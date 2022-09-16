After a delay, Rochester Quarterback Hall of Fame 2020 class to be inducted

Angie Meister (Swenson in high school) was first introduced to the Rochester Quarterbacks Club by her John Marshall High School coach Terry Heiderscheit.

“Coach Heiderscheit brought us to the (QB) Club where we talked about our team,” she said, “and later when I was coach I brought my own players to the meetings. I really got to know and appreciate that group as an athletic director. Not sure there is another venue that is more rewarding to share the successes and struggles of our high school teams.”

Fast forward to today. Meister and Heiderscheit are the two newest inductees in the 2020 Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame class. They are to be joined by long-time coach Neil McCormack and former Lourdes football and basketball player Tom Resner. Howard “Chub” Stewart will also be honored as the Ben Sternberg Award winner, which is presented to an individual showing outstanding contribution to sports within the Rochester community.

The 2020 induction ceremony was postponed by the pandemic and is rescheduled for a Monday, Oct. 3 at the Empire Events Center, A social hour starts at 5:15 p.m. (cash bar) with dinner and program following at 6:30. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from club members Rick Rathbun (261-6020), Dave Linbo (398-3354), Harry Muellner (951-0453) or Club president Jeff Whitney (202-2253).

Here is a profile of the class of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Heiderscheit

Everywhere he goes, Terry Heiderscheit goes by the nickname “Dutch.” So, surely there’s a good reason why. Well, there isn’t. “I’ve had the nickname for a long time,” he said, “but I have no reason why.”

Dutch Heiderscheit

Heiderscheit enters the Hall of Fame with some impressive credentials. He has coached softball, baseball and girls basketball for over 30 years, mostly at John Marshall. One year was spent as head girls basketball coach at Caledonia. At JM, Heiderscheit coached for 29 years, 23 as a head coach. He finished with a record of 323-279 that saw two Big Nine championships and two trips to the state tournament. The 1998 team finished third. Heiderscheit was named state coach of the year in 1995.

“Winning some conference championships and getting to the state tournament was always very rewarding,” he said.

Heiderscheit was head baseball coach for 15 years and finished with a record of 238-122-6. That included six Big Nine titles and two trips to the state tournament, where the Rockets won the consolation in 2006. He was Big Nine Coach of the Year six times and in 2017 was named Coaches Association Jim Dimick Retired Coach of the year.

In softball, Heiderscheit coached for 17 years, ending with a record of 190-166. The Rockets won one Big Nine championship and earned one trip to the state (1991). Three times Heiderscheit was named region coach of the year.

“Being the head coach in two sports each year took a lot of time but it was time well spent,” he said. “I had the opportunity to coach and meet so many great kids and parents over the years.”

Heiderscheit also coached the American Legion Rochester Patriots for 13 years. The Patriots earned five trips to the state tournament including the 2009 state title. An Iowa native, Heiderscheit pitched and won 69 games for Lansing Kee High School. Lansing won one and lost one state championship. He played college baseball for one year at Waldorf Junior College and three years at Winona State (tri-captain) in 1982. He has been married to wife Kristi for 35 years and they have four children and four grandchildren.

Neil McCormack

Rochester Mayo opened its doors for the 1966-1967 school year. Neil McCormack was there as well, as both a teacher and coach. He was also there as a volunteer, like running the scoreboard clock for Mayo home football games. He started doing that in the 1966 season and amazingly and continued running the clock into the late 2010s. In fact, McCormack has worked at many athletic events, including football, track and field, cross country, swimming, hockey and basketball. And golf. He became the first head boys golf coach, and held that position for 48 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also an assistant boys hockey coach for three years and assistant girls hockey coach for 11, starting in its first year.

“This is a very special honor since it is recognition of my 48 years of coaching at Mayo,” he said.

Neil McCormack

Awards? McCormack was named Minnesota State High School League Assistant Hockey Coach of the year in 2000, and was the Big Nine Assistant Coach of the Year in 2004. He was Section 1AA boys Coach of the year seven times and was inducted into the Minnesota High School Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. Locally, he received the Rochester Amateur Sport Commission Lifetime Coaching Achievement Award in 2012. In 1977, McCormack started the Mayo Golf Invitational, which is one of the oldest in the tri-state area. During his hockey tenure, McCormack started and administered the Carlson-Johansson Hockey Scholarship, and since it has been awarded to over 300 high school seniors. He has also been heavily involved in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association.

