in Denver as a data processor the past nine years.

“It feels good to be back near my family,” he said. “We’re excited.”

Senne played college baseball at the University of Missouri and was then selected in the 10th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2010 draft.

He played three seasons of minor-league baseball before injuries forced the outfielder to retire. Senne missed the entire 2011 season due to Tommy John surgery. He was limited to 152 games in the minors and just eight his final season.

He was taking in some of the American Legion Baseball State Tournament action in Rochester this past weekend. His older brother, Tom Senne, is the coach of the Rochester Redhawks Legion team as well as the Mayo baseball coach.

Senne, 35, has plans to embark on a three-month tour of Europe in a few weeks. He then will likely look for a job in the Twin Cities.

“I’m going to backpack all over,” he said. “It should be a good time, something new, something different.”

Senne was one of the key members in a lawsuit against Major League Baseball for suppressing wages against minor-league players. The players won the suit and MLB is currently in the process of paying out $185 million to about 20,000 former minor-league players.

"After being out of the game for about a decade, I definitely have an itch to get back in the game at some level, maybe coaching," Senne said. "I'll think about it when I'm in Europe."

Ian Regal, a 2023 Mayo High School grad, did not play baseball this summer as he rested and prepared for his freshman season at the University of Nebraska.

Regal is going to play baseball at Nebraska after finishing his standout career at Mayo. The left-handed throwing and hitting Regal left for Nebraska about three weeks ago and he has been lifting weights with the team while preparing for fall practice.

Regal is going to get the opportunity to be a two-way player for the Cornhuskers at the start of his career. As a senior, he was 6-1 with a 3.25 ERA as a pitcher. He threw one shutout and struck out 55 in 36 ⅔ innings.

He also batted .333 with a 1.006 OPS while hitting four home runs, eight doubles and driving in 29 runs. Regal helped Mayo win a Big Nine Conference title and place second in Section 1AAAA.

He was All-Big Nine Conference, named the Big Nine MVP, All-Section 1AAAA, selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Series and was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team for a second straight year.

Avery Meyer, who will be a senior at Mayo during the upcoming 2023-24 school year, took part in a Pro-Am Skills Competition prior to the start of the 3M Open, a PGA Tour event that took place in Blaine last weekend.

Avery Meyer

Meyer was selected to compete in the competition as part of the First Tee Program, a program for junior golfers that is sponsored by the PGA. Meyer is a former member of the program who is now an assistant coach for First Tee in Rochester.

She was paired with three others during the competition, which was held last Wednesday.

“We did well,” she said. “I had a really fun time. Once I got up there, I was really confident.”

Meyer also went to one round of the 3M open.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
