All hands on deck as Dodge County wins Kiwanis Festival Blue Division championship

There are times when Bryce Wilcox sees Gryffon Funke or Brett Ludvigsen or Dylan Klomps throw a pass to an open area and no one is there to receive it.

Most of the time, even if it results in a turnover, Wilcox is happy to see it occur.

“The three of them together, we expect a lot out of them this year,” Wilcox, the first-year co-head coach of the Dodge County boys hockey team said, “but we’re especially excited for them for next year.

“They can make plays. Sometimes you see them throw the puck to the middle of the ice and no one’s there, but they’re so close to connecting. By next year, when they make that play, I can guarantee someone will be there.”

Ludvigsen, Funke and Klomps are the top three scorers this season for the Wildcats (7-4-0 overall), having combined for 25 goals and 46 points in 11 games. Ludvigsen and Klomps are just sophomores, Funke is a junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

That trio was sharp again this week, combining for 13 points over three games to lead Dodge County to the championship of the Blue Division at the 29th annual Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament, at Graham Arena IV.

Klomps had a goal in Wednesday’s tournament-opening win against Windom. Funke and Ludvigsen both had two goals and four assists in the tournament.

“Me and Gryff have played together pretty much all our lives, all the way up to now,” Ludvigsen said. “We’ve played with Dylan quite a bit, too. We all move the puck well for being such a young line.

“We’re all expected to work hard every single shift and try to score as many goals as we can and help the team win however we can.”

For Ludvigsen, that has meant an increased role and responsibility at both ends of the ice. He had 13 points a year ago, but with the departure of seven senior forwards from last year’s team, the sophomore standout has more than filled the role of some of those seniors.

“You get that experience at the high school level and it really brings out the skill in a player like him,” Wilcox said of Ludvigsen. “This is his third (varsity) year now, so he has that two years of experience under him.

“His speed and skill, and being able to stop on a dime like he can. He makes (defenders) think he’s going one way, but he’s actually going the other way. … to think we have two more years with him, that’s exciting and we expect big things out of him.”

Dodge County had other players step up all week, too, en route to a division title. Senior forward Riley Freiderich was red-hot, with five goals and six points in the tournament. On Friday, it was senior defenseman Spencer Nierman, who scored two goals and assisted on another in the 5-0 Wildcats victory. And goalie Jackson Roethler recorded his first shutout of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nierman on the nice feed from Carstensen. 5-0 pic.twitter.com/4L7y4eEXq7 — Dodge County Boys Hockey (@DCWHockey) December 31, 2022

“Running three lines and four defensemen, we expect a lot out of those 13 guys,” Wilcox said. “You have to say, any given night, if you’re first line isn’t scoring, you just expect one of those other lines to pick it up.

“In the first two (Festival) games it was (Freiderich). He’s a kid with a ‘C’ on his jersey and he knows now he can take more authority on the ice. Having Nierman back, too — he’s been sick a little bit — and seeing him make some moves like he made (Friday), it builds more confidence in him. It’s great to see other kids chip in when the guys you expect to score aren’t having an easy time scoring.”

The Wildcats hope the Festival championship is a springboard for bigger things in the second half of their season, which starts Thursday with a 7 p.m. home game against Rochester Lourdes at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

“Something like this (championship),” Wilcox said, “it gives the kids the ability to see what they can do with space and time. The question is, can we still do those things when we don’t have as much space?

“It’s good for us to come here and win three games in a row, though. We want to be able to do that come section tournament time, too.”

DODGE COUNTY 5, KENNEDY 0

Dodge County 3-0-2 — 5

Kennedy 0-0-0 — 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge County: Fischer Paulson 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 2 assists; Brett Ludvigsen 2 goals; Caeden Smith 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghuysen 1 asist; Nels Carstensen 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer Nierman 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 16 saves (16 shots).