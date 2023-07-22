6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

After 120 minutes of soccer, Med City FC falls in Midwest Region semis

Med City FC lost 6-5 in a penalty shootout to Steel City FC in the National Premier Soccer League semifinals on Friday.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:28 AM

DES MOINES — Med City FC saw its dream of advancing to the National Premier Soccer League national tournament dissolve Friday in a drama-filled loss to Steel City FC (Pittsburgh) in the Midwest Region semifinals.

Med City FC was edged after Steel City FC converted six of its seven penalty shots in what turned into a grueling 120-minute contest, the Mayhem ultimately losing the shootout 6-5 after a scoreless regulation and overtime.

Mayhem forward and Austin graduate Henry Tolbert produced a couple of excellent scoring chances for himself in regulation that ultimately just missed. The first came after he weaved through traffic and into the Steel City penalty area, then fired a shot that caromed off the underside of the crossbar. The second came in the 72nd minute when he won a ball and fired a shot from the left wing that skirted wide of what had been an open net.

Med City FC’s season is not done. It hosts Minneapolis City at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Minnesota Super Cup at Rochester Regional Stadium. The winner takes on the Minnesota United MLS Next/Vlora I winner at 7 p.m. on July 29 in the championship at Macalester College.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
