After 120 minutes of soccer, Med City FC falls in Midwest Region semis

DES MOINES — Med City FC saw its dream of advancing to the National Premier Soccer League national tournament dissolve Friday in a drama-filled loss to Steel City FC (Pittsburgh) in the Midwest Region semifinals.

Med City FC was edged after Steel City FC converted six of its seven penalty shots in what turned into a grueling 120-minute contest, the Mayhem ultimately losing the shootout 6-5 after a scoreless regulation and overtime.

Mayhem forward and Austin graduate Henry Tolbert produced a couple of excellent scoring chances for himself in regulation that ultimately just missed. The first came after he weaved through traffic and into the Steel City penalty area, then fired a shot that caromed off the underside of the crossbar. The second came in the 72nd minute when he won a ball and fired a shot from the left wing that skirted wide of what had been an open net.

Med City FC’s season is not done. It hosts Minneapolis City at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Minnesota Super Cup at Rochester Regional Stadium. The winner takes on the Minnesota United MLS Next/Vlora I winner at 7 p.m. on July 29 in the championship at Macalester College.

