Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alex Olson selected as Braxton Raymond Memorial Umpire of the Year

Alex Olson has been named the second winner of the Braxton Raymond Memorial Umpire of the Year for his service to the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association during the 2022 season.

Alex Olson umpire award.jpg
Alex Olson has been selected as the Braxton Raymond Memorial Umpire of the Year in Rochester.
Contributed photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 04, 2022 05:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Alex Olson has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association Braxton Raymond Memorial Umpire of the Year in Rochester.

Olson is the second winner of the prestigious award. The Braxton Raymond RYFSA Memorial Umpire of the Year Award was established in the memory of Braxton Raymond.

Raymond was a USA Softball umpire for five years with RYFSA and was a 2016 graduate of Kasson-Mantorville High School. He passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 22, due to complications from brain cancer. He battled his cancer for more than a year and a half. Raymond had a passion for basketball, softball and working with young kids.

For winning the award, Olson receives a Braxton Raymond Memorial RYFSA Umpire of the Year Award plaque, a $50 gift card to Scheels and recognition on the RYFSA website. His name will also be added to a plaque in the umpire room at the softball complex.

———

Lourdes High School held its annual Sports Hall of Fame banquet this past Sunday. Seven individuals were inducted into the Hall's Class of 2022, along with two teams and one volunteer (the Gene Eiden Award).

Individuals honored were James Reardon (class of 1965), Terry Zimmerman (1972), Robert Jirele (1984), Jim Griffin (1986), Anne (Breland) Webbles (2006), Tyler Greguson (2010) and Tom Kane (1974, coach).

Lourdes baseball teams from both 1996 and 2002 were honored. John Jensen received the Gene Eiden Award.

———

Austin native Matt Erredge is a member of the St. John’s University Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Erredge, the current boys hockey coach at John Marshall, is a 1994 Austin High School grad who excelled in hockey at St. John’s. He finished his career at St. John’s with 91 goals and 171 points, both of which remain program bests. His 80 career assists ties for second place all-time. He was named All-MIAC and a Division III All-American in his junior and senior seasons.

After graduating from St. John's in 1999, Erredge played three seasons of minor league hockey, then embarked on a teaching and coaching career.

He took over the JM head coaching job prior to the 2021-22 season.

"There are things I learned at Saint John's that I still draw on as a coach today," he said. "I think the biggest is the importance of being a great player and person on and off the ice. You can have all sorts of talent, but if you're struggling with stuff off the ice, you're probably going to struggle on it as well.

"You have to focus on the aspects of life beyond hockey just as much as what happens at the rink."

——

Byron High School will hold its athletic Hall of Fame induction at 6 p.m. Saturday at the high school. The event is free and open to the public, with snacks and soft drinks provided.

Five individuals and one team will be inducted. The individuals being honored include athletes Jade Milde (class of 1979), Greta Raaen (2001) and Jason Garvens (2006), coach Paul Fischenich and booster Tom Felber.

The 2007 boys cross country team will also be honored.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