McCormack is a 1957 graduate of International Falls High School and a graduate of Bemidji State. He also earned degrees from Mankato State and Purdue University. McCormack first accepted a science teaching position at John Marshall before moving on to Mayo where he introduced outdoor educational courses and taught skills such as kayaking, canoeing, skiing, rock climbing and survival skills.

Angie Meister

Meister is a 1993 JM graduate, and the first female to score 1,000 points at the school. She finished with 1,113 points. That (1,000 points) was one of her many high school highlights.

Angie Meister

“It has been fun to watch the young ladies who have reached that milestone since,” she said.

She was named all-state in both basketball and track and field (weights) as a senior. Overall, she earned nine letters, four in basketball, three in track and two in volleyball. Meister went to South Dakota State University on a basketball scholarship, and scored 1,335 career points for the Jackrabbits, which ranks 21st on the all-time scoring list.

After graduation, she coached on the staff at Evansville University where the Purple Aces won the Missouri Valley Conference and played in the NCAA Tournament in both 1998 and 1999. She returned home and coached at Rochester Community and Technical College where the Yellowjackets won the 2002 Minnesota Junior College State consolation championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Meister coached the Rochester Mayo girls to a pair of state appearances in 2006 and 2011. In 2006 she was Section 1AAAA Coach of the Year and in 2009 was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award by Section 1AA. Meister hung up her coaching whistle and worked as the JM athletic director until 2015 when she moved to the private sector, working for Medtronic in Restorative Therapies.

Meister said her two top career thrills are coaching in the NCAA Tournament and beating Lakeville South to go to state while coaching at Mayo. She is married to Kurt Meister, a teacher and former coach at JM. They have three children — Lincoln, Lilly and Alayna and all are active in both basketball and volleyball.

Tom Resner

Sports-wise, Tom Resner wrapped up his athletic career at Lourdes in spectacular fashion. He helped lead the Eagles to three straight Minnesota Catholic School state basketball championships (1966-68) and as quarterback led them to a pair of state titles in 1966-67. As a senior, he was selected to the all-regional and all-state basketball team in 1968 and was named the outstanding player and MVP of the ‘68 state tournament.

Tom Resner

“Leading Lourdes to the 1968 state championship and being named the most outstanding player was my biggest highlight in high school,” he said.

At the time, Resner held the school scoring record with 671 points. The 1967 Lourdes football team won its second straight state championship with an unbeaten record. Resner finished his Lourdes career holding records for touchdown passes (26) and passing yardage (1,504).

He earned a basketball scholarship to the University of South Dakota and was a three-year starter and team captain in 1971 and 1972. The 1972 team won the conference championship. Resner was nominated for a Rhodes Scholarship by the head of the history department at South Dakota.

“While I was not chosen, it was a memorable experience to participate in the interviews,” he said.

After college graduation, the 22-year-old Resner won election to the Minnesota House of Representatives, the third youngest person ever elected to that position. Resner has spent his professional career in the real estate and mortgage industries. His current passion is writing a blog that elucidates from a biblical perspective controversial issues and corruption related to government, politics, religion and the media.

He and his wife Susan reside in Noblesville, Ind. They have five children, daughter Allison and sons John, Matthew, David and Benjamin along with three granddaughters.

“The biggest highlight and honor of my life post high school has been teaming up for the last 33 years with my wife to build character for the generations that will follow us in our family, he said.

BEN STERNBERG AWARD

Howard “Chub” Stewart

This award is given for outstanding contributions to sports within the Rochester Community. Stewart certainly fills the bill because his contributions have been numerous. In 1990, he was sports chairman for the Minnesota Star of the North Games, in 1991, he was one of the five founders and past president of the Rochester Amateur Sports Commission and in 1991, he volunteered for the Final Four basketball tournament in Minneapolis.

Chub Stewart

Stewart, in 1992, was inducted into the Rochester Community College Alumni Hall of Fame and the same year was co-chairman for the National AAU Junior Olympics in Rochester. Also, Stewart served on the board of directors at the Rochester YMCA, was appointed by Governor Arne Carlson to the Sports Stadium Task Force, was a 20-year member and past president of the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission and in 2003, was co-chairman for the Women's World Championship Pool Play Hockey Games in Rochester.

And Stewart was instrumental in securing state funding for the RCTC Fieldhouse and the National Volleyball Center.

He was born in Rochester and was a 1950 graduate of Rochester Junior College and obtained a Master’s degree in Business and Journalism from the University of Minnesota. Stewart worked 30 years for IBM, starting in 1956. In 1986, Stewart was elected as an Olmsted County Commissioner and served for eight years and was instrumental in bringing Western Digital to Rochester. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rochester Amateur Sports Commission.